Diebold Nixdorf Selected as Preferred Service Partner for Alfen, Europe's leading Electric Vehicle Charging Station Provider

·3 min read
In this article:
Partnership has started in four countries, with expansion planned for 2022

PADERBORN, Germany, and HUDSON, Ohio, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf, the global leader in connected commerce solutions for the retail and banking industries, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Alfen, a specialist energy solutions provider at the heart of the energy transition in Europe. Alfen has selected Diebold Nixdorf as its preferred partner to provide field services for Alfen's charging equipment across its expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout Europe. Alfen sees Diebold Nixdorf as the ideal international partner to help meet the fast-growing demand for its smart, robust and high-tech charging stations.

Diebold Nixdorf will provide preventive and corrective maintenance services to ensure improved availability for electric vehicle drivers. The partnership has started in four countries. Diebold Nixdorf and Alfen intend to grow their partnership in the near future, as Alfen continues to expand its pan-European charging infrastructure to meet increased demand.

Michelle Lesh, chief commercial officer at Alfen, said: "We're very excited about our partnership with Diebold Nixdorf. The demand for fast and reliable charging has grown rapidly in the last few years, with an increasing number of European retailers turning to Alfen for our market-leading charging solutions. Joining forces with a strong partner like Diebold Nixdorf will help Alfen maintain our high-quality standards in our services. Our partnership underlines our ambitions to deliver fast and reliable charging solutions all across Europe."

Dr. Ulrich Naeher, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are thrilled to be selected as Alfen's preferred service partner. Our DN AllConnect ServicesSM is known as the industry standard for proactive monitoring and corrective maintenance across premier retailers in Europe. We are proud to leverage our extensive network of service professionals and AI-powered monitoring technology to bring that same level of quality services to EV charging, which is a critically important step toward a greener future. We are proud to play our part."

About Alfen
Netherlands-based Alfen is at the heart of the energy transition as a specialist in energy solutions throughout Europe. With 85 years of expertise, Alfen has a unique combination of integrated solutions to help our clients address their electricity challenges. We design, develop and produce smart grids, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging equipment. A market leader in the Netherlands, we are growing quickly throughout Europe. For more information, please visit us at www.alfen.com.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)
Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-selected-as-preferred-service-partner-for-alfen-europes-leading-electric-vehicle-charging-station-provider-301548844.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

