DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Serbia , the national airline of the Republic of Serbia providing scheduled, seasonal and charter flights to over 70 destinations, has formed a strategic alliance with DIDWW , a global telecoms operator offering premium quality VoIP and SMS communication services for businesses. The Serbian airline is using DIDWW two-way SIP trunking for its corporate communications, along with the Avaya Aura® Communication Manager.

DIDWW SIP trunking empowers Air Serbia’s voice comms through Avaya Aura platform

This partnership with DIDWW allows Air Serbia to expand its local and international communications by using the powerful DIDWW SIP trunking service. This solution offers virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible VoIP trunk configuration options, and truly local premium quality calling. The two-way SIP trunking service enables the airline to access the PSTN in more than 80 countries, providing the company with an extended global reach and a high standard of reliability and availability, as well as access to local routes with guaranteed CLI (Calling Line Identification).

"As a national airline, we have daily contact with passengers. With the support of DIDWW and the Avaya IP voice platform, we have constant and stable communication with our passengers, and at the same time provide them with every possible channel of communication with our services. The possibility of calling local phone numbers with immediate and direct verbal communication, without using expensive international links and calls, is very important to our passengers. DIDWW and the Avaya IP platform provide Air Serbia as well as our passengers with a reliable, fast, and economical service. This partnership is a great support for our strategic goals and mission," said Bosko Rupic, General Manager, Commercial and Strategy, Air Serbia.

"Technology partners like DIDWW make SIP Trunking with Avaya solutions simple and cost effective," said Susy Liem, Avaya Vice President of Product Management. "Successful completion of compliance testing provides customers with confidence that DIDWW SIP Trunking services work in conjunction with Avaya Aura deployments and help them save on deployment and operating costs."

Story continues

Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are excited to establish a strong partnership with Air Serbia in cooperation with our technology partner Avaya. As a growing number of companies rely on the BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) model seeking innovative solutions, we are glad to offer such services to Air Serbia and partners alike."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Air Serbia

The national airline of the Republic of Serbia has been operating under the name of Air Serbia since October 2013. It is the successor of Aeroput, which was founded in June 1927 and ever since has been among the leaders in the civil aviation industry. In 1961, it became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In the summer of 2022, the airline flew to more than 70 scheduled and charter destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, and Africa, both in passenger and cargo traffic. Through partner airlines, it offers flights to international destinations in Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa.

To learn more about Air Serbia, please visit https://www.airserbia.com/media-centre .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958732/Air_Serbia_and_DIDWW_partnership.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/didww-sip-trunking-empowers-air-serbias-voice-comms-through-avaya-aura-platform-301690003.html

SOURCE DIDWW