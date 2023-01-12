U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Diebold Nixdorf Sets New Modularity Benchmark with DN Series™ EASY ONE

·3 min read

ONE checkout solution to support multiple consumer journeys

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in designing, enabling and operating relevant retail consumer and staff journeys, has introduced the DN Series™ EASY ONE, the newest member of its DN Series EASY family.

The DN Series EASY ONE can be configured for assisted, semi-assisted or full self-service checkout
The DN Series EASY ONE can be configured for assisted, semi-assisted or full self-service checkout

The DN Series EASY ONE is a revolutionary checkout platform built to transform the assisted and self-service shopping experiences, improve store efficiency and reduce retailer total cost of ownership. Designed for retail environments where maximum flexibility is required, the DN Series EASY ONE can be configured for assisted, semi-assisted or full self-service checkout while offering tremendous options for peripherals and mounting.

Featuring clip-on, clip-off modularity, the DN Series EASY ONE can connect a scalable range of possibilities like consumer and attendant screens, printers or scanners. As the most compact solution in the DN Series product line, EASY ONE can be wall-mounted, pole-mounted, used as a furniture-agnostic tabletop device, or in conjunction with a cash rack.

This market-leading modular hardware design enables flexible configuration for multiple journey types, avoiding costly customizations needed to support various retail environments. For example, when mainly deployed as a self-service device in grocery stores, DN Series EASY ONE can easily be used as an additional assisted POS system when needed. In fashion environments, the modular form factor can fit any custom furniture design or deployment approach, such as a wall-mounted self-service device. In hospitality, it can deliver additional POS capability in conjunction with traditional kiosks when configured as a tabletop "mini-kiosk."

In addition to its high-level modularity, the DN Series EASY ONE offers all other advantages of the DN Series EASY, such as best-in-class availability. It delivers maximum uptime and ensures the self-service process is "always-on." Additionally, retailers can easily integrate the devices into their IT environment and connect retail ecosystem solutions like digital receipts thanks to Diebold Nixdorf's open API approach.

Matt Redwood, vice president, Retail Technology Solutions at Diebold Nixdorf said: "The DN Series EASY ONE will be a game changer and was built to stay ahead of ever-changing consumer demands which we know is a key challenge for retailers. Flexibility at the front-end is critical in today's fast-paced environment. Due to its convertibility, the ONE delivers the highest in-store flexibility and provides a solution for every consumer journey. It also benefits consumers with faster front-end efficiency, fewer and shorter queues and more control of the checkout process. For retailers, it enables improved staff availability and better utilization with the flexibility to be converted from self-service back into a traditional assisted POS lane in seconds."

Are you looking for a first hands-on experience? Visit Diebold Nixdorf at the NRF Big Show in New York City 2023 (booth #3221, January 15-17 at Javits Center).

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-R

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)
Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-sets-new-modularity-benchmark-with-dn-series-easy-one-301718822.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

