Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting
HUDSON, Ohio, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today elected its full slate of directors at the company's annual meeting.
The following directors were elected to the company's board by shareholders:
Arthur F. Anton, lead independent director; retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company
William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation
Marjorie L. Bowen, public company director; retired managing director, Houlihan Lokey
Matthew Goldfarb, managing director and head of special situations, Antarctica Capital
Octavio Marquez, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Emanuel R. Pearlman, chairman and chief executive officer, Liberation Investment Group
Kent M. Stahl, retired partner, chief investment strategist, Wellington Management Company
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
