Die Attach Machine Market to Reach $2.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.9% % CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth in the semiconductor memory and hybrid chip industries, and the rise of the global economy drive the global die attach machine market. By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Die Attach Machine Market by Type (Flip Chip Bonder, Die Bonder), by Technique (Epoxy, Soft Solder, Sintering, Eutectic, Others), by Application (RF and MEMS, Optoelectronics, Logic, Memory, CMOS image sensors, LED, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global die attach machine industry generated $1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

The global die attach machine market is being driven by several factors such as growth in the semiconductor memory and hybrid chip industries, and the rise of the global economy. On the other hand, fluctuating raw material costs associated with building the machines and a lack of raw materials like silicon impede the growth to some extent. Moreover, the rise in government investments in the development of the domestic semiconductor industry and the growing use of LED circuits. Many funding policies have been revealed by various nations, including the United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and others, to support the growth of their respective semiconductor industries. These developments are expected to create new avenues for growth in the global die attach machine industry in the future.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11903

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on several industries worldwide, including the global die attach machine market. Due to the lockdown imposed by many governments, there was a decrease in the demand for die attach machines. Also, disruptions in the supply chain, which made it difficult for manufacturers to obtain raw materials, led to a decline in the demand for die attach machines.

Additionally, a shortage of semiconductors hampered the semiconductor industry growth seriously. This significantly slowed down the market for die attach machines during the pandemic.

However, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has decreased as a result of the introduction of various vaccines. This has resulted in increased activity in the industrial sector as well as the full-fledged reopening of businesses involved in the die attach machine market. Thus, the die attach machine market has recovered and grew at a steep rate.

Story continues

The die bonder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By type, the die bonder segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global die attach machine market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market for die bonders is widening as new products with integrated circuits, like UHD TVs, hybrid laptops, and smartphones are coming to the market. However, the flip chip bonder segment would display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because flip chip bonders are appropriate for new technologies like 2.5D and 3D, which are used in new devices like laptops, desktops, CPUs, and GPUs with features like sensors and networking connections.

Buy This Research Report (259 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2f681daa56a654988867d3056507beec

The epoxy segment to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe-

By technique, the epoxy segment contributed to the major share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global die attach machine market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because epoxy die attach is being increasingly used for the most difficult microelectronic semiconductor packaging. They are popular in the die attach market because of their outstanding resistance to mechanical shock and vibration as well as thermal cycling.

The LED segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By application, the LED segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global die attach machine market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the cost of producing LEDs has decreased due to the ongoing development of new technologies in LED chips. Hence, the demand for die attach machines has increased for LED applications. Furthermore, the use of LED chips is expected to increase in a variety of industries, including horticulture, healthcare, marine, and fishing lighting, which will again contribute to the growth of the die attach machine market. The high-end applications of LED chips are being expanded by businesses through ongoing product innovation investments. On the other hand, the optoelectronics segment is expected to showcase the largest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of optoelectronic tools in consumer electronics products like high-end cameras, flexible and flat television display panels, CD-DVD & Blu-ray storage technologies, smartphones, and xerox machines. Furthermore, a rise in optoelectronics applications in the film, entertainment, oil & gas, and automotive industries drive the market for die attach machines.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global die attach machine market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The high concentration of IC makers in the region is expected to drive the demand for die bonder equipment. ICs are widely used in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunications, data centers, and automotive.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11903

Leading Market Players-

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

ASM Pacific Technology Limited

Fasford Technology Co. Limited

Inseto UK Limited

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Palomar Technologies

Dr. Tresky AG

Shinkawa Limited

MicroAssembly Technologies Limited

The report analyzes these key players in the global die attach machine market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in Machine Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Global shape measuring devices market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031.

Global semiconductor assembly equipment market is projected to reach $8,162.3 million by 2030.

Global injection molding machine market is projected to reach $15,854.9 million by 2030.

Global CNC metal cutting machine market is projected to reach $83,364.4 million by 2030

Hydraulic Press Machines Market is expected to reach $21,089.2 million by 2025

Die Cutting Machine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/die-attach-machine-market-to-reach-2-1-billion-globally-by-2031-at-5-9--cagr-allied-market-research-301790547.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research