U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,877.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,560.25
    +35.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.77
    +1.57 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.40
    +9.70 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.21 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0369
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9730
    +0.3390 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,891.12
    +394.05 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.76
    +12.04 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.06
    +36.06 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

DIDWW SIP trunking empowers Air Serbia's voice comms through Avaya Aura platform

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Serbia, the national airline of the Republic of Serbia providing scheduled, seasonal and charter flights to over 70 destinations, has formed a strategic alliance with DIDWW, a global telecoms operator offering premium quality VoIP and SMS communication services for businesses. The Serbian airline is using DIDWW two-way SIP trunking for its corporate communications, along with the Avaya Aura® Communication Manager.

DIDWW SIP trunking empowers Air Serbia’s voice comms through Avaya Aura platform
DIDWW SIP trunking empowers Air Serbia’s voice comms through Avaya Aura platform

This partnership with DIDWW allows Air Serbia to expand its local and international communications by using the powerful DIDWW SIP trunking service. This solution offers virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible VoIP trunk configuration options, and truly local premium quality calling. The two-way SIP trunking service enables the airline to access the PSTN in more than 80 countries, providing the company with an extended global reach and a high standard of reliability and availability, as well as access to local routes with guaranteed CLI (Calling Line Identification).

"As a national airline, we have daily contact with passengers. With the support of DIDWW and the Avaya IP voice platform, we have constant and stable communication with our passengers, and at the same time provide them with every possible channel of communication with our services. The possibility of calling local phone numbers with immediate and direct verbal communication, without using expensive international links and calls, is very important to our passengers. DIDWW and the Avaya IP platform provide Air Serbia as well as our passengers with a reliable, fast, and economical service. This partnership is a great support for our strategic goals and mission," said Bosko Rupic, General Manager, Commercial and Strategy, Air Serbia.

"Technology partners like DIDWW make SIP Trunking with Avaya solutions simple and cost effective," said Susy Liem, Avaya Vice President of Product Management. "Successful completion of compliance testing provides customers with confidence that DIDWW SIP Trunking services work in conjunction with Avaya Aura deployments and help them save on deployment and operating costs."

Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are excited to establish a strong partnership with Air Serbia in cooperation with our technology partner Avaya. As a growing number of companies rely on the BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) model seeking innovative solutions, we are glad to offer such services to Air Serbia and partners alike."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/.

About Air Serbia

The national airline of the Republic of Serbia has been operating under the name of Air Serbia since October 2013. It is the successor of Aeroput, which was founded in June 1927 and ever since has been among the leaders in the civil aviation industry. In 1961, it became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In the summer of 2022, the airline flew to more than 70 scheduled and charter destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, and Africa, both in passenger and cargo traffic. Through partner airlines, it offers flights to international destinations in Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa.

To learn more about Air Serbia, please visit https://www.airserbia.com/media-centre.

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene
Marketing Department
vilija.s@didww.com
+1 (212) 461 1854
www.didww.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958732/Air_Serbia_and_DIDWW_partnership.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/didww-sip-trunking-empowers-air-serbias-voice-comms-through-avaya-aura-platform-301690003.html

SOURCE DIDWW

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival’s Cyber Monday Booking Volume Sets Record

    Carnival stock is higher Tuesday after the cruise line announced the volume of bookings during this years Cyber Monday sales were double 2019 booking levels. On Tuesday, Carnival (ticker: CCL) said in a news release that there is now a “pent-up demand for cruising.” Carnival was offering some major deals for guests who wanted to book a cruise for Cyber Monday this week.

  • Royal Caribbean Adds (Potentially) Controversial New Bar Idea

    Cruise ships offer a mix of family fun and adult access. If you cruise on Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line , or Norwegian Cruise Line , you get a mix of all-ages activities as well as areas just for kids and teens, and of course, adult-only areas. Aside from the kids/teen-specific spaces, the casino, and to an extent the Solarium pool area, which is 16+, the vast majority of the spaces on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship are all ages.

  • 3 Reasons I'm Buying More Shares of Airbnb Instead of Disney

    Despite imperfections, Airbnb has earned the right to be my new top bet on the travel and entertainment industry.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Lufthansa Puts Diversity Up Front in World Cup Advertising Campaign

    German flag carrier Lufthansa recently launched an advertising campaign around the FIFA World Cup. As part of the initiative, the airline published a one-minute video short called The Great Swap. A camera swoops around distinct cities, airports, streets,and landscapes, showing the alleged biggest jersey swap of all time. Although the ethics surrounding this World Cup […]

  • Mariah Carey Is Inviting You to Her Home for the Holidays: Here’s How Fans Can Book the Unforgettable Trip to New York City

    The songbird partnered with Booking.com for Mariah Carey's Ultimate Holiday Experience. Two lucky fans will get to visit Carey's penthouse apartment and more!

