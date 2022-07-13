Dieppe 80: Media Accreditation for Events in France

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada is organizing an official Government of Canada delegation to Dieppe, France from August 17-20, 2022, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid. The delegation will include Veterans, representatives from Indigenous and Veterans organizations, parliamentarians and youth.

The Government of Canada will hold two official ceremonies:

August 19, 2022: Government of Canada Ceremony in the Square du Canada

August 20, 2022: Government of Canada Ceremony at the Canadian Memorial in Pourville

Members of the media who wish to cover these events must submit a request for accreditation through Veterans Affairs Canada by August 5, 2022.

Information required for accreditation includes:

surname, name

media outlet

position

date and place of birth

press card number (if applicable)

identity card or passport number and country of issue.

Interested media can request accreditation by emailing media@veterans.gc.ca.

Commemorative ceremonies open to media will take place August 18-20, 2022. Accredited members of the media will be provided with photo and interview opportunities with delegation members and a designated area during ceremonies.

For more information on Dieppe 80 events in Canada and France, please visit: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/battles-and-stages/battle-of-dieppe

