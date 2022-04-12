U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.50
    -20.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,089.00
    -130.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,927.75
    -72.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.20
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.44
    +2.15 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.90
    +12.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.36 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3021
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4470
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,573.21
    -2,431.14 (-5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.45
    -61.72 (-6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,455.97
    -365.55 (-1.36%)
     

Diesel Genset Industry of Philippines to Cross $245.2 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 value of the Philippines diesel genset market was estimated at $152.9 million, and it is expected to witness a 5.4% CAGR to reach $245.2 million by 2030. Currently, much of the revenue for genset manufacturers and suppliers in the country comes from the industrial sector, which is witnessing rapid advances. This is partly due to the government initiatives to develop special economic zones and attract foreign direct investments.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Further, among all commercial users, telecom towers are the most significant in terms of diesel genset adoption in the Philippines. With numerous firms transitioning their 3G networks to 4G and many more launching 5G services, telecom towers are being rapidly advanced and installed. Since gensets are essential for uninterrupted communication services, the demand for these systems continues to grow in telecom towers.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/philippines-diesel-generator-set-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Philippines Diesel Genset Market Report

  • The biggest driver of DG set sales in the country is the massive gap in the demand and supply of electricity. For instance, on Luzon Island, which is inhabited by 110 million people, 11,260 MW of energy was supplied in June 2021 against a peak demand of 11,976 MW.

  • Such issues often lead to power outages, which can be made worse by natural calamities. In this regard, a key reason for the Philippines diesel genset market growth is its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which leads to a high frequency of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

  • Additionally, being a developing country, the Philippines lags in several essential utilities, such as potable water. Thus, the water supply infrastructure is being expanded in the Central Luzon region, which will create a strong need for gensets both during the construction and for the operations of the facility.

  • Similarly, civic, commercial, and residential spaces are being constructed on a massive scale to address the rapid urbanization in the country. Key projects in this regard are the San Fernando Mixed-Use Complex in Telabastagan, San Fernando; Masters Tower in Cebu; and Marawi Transcentral Road rehabilitation in Mindanao.

  • Moreover, the Philippine National Railways South Long-Haul project (PNR Bicol) is being executed with an investment of over $2.5 billion, which will drive the sale of gensets during the construction and for diesel–electric locomotives.

  • Since most construction sites are not connected to the grid, they require alternative sources of power; hence, the growing construction industry is propelling the requirement for electricity to operate power tools, which is often met by diesel generators.

Based on power rating, 76–375-kilovolt-Ampere (kVA) variants are the most popular in the Philippines diesel genset market because they are suitable for small industries, restaurants, telecom towers, hotels, and commercial complexes. With the swift urbanization in the country, the demand for all such facilities is surging, which is leading to a boom in the construction sector. Moreover, after the units start operations, genset would be essential considering the high frequency of power outages in the nation.

Browse detailed report on Philippines Diesel Generator Set Market Growth and Forecast Report, 2030

The biggest companies in the Philippines diesel genset market are Caterpillar Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce plc, WÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION, John Deere, Kohler Co., Denyo Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. To leverage the growth opportunities, they are launching generators that not only offer more value to customers but also comply with international emission standards.

Philippines Diesel Genset Market Segmentation Analysis

By Power Rating

  • 15–75 ­kVA

  • 76–375 kVA

  • 376–750 kVA

  • 751–1,000 kVA

  • Above 1,000 kVA

By Application

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Browse More Related Report

Global Diesel Genset Market Size Forecast Report, 2030

Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Size Forecast Report, 2030

United States Diesel Genset Market Size Forecast Report, 2030

India Diesel Genset Market Size Forecast Report, 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diesel-genset-industry-of-philippines-to-cross-245-2-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301522815.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Minuteman Press Franchise in Welshpool, Perth, Western Australia Celebrates 17 Years, Shares Growth Strategies

    Acquisition of 15-Year Print Shop Images on Paper Leads to Record Sales Growth for Owner Rod Hambley

  • Pakistan's New Prime Minister Pushes Populist Measures

    Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister&nbsp;Shehbaz Sharif&nbsp;has unveiled a raft of populist measures as he bets on centrism ahead of relief talks with the International Monetary Fund. Enda Curran reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • Dollar index back above 100 ahead of expected red-hot U.S. inflation data

    The dollar index was back above 100 on Tuesday morning, supported by high U.S. yields ahead of inflation data that is expected to show U.S. prices gained the most in over 16 years, reinforcing expectations of aggressive Fed tightening policy. The dollar's gains have been most striking against the yen, and it was trading choppily at 125.47 yen on Tuesday morning, just off the overnight intraday high of 125.77, when it neared its June 2015 peak of 125.86.

  • Japan Finance Minister’s Warning Offers Yen Only Brief Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki ramped up government verbal warnings over the weakening of the yen with remarks that briefly supported a gain in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled in Default Ov

  • Japan's wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war, weak yen

    While rising wholesale prices will help accelerate consumer inflation toward the central bank's elusive 2% target, it could hurt an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say. The March index, at 112.0, was the highest level since December 1982, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said.

  • Biden-Modi Video Call 'Constructive': White House

    President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with a focus on how Russia's war in Ukraine has destabilized the food supply in parts of the world and about the clear distance between the U.S. and India on whether Russia should be punished for the invasion. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described the talks as "constructive" and "productive," and that the relations between the two countries was important to Biden.

  • China’s Li Issues Third Warning on Growth as Covid Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week, suggesting heightened concern about the outlook as widespread Covid lockdowns disrupt production and spending.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to