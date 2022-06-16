U.S. markets open in 8 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,801.00
    +11.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,755.00
    +94.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,627.00
    +33.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.10
    +7.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.08
    +0.77 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.20
    +12.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0443
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3950
    +0.5760 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,283.38
    +1,186.42 (+5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.09
    +26.85 (+5.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,634.86
    +308.70 (+1.17%)
     

Diesel Generator Market to Surpass US$ 35,208 Mn by 2030 Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Diesel Generator Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Diesel Generator Market accounted for US$ 18,596 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 35,208 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Power is a critical component of infrastructure that is required for a world's economic growth and prosperity. The availability and implementation of specialized infrastructure are crucial for the continued growth of the global economy. Coal, natural gas, lignite, oil, hydropower, and nuclear power are all viable power generating sources, as are viable non-conventional choices such as solar, wind, and agricultural and household waste. Electricity usage in the world is growing dramatically and is expected to increase even more in the coming years. A significant increase in total energy production is required to meet the world's growing demand for power.

Generators can be powered by a variety of fuels, including diesel, fusion, and natural gas. Due to their scalable, adaptable, and weather-independent operation, diesel units have become a popular backup or transportable power alternative. Electricity demand has increased as a result of the spectacular expansion of industrialization. Due to the necessity for continuous power consumption as well as peak and steady power requirements, diesel generators have become an essential piece of industrial and household equipment. Generators are units of machinery that convert mechanical energy into appropriate electrical power for a wide range of applications. A generator unit includes numerous components to correctly create and manage current, including an engine, alternator, fuel system, cooling & exhaust system, main assembly, and others.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2939

Report Coverage:

 

Diesel Generator Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 18,596 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 35,208 Mn

CAGR

7.4% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Power Rating, By Mobility, By Applications, By End-use, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Atlas Copco AB, AKSA Power Generation Company, Caterpillar, Inc.,
Doosan Portable Power, Cummins, Inc., Denyo Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Company,
FG Wilson, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Kohler Co., Wartsila Corporation,
and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Diesel Generator Market Growth Aspects

At the moment, the world is witnessing a substantial increase in the need for power. As a result, having a dependable source of power has become critical. The rising frequency of natural disasters that cause power outages necessitates the use of standby generator sets. A constant and consistent flow of power is a top need for all sectors. The necessity for continuous power supply in the construction sector is also generating a space for the use of generator sets, which is driving the expansion of this market.

A diesel generator is a device that generates electricity by combining a diesel engine and an electric motor-generator. A diesel compression-ignition engine is primarily designed to run on diesel fuel, but certain types can also run on other liquid fuels or natural gas. It generates power in order to provide a continuous power source during power outages. It is commonly used as a backup device during rolling blackouts or in areas without access to the power grid. The increasing use of diesel generators, which can provide more in-home applications such as water pumps, power, and specific required applications such as air conditioning systems, refrigeration, and hospital instruments, is predicted to provide various opportunities in the near future.

Increasing demand from a variety of industries, including oil and gas, mining, and pharmaceuticals, is expected to drive the growth of the generator production market over the forecast period. Generators are used as a standby source of electricity in various industrial activities. The need for diesel generators in industry verticals such as hospitals, hotels, and business areas is being driven by the necessity for a reliable energy backup source. Furthermore, telecom organizations' increasing emphasis on offering high-speed services is fueling the growth of the diesel generator industry. The industry is predicted to grow significantly over the next few years due to increased expenditure in the telecommunication sector and increased building of telephone towers for connection in remote regions.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/diesel-generator-market

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global diesel generator market. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the worldwide diesel generator market, owing to increasing urbanization and increasing energy supply in growing markets such as India and China. Increasing demand from a variety of industries in the region, including mining, petroleum and gas, and pharmaceuticals, is expected to support the growth of the generator manufacturing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region's expanding number of data centers and IT sectors are fueling the development of the diesel generator market, as data centers ensure that they have many backup power options in order to avoid downtime during power outages. The presence of growing nations such as China, Australia, Japan, and India in the worldwide market is believed to improve the expansion of the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market.

Market Segmentation

The global diesel generator market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on power rating, mobility, applications, and end-user. Based on the power rating, the market is divided into low power generator, medium power generator, and high power generator. Based on mobility, the market split into stationary, and portable. Based on applications, the market is classified into standby power, peak shaving, and prime or continuous power. Based on crop type, the market is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2939

Major Players

Somekey players covered global in the diesel generator industry are Atlas Copco AB, AKSA power Generation Company, Caterpillar, Inc., Doosan Portable Power, Cummins, Inc., Denyo Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Company, FG Wilson, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Kohler Co., Wartsila Corporation, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Browse More Energy and Power Related Research Reports:

The Smart Solar Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.8% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 38,988.8 Mn by 2027.

The Global Submarine Power Cable Market is anticipated to reach market size of around US$ 21,800 Mn by 2028 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2021 - 2028

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Life360 (ASX:360) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that...

  • Governments of Canada and Yukon Reach a Decision That Advances the Kudz Ze Kayah Project

    Today, the Government of Canada and the Yukon Government have come to a joint decision that concludes the environmental and socio-economic assessment process for the Kudz Ze Kayah project. The project can now proceed to the regulatory phase.

  • Dubai Seeks to Raise as Much as $454 Million From Tecom IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai is seeking as much as $454 million from the initial public offering of business-park operator Tecom Group, forging ahead with the second listing this year in the government’s drive to deepen local capital markets.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Global port congestion, high shipping rates to last into 2023 - execs

    Global port congestion is set to continue until at least early 2023 and keep spot freight rates elevated, logistics executives said on Wednesday, urging charterers to switch to long-term contracts to manage shipping costs. "We believe the current congestions, not only the ports but also the landside infrastructure, will be there at least till Q1 2023," said Peter Sundara, head of global ocean freight product for the global logistics division at Visy Industries. While more vessels could be added to the global fleet next year, this does not mean that freight rates will drop broadly as it depends on how ship carriers allocate increased vessel capacities, he told the S&P Global Platts Bunker and Shipping Summit.

  • Indonesia’s Protelindo Owner Weighing $1 Billion Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Sarana Menara Nusantara is considering selling a minority stake in its telecommunication tower unit PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and is seeking as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and E

  • China May new home prices fall again, more stimulus expected

    China's new home prices in May fell for the second month this year, depressed by still fragile demand as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence, suggesting more policy stimulus is needed to return the market to growth. Average new-home prices in 70 major cities dropped 0.1% on a month-on-month basis, after a 0.2% decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Thursday. Year-on-year price growth has eased since May last year due to a slowing economy, tight mortgage disbursement and as sentiment weakened amid a liquidity crisis that led to some high-profile loan defaults by developers.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.