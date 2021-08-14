U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,572.99
    +2,743.64 (+6.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Diesel Generator Market To Grow Over 6.78%^CAGR During 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

Businesses Will Pass Through The Response, Recovery, And Renewal Phases.

Diesel Generator Market Will Have Americas Generators Inc., APR Energy, And Atlas Copco AB As Major Participants During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel generator market is expected to grow by USD 8.82 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the dominant vendors in the market including Americas Generators Inc.(US), APR Energy (US), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Caterpillar Inc. (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Generac Power Systems Inc. (US), General Electric Co. (US), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK), Kohler Co. (US), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diesel Generator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diesel Generator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Diesel Generator Market can now be gained through our report.

Download Free Sample Now!

The diesel generator market is driven by the increased need for diesel generators in data centers, power blackouts due to natural disasters, and growing instances of power grid failure. These factors are expected to trigger the diesel generator market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 6.78% during the forecast period. However, stringent emission regulations are one of the primary factors anticipated to hamper the market growth in the long run.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

Generator Rental Market for Oil and Gas Industry by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Stationary Generator Market in US by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

  • Americas Generators Inc.

  • APR Energy

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

  • Kohler Co.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/diesel-generator-market-industry-analysis

Diesel Generator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Diesel generator market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The stationary generators segment was the largest revenue-generating type segment in 2020. The segment is likely to continue its dominance in terms of market size during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC with India and China being the key contributing economies for the diesel generator market in the next few years.

Download our extensive report to get Exhaustive Insights: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70800

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/diesel-generator-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diesel-generator-market-to-grow-over-6-78cagr-during-2021-2025--technavio-301354908.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Rising Again on Friday

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been on fire this week. The fintech lending disruptor released its latest results on Tuesday and the stock climbed by about 25% on the numbers, which absolutely blew past analyst expectations and the company's own guidance. Upstart is rising yet again on Friday.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • Ford halts Bronco production, Boeing’s Starliner may reportedly face delays, Amazon moves LOTR production to UK

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down the latest business headlines.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Just Lit Up 4%

    Reports of the end of the semiconductor chip shortage may have been greatly exaggerated -- at least, according to one analyst. Remember how earlier this week, Investors Business Daily cited a TrendForce report on the "relatively high levels of DRAM inventory" it was seeing at PC manufacturers, and the impending decline in chip prices in the fourth quarter of this year? Remember how investors panicked, thinking this might mean that the worldwide shortage of microchips might suddenly evaporate in less than six months' time?

  • Why Micron Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    The chipmaker has had a rough week as the global semiconductor shortage weighs on investor sentiment and analysts warn of challenges ahead.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • Why Rocket Companies Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) jumped on Friday after the provider of real estate services released its second-quarter financial report. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Rocket's stock price was up more than 10%. Rocket's adjusted revenue fell 47% year over year to $2.8 billion.

  • Why Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Are Down Friday

    Friday continued what has been a bad week for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. The biotech company's stock closed at $24.31 on Thursday, opened at $24.04 on Friday and continued to slide, falling to a low of $22.58 in the early afternoon. It's part of a longer trend for the company, which specializes in finding treatments for central nervous system disorders.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 New Stocks Surging Over 60%

    Moving into late summer, the only certainty in the markets is uncertainty. The July jobs report was solid, but businesses continue to deal with a stubborn labor shortage. The Biden Administration looks like it will get what it wants from Congress, in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget package, but inflation is rising and the massive infusion of government spending will likely make that worse. It seems for every market argument, there’s a counter-argument.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Was Up More Than 17% on Friday

    The biopharma company's second quarter was better than expected. The future looks pretty bright, too.

  • Why fuboTV Stock Plunged on Friday

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) traded lower on Friday, with the stock falling as much as 10.1% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day down 8.7%. While seeing the value of your investment diluted is never fun, the potential for a secondary offering shouldn't be a surprise to those who follow fuboTV. This was followed by a deal in January to offer roughly 32 million shares in exchange for its convertible preferred stock.

  • Cardano Jumps on Signals Smart Contracts Coming Next Month

    The plan to add smart contracts next month could defy skeptics who have bet that the functionality wouldn't come anytime soon.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the nation's biggest poultry processors, jumped today after JBS (OTC: JBSAY), the world's biggest meat packaging company, proposed making a full acquisition of Pilgrim's Pride, buying the shares it didn't already own. In a filing this morning, Pilgrim's Pride said JBS proposed acquiring the remaining 19.5% of Pilgrim's Pride that it didn't own for $26.50 a share. Given the fact that JBS is already Pilgrim's Pride's majority owner, a deal seems likely to go through.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of embattled electric-pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading lower on Friday after a Wall Street analyst drastically cut his bank's price target for the stock following the company's earnings report on Wednesday. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, Lordstown's shares were down about 9.2%. Spak noted that while the company said that it was on track to "begin production" of its Endurance electric pickup in September, it also said that it won't begin deliveries to customers until the second quarter of 2022.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Bought Palantir Stock After Strong Earnings

    Fund company ARK Invest, led by the well known portfolio manager and stock picker Cathie Wood, loaded up on Palantir Technologies shares after the analytics software company posted strong quarterly financial results. Early Thursday, Palantir reported June quarter revenue of $376 million, up 49% from a year ago, beating both the company’s own target and the Wall Street consensus by large margins. The strong results were driven by accelerating growth in the company’s U.S. commercial business, including newly acquired clients such as Deere, BNY Mellon, and Southern California Edison.

  • Marijuana: Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on banking law reform

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important marijuana banking reforms.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here are the current electric vehicle plans of every major car maker

    Where each company stands on its EVs goals and also, when available, their investment projections and the number of EV models they hope to bring to market.