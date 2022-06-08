U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market by Vehicle Type, Component, Supply Mode, Application, End-use Market and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket forecasted to reach USD 50.0 billion by 2027 from USD 34.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Governments around the globe have updated and improved their emission standards by introducing new legislation for the automotive industry to comply to. Western regions, such as the North American and European region, have introduced new regulations like the Clear Air Act of the Us which has stricter standards and wider scope for emissions. In the Asian region countries like China and India have introduced swift regulation to counter rising air pollution. The introduction of such regulations, norms and standards will drive the demand for DEF across the globe.

The DEF pump segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period

The diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket for pumps is projected to grow from USD 7,373.3 million in 2022 to USD 11,979.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Compared to conventional cans and bottles supply mode the DEF pumps supply mode is cheaper but expensive than the Bulk supply mode due to the economic behind the economies of scale. Customers choose to go for DEF dispensing units for its convenience in DEF refilling. This has caused oil marketing companies (OMCs) to install such dispensing units at their fuel stations to increase customer convenience. FMT Swiss Ag, a leading supplier of specialty fluid storage and dispensing solutions, in 2017, launched a range of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) dispensing unit product for its North American market.

Globally, the HCV segment is estimated to lead the diesel exhaust fluid OE market in 2022

Globally, the HCVs segment is estimated to lead the diesel exhaust fluid OE market, by volume. It is anticipated to grow from 33.2 million gallons in 2022 to 36.5 million gallons by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. Demand from developed and developing economies globally has increased for the HCV vehicle segment due to either better product offering or increased economic activites. Businesses need to comply with the regulations and norms of the country where they operate. Complying with regulations will cause an increased demand of DEF products.

North America is projected to be the largest regional market

The North American diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket is estimated to grow from USD 15,006.6 million in 2022 to USD 22,067.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The US and Canada have a large number of on-road vehicles and stringent emission norms, such as the Clean Air Act (CAA) in the US. Increasing economic activity and improving business environment in the Mexico has led to high demand for diesel intensive vehicles and equipment. Compliance with emission regulations will drive the demand for DEF in the country. Canada follows similar demand and regulation pattern as the US hence it is also likely to follow similar demand trend of DEF.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scenario
5.5.1 Realistic Scenario
5.5.2 Low Impact Scenario
5.5.3 High Impact Scenario
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Asp Analysis
5.7.1 by Region
5.7.2 by Application by Region (V5 Mandates)
5.8 Regulatory Analysis (V5 Mandates)
5.9 Trade Analysis
5.10 Market Ecosystem

6 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Passenger Car(Pc)
6.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (Lcv)
6.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Hcv)

7 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Scr Catalyst
7.3 Def Tank
7.4 Def Injector
7.5 Def Supply Module
7.6 Def Sensor
7.7 Nox Sensor

8 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by Supply Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cans & Bottles
8.3 Intermediate Bulk Container (Ibc)
8.4 Bulk
8.5 Pumps

9 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Construction Equipment
9.2.1 80-100 Hp
9.2.2 101-200 Hp
9.2.3 201-400 Hp
9.2.3 >400 Hp
9.3 Agricultural Equipment

10 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by End Use Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Oe Market
10.3 Aftermarket

11 Diesel Exhaust Fluid, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Share Analysis, 2021
12.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Suppliers
12.3.1 Stars
12.3.2 Emerging Leaders
12.3.3 Pervasive Players
12.3.4 Participants
12.3.5 Competitive Benchmarking (V5 Mandates)
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 New Product Launches
12.4.2 Deals
12.4.3 Others
12.5 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2018-2021
12.6 Company Revenue Analysis

13 Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, & Analyst's View)*
13.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Product Offerings
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 Analyst's View
13.2 Total
13.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2 Product Offerings
13.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4 Analyst's View
13.3 China Petrochemical Corporation
13.3.1 Business Overview
13.3.2 Product Offerings
13.3.3 Recent Developments
13.3.4 Analyst's View
13.4 Basf Se
13.4.1 Business Overview
13.4.2 Product Offerings
13.4.3 Recent Developments
13.4.4 Analyst's View
13.5 Indian Oil Corporation Limited
13.5.1 Business Overview
13.5.2 Product Offerings
13.5.3 Recent Developments
13.5.4 Analyst's View
13.6 Brenntag Ag
13.6.1 Business Overview
13.6.2 Product Offerings
13.6.3 Recent Developments
13.7 Mitsui Chemicals
13.7.1 Business Overview
13.7.2 Product Offerings
13.8 Cf Industries Holdings Inc.
13.8.1 Business Overview
13.8.2 Product Offerings
13.9 Valvoline
13.9.1 Business Overview
13.9.2 Product Offerings
13.9.3 Recent Developments
13.10 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.
13.10.1 Business Overview
13.10.2 Product Offerings
13.10.3 Recent Developments

14 Other Company Profiles
14.1 Castrol
14.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.2 Product Offerings
14.2 Cummins Filtration
14.2.1 Business Overview
14.2.2 Product Offerings
14.3 Yara International
14.3.1 Business Overview
14.3.2 Product Offerings
14.4 Mcpherson Oil
14.4.1 Business Overview
14.4.2 Product Offerings
14.5 Dyno Nobel
14.5.1 Business Overview
14.5.2 Product Offerings
14.6 Stockmeier Group
14.6.1 Business Overview
14.6.2 Product Offerings
14.7 Terus Def
14.7.1 Business Overview
14.7.2 Product Offerings
14.8 Dakota Gasification Company
14.8.1 Business Overview
14.8.2 Product Offerings
14.9 Colonial Chemical
14.9.1 Business Overview
14.9.2 Product Offerings
14.10 Azotal S.P.A
14.10.1 Business Overview
14.10.2 Product Offerings

15 Recommendations

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n4gd1?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diesel-exhaust-fluid-market-by-vehicle-type-component-supply-mode-application-end-use-market-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301563943.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

