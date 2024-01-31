They didn't want to be 'swallowed up,' so these Monmouth doctors started their own network

IMA Urgent Care & Primary Care owners (from left to right) Dr. Roger Thompson (president), Dr. Brendan Mulholland (treasurer), Dr. Lizett Marza (vice president), and Dr. John Haddad (secretary).

SHREWSBURY - Ever since he was a kid, lifelong Middletown resident Dr. Roger Thompson had an affinity for health care and enjoyed the opportunity to help people. But when he got into the field as a doctor, he came to realize that you can't do that unless you take care of the business side too.

“In the early 1990s, a bunch of larger health care companies were buying up smaller medical practices and I and many other family care doctors in the area didn’t want to be swallowed up,” he said. “In 1994, our group of 12 independent doctors based in Monmouth County joined together and launched IMA (Integrated Medicine Alliance) Urgent Care in Shrewsbury to provide community members with a quick and affordable means of receiving health care services during and beyond the hours of our own existing private practices,” Thompson said.

As a longtime primary care physician and founding partner and president of IMA Urgent Care & Primary Care, which has urgent care locations in Shrewsbury and Middletown and primary care locations throughout eastern Monmouth County, he and fellow partners Dr. John Haddad, Dr. Lizett Marza and Dr. Brendan Mulholland have been providing quality health care to their community for 30 years.

“I chose primary care because the physician who’d delivered me as a baby at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank took care of me all my life, and I really liked that concept and wanted to be that trusted family doctor for others,” said Thompson, who majored in biology at Rutgers University in New Brunswick and went on to graduate from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark in 1982.

Dr. Roger Thompson, longtime primary care physician and founding partner and president of IMA Urgent Care & Primary Care, which has urgent care locations in Shrewsbury and Port Monmouth and primary care locations throughout eastern Monmouth County.

Thompson remained in contact with his lifelong physician all through medical school, and, after completing his residency in 1985, ended up taking over that doctor’s home-based family care office and renaming it Family Practice of Middletown, before eventually forming IMA as well.

Quick and affordable option

Three decades later, and after building a second urgent care location in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown in 2000, “we currently have eight independent primary care practices and two urgent care locations with over 200 employees — including 50 physicians and nurse practitioners — under the IMA umbrella,” Thompson said.

The network run by Thompson and fellow Drs. Haddad, Marza and Mulholland includes Chapel Hill Family Medicine in Hazlet, Family Practice of Middletown, Hazlet Family Care, Red Bank Family Medicine (Maple Avenue), Red Bank Family Medicine (Gilbert Street), Red Bank Medical, River Road Primary Care in Fair Haven and Shrewsbury Family Medicine.

“Most of our doctors at IMA specialize in family practice or general internal medicine, but we’ve added specialists in cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, pediatrics and behavioral health to our team over the years, and we also take care of elderly and other patients who are rehabbing at nursing homes, assisted living facilities or at home after they’re discharged from the hospital.”

“While we see patients with everything from sore throats to chronic diabetes in our regular primary care practices, IMA Urgent Care tends to see people dealing with more emergent issues like bronchitis, colds, flu, twisted ankles, urine infections, back pain, unexplained headaches and more,” Thompson said. “Our patient population is very local and of all ages and IMA represents a quicker and more cost-effective alternative to the emergency room.”

(L-R) Alexandra Havlik, PA, Dr. Nafisa Bhoori, both urgent care, Dr. Charles Miller, cardiology, and Dr. Mallika Bhat, endocrinology, at IMA Urgent Care in Shrewsbury, NJ Monday, January 29, 2024.

Among challenges, Thompson noted the current industry shortage of doctors.

“There are definitely fewer doctors around than when I started out, which has driven higher demand and longer wait times to see doctors and ultimately created a greater need for the urgent care option,” he said. “Primary care physicians in particular are also in shorter supply than ever, perhaps because salaries for specialists can be more lucrative and also because primary care physicians see diseases in early stages and need to be skilled at diagnosing a broad range of different conditions properly, which may be a difficult or uncomfortable responsibility for medical students just starting their careers.”

According to Thompson, industry regulations and red tape add another layer of difficulty.

“The paperwork required of us by insurance companies today can be demanding and time-consuming and take us away from our primary goal of attending to people who need care,” he said. “At the same time, I haven’t gotten a raise in my fees from insurance companies, but I’ve given raises to my staff, which can squeeze any practice and require the need to see more and more patients just to keep up.”

'Our patients are family to us'

Despite those challenges, Thompson said that he and his fellow IMA partners and practitioners are committed to providing the utmost in high-quality, personalized care.

“Some big companies, large hospital systems, and investors often have a different view of caring for patients, but our patients are family to us and we’ve served generations of families over the years,” he said. “You’ll get great care at IMA and at each of our private practices and can rest assured that we’re all part of the fabric of our communities in terms of giving back and supporting local causes.

Exterior of IMA Urgent Care in Shrewsbury, NJ Monday, January 29, 2024.

"Among other activities, all of our IMA Urgent Care & Primary Care offices support Middletown Helps Its Own with meals and toys at the holidays, as well as Lunch Break, a Red Bank-based social and food services resource center that helps those in need in Monmouth County and beyond," Thompson said. "Each of our partner practices has also aligned with local charities that are meaningful to us, including local fire and first aid departments, and we’re so grateful for all of our patients, who have been extremely supportive.”

While Thompson said that he and his partners each work over 80 hours a week between their practices and IMA, it’s a labor of love.

“We created IMA Urgent Care to offer comprehensive, walk-in urgent care from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week and help avoid the need for patients to have to go to the emergency room for more minor issues,” Dr. Thompson said. “Through our locally owned network of independent practitioners, we take pride in providing convenient, quality and affordable care to IMA and non-IMA patients alike and ensuring the most positive patient experience.”

Thompson and his partners also want to serve as mentors for next-generation physicians.

“Creating long-term relationships and helping people along the way is extremely gratifying and we hope to help teach younger doctors our definition of what it means to care for people, the way we were taught,” he said. “It’s about truly being a patient’s doctor and ‘medical home,’ not just referring them out to specialists. At IMA Urgent Care and at our own practices, we care about patients holistically and see ourselves as the directors of the orchestra from a health care perspective.”

“I love helping people and finding issues before they become bigger things,” Thompson added of the best part of his job. “Convincing people to do the right thing for their health is sometimes the most challenging aspect of what we do, but when they listen, it’s very rewarding.”

“IMA’s 30-year anniversary snuck up on us, but we’d love to keep it going,” he confirmed of his and his fellow partners’ hope for the future. “We’re here to support our local residents’ health needs and are proud of what we’ve built for our community.”

IMA Urgent Care and Primary Care

Locations: 1048 Broad St., Shrewsbury, and 363 Route 36, Middletown

Phone: 732-542-0002 (Shrewsbury) and 732-471-0400 (Middletown)

Owners: Drs. Roger Thompson, John Haddad, Lizett Marza, and Brendan Mulholland

Founded: 1994

Website: imamd.com

