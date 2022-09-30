Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the diesel common rail injection system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies PLC, Continental AG, Magneti Marelli SpA, Farinia Group, Simens Deka Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Nanjing Mihot Auto Parts Co.

Ltd, Stanadyne Holdings Inc, Cummins Inc, Woodward Inc., The Liebherr Group, and BorgWarner Inc.



The global diesel common rail injection system market is expected to grow from $18.23 billion in 2021 to $19.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The diesel common rail injection system market is expected to grow to $23.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.



The diesel common rail injection systems market consists of sales of diesel common rail injection system (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the manufacturing of diesel engines.The diesel common rail injection system is a technology used for fuel delivery in working of diesel engines that injects fuel into the combustion chamber from a common rail under high pressure.



An electronic control system determines the dropping of fuel where the combustion chamber is hottest which delivers complete combustion and improved overall engine performance.



The main types of fuel injectors in the diesel common rail injection system are solenoid type and piezoelectric type.A solenoid engine refers to the engine that works by passing electricity through the coils which makes the pistons move back and forth due to electromagnetism.



The types of vehicles utilizing diesel common rail injection systems include passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The various sales channels in diesel common rail injection system include OEMs and aftermarkets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the diesel common rail injection system market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the diesel common rail injection system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing demand for light commercial vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the diesel common rail injection systems market going forward.A light commercial vehicle refers to a motor vehicle with at least four wheels, used for sales or route service, inspections, and maintenance.



The diesel common rail injection systems are used in the manufacturing of engines for all types of modern diesel vehicles including light commercial vehicles.For instance, according to Tata Motors, an Indian-based automobile manufacturer, light commercial vehicle sales grew by 20% in India in the first quarter of 2022.



Further, according to data by Truck Junction, an Indian online platform trading in commercial vehicles, the sale of commercial vehicles increased by 14.91% in March 2022, as compared to March 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for light commercial vehicles is expected to boost demand for diesel common rail injection systems during the forecast period.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the diesel common rail injection systems market.Major companies operating in the diesel common rail injection systems market are undergoing partnerships to enable best-in-class system practices in manufacturing and competitiveness between the companies in the diesel common rail injection systems sector.



For Instance, in July 2019, Shanghai Diesel Engine Corporation, a China-based diesel engine manufacturer partnered with Liebherr Components a German-Swiss manufacturer of industrial equipment and diesel engines & fuel injections for the development of new high-performance engines.This deal involves both companies working on the development of 6-cylinder in-line engines of the newly developed 6KTAA25-G3 series.



Furthermore, in March 2020, Liebherr a manufacturer of industrial diesel engines and fuel injections partnered with Stanadyne LLC, a US-based manufacturer of diesel fuel injection systems. Through this deal, the companies aim to offer the fuel injection technology used for manufacturing next-generation diesel engines to the global market and also fulfill the customer requirements in the diesel common rail injection systems market more effectively and efficiently.



In January 2020 Heinzmann GmbH & Co. a Germany-based engines manufacturer acquired Giro Engineering Ltd for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, Giro Engineering Ltd became part of the Heinzmann group. The deal would expand the portfolio of the Heinzmann group and complement the existing product range of the company and enable the company to serve its customers better. Giro Engineering Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer of high-pressure fuel injection pipework and associated components for diesel engines, including diesel common rail injection systems.



The countries covered in the diesel common rail injection system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

