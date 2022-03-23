U.S. markets open in 7 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.00
    +7.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,766.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,663.75
    +9.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.50
    +4.20 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.94
    -0.59 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3280
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1000
    +0.2840 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,021.76
    -441.54 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.83
    -8.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.26
    +820.15 (+3.01%)
     

Diesel Generator Market to Reach USD 26.09 billion by 2029; Significant Expansions in Oil & Gas Sector to Drive the Market Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled Diesel Generator Market Players: Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Aggreko (U.K.), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), Himoinsa (Spain), John Deere (U.S.), Kohler-SDMO (France), PRAMAC (Italy), Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. (India), Generac Power Systems (U.S.), FG Wilson (U.K.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (U.S.), Briggs & Straton (U.S.), Ingersoll Rand (U.S.), Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The diesel generator market size is predicted to reach USD 26.09 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, Diesel Generator Market Share, 2022-2029”. The extraordinary global development in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors has boosted demand for reliable power in all locations. Diesel generators have grown in popularity in the industrial and residential sectors as a result of this need. The diesel generator (DG) is a long-established way of generating energy from fossil fuels to meet emergency power needs. The product is extensively used to convert chemical energy into electric energy utilizing various equipment such as a control panel, AC alternator, radiator, engine, fuel tank, and others. Hospitals, houses, schools, factories, construction sites, and other verticals routinely use DG systems as a primary or backup power supply in the event of a grid outage.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/diesel-generator-market-100587

Segmentation-

On the basis of power rating, the Diesel Generator Market is divided into below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and above 750 kVA. On the basis of portability, the market is bifurcated into portable and stationary. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the continuous load, peak load and standby load. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into mining, oil & gas, construction, residential, marine, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, commercial, telecom, electric utility, data centers, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

Diesel Generator Market Report Coverage-

The study provides a thorough analysis of the global diesel generator market, including useful insights, statistics, industry-related data, and historical data. To arrive at meaningful assumptions and viewpoints, a variety of procedures and approaches are used. In addition, the research report provides deep analysis and information for each market sector, allowing our readers to obtain a complete picture of the global industry.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/diesel-generator-market-100587

Drivers & Restraints-

Significant Expansions in Oil & Gas Sector to Augment Market Growth

Oil and gas consumption has skyrocketed because of its rising usage across several business sectors. Additionally, when new big hydrocarbon deposits are discovered and offshore wells are drilled, demand for diesel generator sets is expected to rise. However, Leading government entities in a number of nations have implemented various policies and aim to encourage the adoption of green technologies and reduce reliance on fossil fuels that may impede the diesel generator market growth.

Regional Insights-

The Middle East & Africa to Witness Significant Growth

The diesel generator market share in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow significantly due to the abundance of natural resources and the need for inexpensive capital to discover bulk deposits. Additionally, rising investment to modernize commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructures, as well as developing manufacturing capabilities, would add to the region's market growth.

The North American diesel genset market is projected to benefit from favorable government policies to ensure energy security, as well as growing manufacturing capabilities. Long-standing DG set makers, as well as considerable increases in investments across several end-user sectors such as construction, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, mining, and many others, are expected to add to the regional outlook.

Latin America and Europe are anticipated to see continuous growth because of the enormous industrialization in the regions,

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/diesel-generator-market-100587

COVID-19 Impact-

The outbreak of the coronavirus has noticeably weakened industrial processes across the globe. The number of infected patients witnessed a constant rise driving different nations to implement national lockdowns and social distancing. Consequently, the closure of industries significantly affected the market due to this global pandemic.

The obstruction in the initiation of new end-user projects owing to the unobtainability of required capital has significantly narrowed the incorporation of new systems. The instabilities in heavy-duty processes such as construction activities, mining, hydrocarbon exploration & production, fabrication of new commercial substructures, and others have led to an unmatched decrease in product demand. According to the World Energy Investment Report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that the global investment in the energy sector fell by about USD 400 billion, or one-fifth, in 2020 compared to 2019. Even though there is a rebound in energy investments in 2021, greater efforts are required to achieve energy independence.

Competitive Landscape-

The Market is Fragmented with Several Players in the Diesel Generator Market

The market for diesel generators is highly fragmented, with multiple regional, global, and country players. To shape the competitive landscape, key businesses are taking significant steps such as forming agreements with other companies to expand their product reach and geographical presence.

