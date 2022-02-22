U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,338.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,956.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,926.50
    -69.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.90
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.84
    +3.77 (+4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.50
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0045 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.58
    +1.47 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9280
    +0.2290 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,570.19
    -753.71 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.84
    -80.95 (-8.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.89
    +33.56 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

DIDWW and VoIPstudio collaborate to provide businesses with VoIP solutions for seamless expansion globally

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based phone systems offer the benefits of advanced and flexible communication tools that make it easy to expand and scale business operations. DIDWW, a global telecom operator providing first-rate VoIP communications and SIP trunking services, has announced a collaborative partnership with VoIPstudio, a leading provider of a professional-grade cloud telephony system.

DIDWW and VoIPstudio collaborate to provide businesses with VoIP solutions for seamless expansion globally (PRNewsfoto/DIDWW)
DIDWW and VoIPstudio collaborate to provide businesses with VoIP solutions for seamless expansion globally (PRNewsfoto/DIDWW)

This initiative will equip VoIPstudio customers with a highly flexible and scalable VoIP communications solution for smooth business expansion. By leveraging DIDWW's powerful outbound SIP trunking solution and an extensive phone number inventory, VoIPstudio will enable companies of all sizes to expand across new countries and regions. DIDWW's fully-compliant services are delivered over a private, global IP network, ensuring a high-level of audio quality, security and reliability in a cost-effective manner.

VoIPstudio has been optimized to be multisite and multi-country, and is supported by distributed hosting in the cloud, providing the responsiveness and reliability that enterprise customers demand. As a result, this solution is highly scalable, and is suitable for single users, all the way up to companies with hundreds of extensions. VoIPstudio enables growing businesses to operate internationally, allowing them to auto-provision global phone numbers instantly from within the application. Ideal for both external and internal communications, VoIPstudio boosts productivity with a complete set of collaboration tools such as conference calling, video conferencing and chat, allowing remote teams to work seamlessly, while ensuring first-class security and outstanding flexibility.

Antoni Vaquer, VoIPstudio Customer Success Specialist, commented, "DIDWW has become a valuable partner for VoIPstudio, helping us to deliver a premium quality service to our international customers by improving call origination and termination stability. Working with DIDWW helped VoIPstudio meet these requirements and drive our international expansion. DIDWW also assisted us in completing complex porting projects and provided us with valuable assistance related to each country's legal requirements."

Vilius Valauskas, Key Account Manager at DIDWW, said, "We are thrilled and proud to become partners with VoIPstudio, and look forward to a successful collaboration in providing our high-quality two-way voice services for their diverse customer base."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/.

About VoIPstudio

VoIPstudio is a cloud-based business telephone system created for organizations that require professional communications features without the hassle and expense of owning and managing on-site PBX equipment. With thousands of systems installed world-wide, VoIPstudio is the first choice for companies when it comes to selecting a VoIP solution.

With VoIPstudio you get an all-in-one business VoIP solution, with no contracts and no hidden costs, available at consumer-level pricing. All their clients get all the features from day one, including virtual switchboard, virtual numbers, conference calling, call center, call recording and much more. VoIPstudio also includes advanced communication tools like videoconferencing, screen sharing or integration with lots of CRM and other business tools.

VoIPstudio is a global company that serves more than 15 million minutes of daily talk time to more than 75 countries throughout the world.

To learn more about VoIPstudio, please visit https://voipstudio.com/.

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene
Marketing Department
vilija.s@didww.com
+1 (212) 461 1854
www.didww.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/didww-and-voipstudio-collaborate-to-provide-businesses-with-voip-solutions-for-seamless-expansion-globally-301487266.html

SOURCE DIDWW

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds O

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

    Bosch is increasing its previously stated investment in semiconductor production in order to stay on top of the ongoing chip shortage. The company is adding an additional $296 million, on top of the $473 million Bosch already pledged to spend in 2022 last year, to new manufacturing facilities. Most of last year's capital was earmarked for Bosch's new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    LONDON (Reuters) -Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • Get Presidents Day savings on a refurbished Bose Solo Soundbar II for an extra 15% off at eBay

    The refurbished Bose Solo Soundbar II promises better audio quality and you can get it for a neat discount at eBay with this Presidents Day promo code.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.

  • The Secret to Getting a Better Job After 50

    Many say they fear that the workplace upheaval brought on by Covid-19 has reinforced some bosses’ belief that professionals in their 50s and beyond are less inclined to return to offices or adapt to new ways of working. It is perhaps little surprise that in the AARP’s most recent survey, 78% of workers between 40 and 65 said they had seen age discrimination in 2020, the highest share since the advocacy group began tracking the question in 2003. Rule No. 1, they say: Confront the reality of age discrimination head on instead of avoiding it.

  • HSBC Under Investigation in U.S. Over WhatsApp Use

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is being investigated by U.S. regulators over bankers’ misuse of services such as WhatsApp.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe London-based bank is co-operating with

  • Google Reaches Undisclosed Settlement in Discrimination Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Chelsey Glasson, who said she faced discrimination by the search giant after she became pregnant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Give

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • UniCredit brings all Italian corporate services under one roof

    UniCredit is revamping its structure so that all domestic companies from small businesses to large multinationals are looked after by one division, Italy's second largest bank said on Monday. UniCredit said the aim was to give smaller businesses access to products and services developed by its corporate solutions division, such as advisory or capital markets access. The new streamlined structure will be led by Massimiliano Mastalia, who joined the group in November after previous roles at BNL, the Italian arm of BNP Paribas, and as co-founder of instant-lending fintech Prestatech.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Chevron seeks to sell Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets -sources

    Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers, three industry sources told Reuters. The U.S. company acquired the assets in the west African country as part of the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Chevron has hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process which could raise as much as $1 billion, the sources said.