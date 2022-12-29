U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.70
    -0.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9970
    -1.3380 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,597.86
    +63.57 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Diebold Nixdorf Closes Transactions with Key Financial Stakeholders to Support Debt Refinancing

·7 min read

Transactions address certain near-term maturities and provide $400 million in additional financing

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced the company has completed the previously announced transactions with certain key financial stakeholders to refinance certain debt with near-term maturities and provide the company with $400 million in new capital. These transactions include the completion of its previously announced exchange offer and consent solicitation with respect to its outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024 and the completion of its previously announced exchange offers and consent solicitations with respect to its outstanding 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V.'s 9.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. Additional information about the transactions can be found in the current reports on Form 8-K previously filed by the company with the SEC and available on Diebold Nixdorf's Investor Relations website.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)
Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "Our company is excited to move into 2023 having reached this important milestone, which provides us with the capital to help normalize our operations, meet supplier commitments, execute on our operating model and make strategic investments in the business to further strengthen our global market position. We are grateful for the support we've received from our lenders and noteholders throughout this process, which we believe confirms the financial community's confidence in our business. We are operating with a leaner, more agile company that remains fully focused on helping our banking and retail customers gain efficiencies in their operations while creating positive consumer experiences."

Evercore Group L.L.C. is serving as financial advisor to Diebold Nixdorf on the debt refinancing, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Diebold Nixdorf.

About Diebold Nixdorf 
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf  
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold 
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf 
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the refinancing transactions on the company's future financial position, anticipated operating results, strategic plans, future liquidity and market position.

Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," "predict," "project," "seek," and variations thereof or "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

The factors that may affect the company's results include, among others:

  • the overall impact of the global supply chain complexities on the company and its business, including delays in sourcing key components as well as longer transport times, especially for container ships and U.S. trucking, given the company's reliance on suppliers, subcontractors and availability of raw materials and other components;

  • our ability to successfully convert our backlog into sales, including our ability to overcome supply chain and liquidity challenges;

  • the ultimate impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies, including further adverse effects to the company's supply chain, maintenance of increased order backlog, and the effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations;

  • the company's ability to successfully meet its cost-reduction goals and continue to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives and other strategic initiatives, such as the current $150m+ cost savings plan;

  • the success of the company's new products, including its DN Series line and EASY family of retail checkout solutions, and electronic vehicle charging service business;

  • the impact of a cybersecurity breach or operational failure on the company's business;

  • the company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its debt or to comply with the covenants contained in the agreements governing its debt and, if applicable, to successfully refinance its debt in the future;

  • the company's ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;

  • the company's reliance on suppliers, subcontractors and availability of raw materials and other components;

  • changes in the company's intention to further repatriate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes;

  • the company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exiting non-core and/or non-accretive businesses and its ability to successfully manage acquisitions, divestitures, and alliances;

  • the ultimate outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the Domination and Profit Loss Transfer Agreement with the former Diebold Nixdorf AG (which was dismissed in the company's favor at the lower court level in May 2022) and the merger/squeeze-out;

  • the impact of market and economic conditions, including the bankruptcies, restructuring or consolidations of financial institutions, which could reduce the company's customer base and/or adversely affect its customers' ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely impact the availability and cost of credit;

  • the impact of competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and technological developments;

  • changes in political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates (including the impact of possible currency devaluations in countries experiencing high inflation rates), recessionary or expansive trends, hostilities or conflicts (including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine), disruption in energy supply, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the company's operations;

  • the company's ability to maintain effective internal controls;

  • unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments;

  • the effect of changes in law and regulations or the manner of enforcement in the U.S. and internationally and the company's ability to comply with government regulations; and

  • other factors included in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and in other documents the company files with the SEC.

Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

DN-F

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-closes-transactions-with-key-financial-stakeholders-to-support-debt-refinancing-301711192.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, GOOGL Among 35 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and MSFT on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • "Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today

    The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumping by as much as 17%, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) popping 14.9%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) gaining 7.3%. The broad market was rising Thursday in part because interest rates on bonds have dropped, which often correlates with a rising stock market. Skillz and Carvana specifically are burning cash even as their stocks fall and their growth slows.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why Cal-Maine Foods Stock Was Sliding This Week

    Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) were moving lower this week after the country's largest egg producer reported strong growth in its fiscal second quarter but missed earnings estimates. As a result, the stock was down 16.4% for the week through Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, with the bulk of those losses coming on Thursday after the earnings report came out. Cal-Maine's revenue jumped 110% to $801.7 million, beating estimates at $797.8 million, as prices for conventional eggs hit records, increasing to $2.88 per dozen from $1.15 per dozen in the quarter a year ago.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug

    The FDA approves TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company plans to launch the drug in the first quarter of 2023. Stock up.