  • Dallas-based regional carrier JSX expands partnership with United Airlines

    Travelers looking to fly on Dallas-based JSX's regional jets can now book their flight through United Airlines after the carriers expanded upon a partnership they entered into earlier this year. JSX started partnering with United (Nasdaq: UAL) in March by creating a new private aviation track for students in the Chicago-based carrier's Aviate pilot career development program. The companies then expanded the partnership in June to allow members of the United MileagePlus awards program to earn miles on JSX flights.

  • Cat Caught By TSA After Sneaking Into Luggage Had a Happy Thanksgiving

    Here at Jalopnik, we bring you only the hardest hitting news in automotive and transportation culture. And when there is a cat involved, well, it’s all hands on deck, stop the presses. We brought you the tale of a cute little feline stowaway last week, caught hiding in a checked bag by Transportation Security Agents at JFK Airport on November 16. Here’s the nail-biting update you’ve all been waiting for: The cat’s name is Smells, and he had an excellent Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn with his

  • Hyatt Has Made Its Vegas Dreams Come True

    One of the main names in the boutique sector is the Dream Hotel Group, which includes properties such as Thee Dream Hotels. Dream Hotel Group has a reputation for quality, which no doubt explains why Hyatt Hotels Corporation , one of the biggest names in the hotel industry, has decided to acquire it. Hyatt has announced an agreement to acquire Dream Hotel Group's lifestyle hotel brand and management platform.

  • FTSE 250: EasyJet bookings soar despite higher ticket prices

    Christmas ticket yields were up about 18% amid strong demand for travel.

  • 5 Overrated Places To Retire — and Where You Should Go Instead

    If you've been saving for retirement and your date is drawing near, where you take your nest egg will determine how well you live off of it. The country's most popular retirement destinations are...

  • Hyatt Hotels to buy Dream Hotel Group in $300 million deal

    Dream Hotel is selling its portfolio of 12 managed or franchised hotels, with another 24 in the pipeline.

  • Mastercard Creates New Ways to Pay, Better Virtual Credit Cards

    A new partnership aims to accelerate the use of virtual cards for business-to-business travel payments.

  • These Post-Cyber Monday Luggage Deals Are Ending So Soon—Shop ‘Em Now!

    Cyber Monday is a great time to score big discounts on luggage sets, suitcases, carry-ons, and duffle bags. Ahead, everything to know about the best luggage sales this year, plus deals to shop now.

  • The beautiful country that offers a five-star holiday at three-star prices

    If you’re like me, there is one exotic thing you’ve missed above all others in the past two years of barely travelling at all – and that something is tropical heat. Whether it is lazing under the coconut palms with a cold drink, or stepping on to a moonlit white-sand beach, there is something about the tropics that cannot be replaced by anything else. But where to find that holiday bliss at an affordable price right now? I’ll give you a clue: it’s in the Indian Ocean. But not the Maldives, nor t

  • Flying Southwest, Delta or United for the Holidays? Expect Delays

    U.S. airlines had a tough holiday weekend, with a Sunday storm causing massive delays, but ultimately the big four got you to where you were going.

  • Stowaway cat found in luggage at JFK Airport during Thanksgiving rush got to enjoy his holiday

    An orange cat from New York who was found in a suitcase at JFK Airport right when Thanksgiving travel picked up got to celebrate the holiday at home.

  • President Biden Vows To Outlaw Resort Fees In The US

    Are travelers finally going to see a bit of relief when it comes to exorbitant resort fees?

  • This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska

    Getty ImagesThis is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”And that’s where they’re wrong. Nebraska has quite a varied topography especially in the western part of the state where th

  • Frontier Airlines Just Made a Move People Will Hate

    Frontier Airlines has had a rough 2022. It introduced a perk where members of Frontier's Miles loyalty program who purchased two round-trip tickets were eligible for a bonus of 20,000 miles for a maximum of 100,000 bonus miles, and also introduced a number of new international routes, including flights to the Bahamas, Costa Rica and Jamaica.