DIDI UPDATED CLASS PERIOD: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DIDI

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit expanding the Class Period on behalf of more purchasers of the securities of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 30, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DiDi securities during the expanded Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the DiDi class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2113.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured and defendants throughout the expanded Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") urged DiDi to delay its IPO; (2) DiDi "had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations"; (3) DiDi could not guarantee data security; (4) due to the foregoing, DiDi would face "serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties" from relevant authorities; (5) DiDi and its many apps would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC, which could lead to removal of Didi's apps from app stores; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the DiDi class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2113.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/didi-updated-class-period-rosen-trusted-national-trial-counsel-encourages-didi-global-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--didi-301346490.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

