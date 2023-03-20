Dielectric Materials Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 9.24% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia Pacific is dominating the market and it is expected that region will maintain its dominance during forecast period.

Farmington, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dielectric Materials Market Size Was Estimated At US$ 55.9 Billion In 2022, Growing at a CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period Of 2023 To 2030. The market for display products for consumer electronics is doing well right now, and it is expected to grow even more as technologies for display materials get better. From the point of view of the consumer, there is a very high demand for things like phones, computers, tablets, and TVs. This demand has a direct effect on how much people want to buy the materials that are used to make these products. Display screens can be made from many different kinds of materials. These materials help determine the display's resolution, usability, resistance to heat and moisture, aspect ratio, thickness, and other features. In the study, the parts of the display panels and the materials they are made of are talked about. There are three kinds of dielectric materials that are used in display screens: electrode materials, substrate materials, and encapsulation materials.

Market Dynamics:

In the past few years, the demand for consumer electronics like TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets with screens has been growing around the world. This is what is making the global market for dielectric materials grow. Also, the companies making the above-mentioned products are putting a lot of thought into how to use new technologies in the materials they use. The growth of the market for dielectric materials has been helped by this factor.

The dielectric materials industry can make money by taking advantage of the growing demand for advanced types of displays like foldable, rollable, and flexible displays. People in many developed and developing countries around the world are getting more money to spend, which is good for the growth of the global dielectric materials market.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is in charge of most of the market, and this is likely to stay the case during the forecast period. In the coming years, most of the APAC market is expected to come from countries like China, India, and Japan. The growth of the high-k dielectric materials market in the region is being driven by the continued export of electronic equipment from developing economies like China, as well as the fact that the equipment contains more semiconductors than average. The market in the region is also growing because more and more people are buying consumer electronics.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. By Type Calcium Titanate, Magnesium Titanate, Barium Titanate, Other By Application Capacitor Communication Products, Other By Companies E-Ink Holdings, Hitachi, Honeywell International, HP, Koninklijke Philips, LG Display, Nec Display Solutions, Sharp, Universal Display Corp, Samsung Display, Panasonic Corp, Innolux Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

E-Ink Holdings, Hitachi, Honeywell International, HP, Koninklijke Philips, LG Display, Nec Display Solutions, Sharp, Universal Display Corp, Samsung Display, Panasonic Corp, Innolux, and others.

By Type

Calcium Titanate

Magnesium Titanate

Barium Titanate

Others

By Application

Capacitor Communication Products

Others

