Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market size to grow by USD 18,114.37 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing production of vehicles to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diesel exhaust fluid market size is estimated to increase by USD 18,114.37 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period. A major driver for the diesel exhaust fluid market growth is the increasing production of vehicles. The automotive industry is a major consumer of diesel. The global market has been segmented on the basis of different vehicles using DEF and is experiencing rapid growth due to rapid urbanization, modernization, population growth, and rising disposable income. Developing countries in APAC such as China and India are the largest producers of automobiles. This has increased the demand for automotive products. Economic recovery in Europe and the US will also boost demand for automotive products. This will increase the demand for DEF. Therefore, such factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some major insights on market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period 2023-2027, before buying the full report- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027

Diesel exhaust fluid market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global diesel exhaust fluid market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer diesel exhaust fluid in the market are Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Story continues

Vendor Offerings -

BASF SE - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid such as AdBlue.

Cervantes Distribution Inc. - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid such as AirBlueFluids DEF.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid and related products such as nitrogen products for producing diesel exhaust fluid.

For details on the listed vendors and their exclusive offerings – Request a sample report

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (commercial vehicles, non-road vehicles, passenger vehicles, and trains), packaging (bulk, cans and bottles, and IBCs and drums), and geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the commercial vehicles segment will be significant for the global market growth during the forecast period. Commercial vehicles include heavy vehicles such as trucks, light vehicles such as vans and light trucks, and passenger transport vehicles such as buses, coaches and minibuses. The commercial vehicle segment accounted for the largest share of the global diesel exhaust fluid market in 2020 due to the prevalence of diesel engines in commercial vehicles. In the US, approximately 43% of all commercial vehicles use near-zero emission diesel technology, including DEF. As the demand for commercial vehicles increases worldwide, the demand for DEF is also expected to increase. Such factors will therefore boost the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global diesel exhaust fluid market is segmented into North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global diesel exhaust fluid market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Major North American countries have the most vehicles on their roads. The US is a major manufacturer of commercial vehicles and most of these vehicles use diesel engines. The main reasons for using diesel vehicles are the technology's low cost, efficiency and reliability. In addition, the EPA, based in Washington, USA, is the main reason for the increasing demand for DEF. The 2010 EPA Diesel Emission Standards to reduce NOX emissions from diesel engines required diesel engine manufacturers to use SCR technology, including the extensive use of DEF. These factors will thus boost the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

A diesel exhaust fluid market trend that is expected to fuel the market growth is the M&A in the global diesel exhaust fluid market.

Growing demand for DEF is forcing manufacturers to expand their distribution reach and increase production capacity.

For example, in early March 2018, Parman Energy announced the pending acquisition of Lube-Tech & Partners ("Lube-Tech") of his Chevron lubricants business. Based in St. Paul, with offices in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, Lube-Tech serves commercial, automotive, and industrial customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Parman Energy will acquire Lube-Tech's majority of its Chevron-centric customer base. An increase in acquisitions indicates an increase in demand for his DEF in various regions.

Hence, factors like these drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Major challenges -

A key challenge hindering the diesel exhaust fluid market growth during the forecast period is the decrease in the demand for diesel engine vehicles.

Although diesel engines offer a number of advantages over petrol and gas engines, the diesel vehicle market is expected to decline in the coming decades. In countries such as India, China, Germany, the UK and France, increasing environmental pollution due to increased harmful emissions from vehicles, mainly diesel engines, is the main reason for stringent regulations and bans on diesel vehicles.

Promoting government initiatives and deployment of electric vehicles in these countries are diesel engine challenges impacting the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market.

For example, the Indian government plans to ensure that all cars sold in the country are electric by 2030.

Therefore, decreasing demand for diesel engine vehicles will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are key factors of market dynamics that are responsible for sustainability of the businesses. Find some more intriguing insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the diesel exhaust fluid market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market across North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market vendors

To get instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports, Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market size is expected to increase by USD 157.96 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market segmentations by end-user (automotive, oil and gas, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and type (cetane improvers, cold flow improvers, corrosion inhibitors, anti-icing, and others). The rising number of vehicles leading to high consumption of diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives is notably driving the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market growth.

The diesel engines market size for non-automotive applications is expected to increase by USD 3.52 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 2.53%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers diesel engines market for non-automotive applications segmentations by end-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The diesel engine technology gaining momentum on technological advances is notably driving the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications growth.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,114.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.66 Regional analysis North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global diesel exhaust fluid market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-road vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Trains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Packaging

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Packaging

7.3 Bulk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cans and bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 IBCs and drums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Packaging

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Air Liquide SA

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Cervantes Distribution Inc.

12.6 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

12.7 China Petrochemical Corp.

12.8 Colonial Chemical Inc.

12.9 Cummins Inc.

12.10 Dyno Nobel

12.11 Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd.

12.12 Midtex Oil L.P.

12.13 Nissan Chemical Corp.

12.14 Nutrien Ltd.

12.15 Shell plc

12.16 TotalEnergies SE

12.17 Yara International ASA.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diesel-exhaust-fluid-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-114-37-million-from-2022-to-2027--increasing-production-of-vehicles-to-drive-the-market-growth---technavio-301804279.html

SOURCE Technavio