U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.00
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,087.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,284.00
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.60
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.09
    -0.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1300
    -0.1820 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,840.94
    -525.12 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,442.45
    -9.18 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,135.38
    +109.92 (+0.38%)
     

Diesel Engine Market to grow by USD 38.46 bn from 2021 to 2025|AGCO POWER and BorgWarner Inc. among key contributors to growth|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel engine market is set to grow by USD 38.46 bn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4%. The diesel engine market is segmented by end-user (on-road and off-road) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in Diesel Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Diesel Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the diesel engine market.

The report on the diesel engine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The advantages of diesel engines over petrol engines are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the diesel engine market during the forecast period.

The diesel engine market covers the following areas:

Diesel Engine Market Sizing
Diesel Engine Market Forecast
Diesel Engine Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AGCO POWER

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Daimler AG

  • Deere & Co.

  • Kohler Co.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Rolls-Royce Plc

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Medium Voltage Motors Market: The medium voltage motors market has been segmented by product (AC motors and DC motors), end-user (process industries, discrete industries, and HVAC), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report Now

  • Direct Current Power System Market: The direct current power system market has been segmented by end-user (telecom, industrial, commercial, and others), type (48V DC power system, 0-24V DC power system, and more than 48V DC power system), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Now

Diesel Engine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 38.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.87

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGCO POWER, BorgWarner Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Daimler AG, Deere & Co., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Rolls-Royce Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diesel-engine-market-to-grow-by-usd-38-46-bn-from-2021-to-2025agco-power-and-borgwarner-inc-among-key-contributors-to-growthtechnavio-301402178.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

    U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that it received 22 complaints and two field reports of engines stalling due to high-pressure fuel pumps failing. Agency documents say it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • Disney and Zillow shares slide, Amazon aims to hire 150K seasonal workers

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.