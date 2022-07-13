U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.66
    -2.14 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,883.28
    -98.05 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,289.24
    +24.51 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.02
    +0.84 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.85
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    +13.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.23 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0083
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9120
    -0.0460 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1924
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1280
    +0.3060 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,780.73
    -63.95 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.23
    +6.97 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Dieppe 80: Media Accreditation for Events in France

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada is organizing an official Government of Canada delegation to Dieppe, France from August 17-20, 2022, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid. The delegation will include Veterans, representatives from Indigenous and Veterans organizations, parliamentarians and youth.

The Government of Canada will hold two official ceremonies:

  • August 19, 2022: Government of Canada Ceremony in the Square du Canada

  • August 20, 2022: Government of Canada Ceremony at the Canadian Memorial in Pourville

Members of the media who wish to cover these events must submit a request for accreditation through Veterans Affairs Canada by August 5, 2022.

Information required for accreditation includes:

  • surname, name

  • media outlet

  • position

  • date and place of birth

  • press card number (if applicable)

  • identity card or passport number and country of issue.

Interested media can request accreditation by emailing media@veterans.gc.ca.

Commemorative ceremonies open to media will take place August 18-20, 2022.  Accredited members of the media will be provided with photo and interview opportunities with delegation members and a designated area during ceremonies.

For more information on Dieppe 80 events in Canada and France, please visit: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/battles-and-stages/battle-of-dieppe

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c9992.html

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • Fed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorcher

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report, which cemented odds of at least a 75 basis-point move and boosted expectations for a similar increase in September.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for

  • U.S. inflation climbs to new 41-year high of 9.1%, CPI shows, as gas prices surge

    Surging gasoline prices last month drove the rate of U.S. inflation to a nearly 41-year peak of 9.1%, offering little hope of help soon for Americans suffering from a high cost of living.

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Germans will have to burn wood to stay warm this winter, warns Deutsche Bank

    Rhine drought leaves Germany on brink of shipping closure Three charts that show Britain’s economic recovery is a mirage FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc; Pound rises after GDP beat Wall Street slumps after inflation tops forecasts Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin may cut off oil as well as gas to cripple Europe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stocks Need to Fall More to Price In the Hit of a US Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock-market investors are still wagering that the US economy will avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates aggressively to get decades-high inflation under control. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops t

  • Trump fires back after Musk says it’s time for him to ‘sail into the sunset’

    Former President Trump slammed Elon Musk after the Tesla executive said it is time for him “to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” telling Musk to instead focus on getting out of a potentially expensive lawsuit with Twitter. In several statements issued through Trump’s Truth Social, the former president suggested that he…

  • Seniors, Having This Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Euro Hits Parity With Dollar for First Time in 20 Years. Inflation Tipped the Balance.

    The energy crisis and fragile economic outlook mean that the European Central Bank won't be able to raise interest rates as quickly as the Fed.

  • Brazil's biggest individual investor remains a buyer amid political uncertainty

    One of Brazil's most successful individual investors, Luiz Barsi, said he is continuing to buy shares in its companies even as uncertainties loom ahead of October's presidential elections, though the pace of his purchases has slowed. Barsi, 83, one of the most influential figures in the Brazilian stock market, has accumulated about 4 billion reais ($735.7 million) in assets with a strategy of investing in companies that are good dividend payers. Although he has reduced the pace of his share purchases from earlier in the year, when he had "more ambitious goals", Barsi told Reuters in an interview he "continues to buy, but with a slower speed" after early targets were met.

  • FTSE closes in the red as US inflation hits new 40-year high

    Recession fears in the world's biggest economy deepen as prices jumped to 9.1% – the highest since 1981, piling pressure on the Fed to reign in inflation.

  • Euro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro has suffered a swift and brutal slump this year, and now it’s crossed a major threshold for the first time in more than two decades: parity with the dollar.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 12

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • China to Repay Bank Scam Victims After Protests Turn Violent

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities will start repaying most of the victims in the nation’s biggest bank scam after hundreds of angry customers took to the streets again over the weekend to ratchet up pressure on the government.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the Wo

  • Musk hits back at Trump after ‘bulls–t artist’ comments, says it’s time ‘to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset’

    The Tesla CEO also offered Democrats some advice on how they could potentially avoid a second Trump presidency.

  • Beware Wishful Thinking About Inflation and Recession

    There are hopes the Federal Reserve has achieved a soft landing: bringing inflation down to 2% without pushing up unemployment or tipping the economy into recession. But a reality check is in order.

  • Ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne to meet with House Jan. 6 committee: report

    Former Overstock.com Inc. Chief Executive Patrick Byrne is expected to meet Friday with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, CNN reported Monday night.

  • Why Alibaba, Bilibili, and Pinduoduo Are Falling Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were all sliding this afternoon after the Chinese government imposed fresh lockdowns in some parts of the country, and fined Alibaba and other Chinese tech companies for not complying with some anti-monopoly regulations. As a result, the Chinese tech stock sector was sliding today, sending Alibaba down 8.5%, Bilibili falling 9.4%, and Pinduoduo tumbling 10.1% as of 2:26 p.m. ET.