Atlas Copco AB is a market leader that is always concentrating on various organic and inorganic expansions in order to strengthen its operational footprint in various locations. For example, in May 2020, the firm announced its intention to join with Energia MTC of Saudi Arabia to deliver its QAS diesel gensets. Atlas Copco also intends to promote its portable QAS product line across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, leveraging Energia's presence.

Industry Developments-

July 2021: Qulliq Energy Corp. has accelerated the replacement of community diesel gensets that have outlived their useful lives, thanks to the recent decommissioning of Grise Fiord's aged diesel plant. The new diesel gensets have improved the community's power supply reliability.

Companies Profiled Diesel Generator Market Players:

  • Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

  • Aggreko (U.K.)

  • Cummins Inc. (U.S.)

  • Himoinsa (Spain)

  • John Deere (U.S.)

  • Kohler-SDMO (France)

  • PRAMAC (Italy)

  • Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. (India)

  • Generac Power Systems (U.S.)

  • FG Wilson (U.K.)

  • Atlas Copco (Sweden)

  • American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Briggs & Straton (U.S.)

  • Ingersoll Rand (U.S.)

  • Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Buy Now – Diesel Generator Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100587


DIESEL GENERATOR: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2022-2029

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Diesel Generator Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Diesel Generator Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Portability

      • Stationary

      • Portable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

      • Below 75 kVA

      • 75-375 kVA

      • 375-750 kVA

      • Above 750 kVA

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Continuous Load

      • Peak Load

      • Standby Load

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Mining

      • Oil & Gas

      • Construction

      • Residential

      • Marine

      • Manufacturing

      • Pharmaceuticals

      • Commercial

      • Telecom

      • Electric Utility

      • Data Centers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Diesel Generator Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Portability

      • Stationary

      • Portable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

      • Below 75 kVA

      • 75-375 kVA

      • 375-750 kVA

      • Above 750 kVA

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Continuous Load

      • Peak Load

      • Standby Load

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Mining

      • Oil & Gas

      • Construction

      • Residential

      • Marine

      • Manufacturing

      • Pharmaceuticals

      • Commercial

      • Telecom

      • Electric Utility

      • Data Centers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • United States Market Analysis and Forecast – By Application

        • Continuous Load

        • Peak Load

        • Standby Load

      • Canada Market Analysis and Forecast – By Application

        • Continuous Load

        • Peak Load

        • Standby Load

  • Europe Diesel Generator Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe and Thermoplastic Composite Pipe), By Polymer Type (Polyethylene Pipe, Poly Vinyl Chloride Pipe, Polypropylene Pipe, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, and Others), Application (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Mining & Dredging, and Utilities & Renewables), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High), By Application (Pumps, Electric Fan, HVAC, Conveyors, Extruders, Others), By End-user (Power Generation, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Mining, Agriculture, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2029

Zinc-Air Battery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Non-Rechargeable, Rechargeable), By Application (Hearing Aids, Military Devices, Safety Lamps, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Transformer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Specialty Transformer, Instrument Transformer), By Application (Smart Grid, Traction Locomotive, Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Substation Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By Application (Transmission and Distribution), By End-user (Utilities and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

UK :+44 2071 939123

APAC :+91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter:https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/diesel-generator-market-9677


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Nvidia debuts new Arm-based Grace CPU superchip

    Nvidia has announced a new superchip called the Grace CPU.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • Amazon Loses Round One of Indian Retail Battle Royale

    A defeat at the hands of one of India’s wealthiest men—who employed some bare-knuckle business techniques—shows Amazon has a tough road ahead in the crucial growth market.

  • Improved risk sentiment and high commodity prices help Aussie, hurt yen

    The Australian dollar marched higher and the Japanese yen continued its slide on Wednesday, as markets turned more positive on riskier assets and high commodity prices drove developments. The Australian dollar hit its highest level since December 2015 versus the yen, having gained 8% in March so far. Versus the dollar, the Australian dollar touched a four and-a-half month high of $0.7477 in early trade, having gained 0.95% overnight, while the yen slipped to as low as 121.4 per dollar after the dollar had climbed 1.1% on the Japanese currency overnight.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.