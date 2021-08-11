U.S. markets closed

Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market in Auto Parts & Equipment Sector: Features and Global Outlook

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diesel vehicle common rail injection system market size is expected to grow by 1,924.15 thousand units, decelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Insights


Market Segmentations


Diesel Vehicle Common Rail Injection
System Market

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Highlights

Covers

Key Countries


Segments


US, China, India, Germany, and France

Application

Passenger cars,

Commercial vehicles





Vendors

Offerings

Region


BorgWarner Inc.

Common Rail
Injectors

APAC

will offer 56% of the
growth opportunity

Cummins Inc.

Heavy Duty XPI
Fuel System













Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

The increasing demand for direct fuel-injected engines in emerging countries is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Common rail injection systems used in diesel vehicles increase fuel efficiency by about 30% compared to other fuel injection systems. They also consume lesser engine power compared to conventional direct injection systems. Hence, they are majorly used by automobile manufacturers operating in emerging economies owing to the presence of highly cost-sensitive consumers. Besides, the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in emerging economies is expected to increase the demand for diesel vehicle common rail injection systems during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

  • Instant access to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Farinia Group

  • HYUNDAI KEFICO Corp.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market – Global automotive gasoline direct injection systems market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market – Global automotive fuel injector market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/diesel-vehicle-common-rail-injection-system-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/diesel-vehicle-common-rail-injection-systemmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diesel-vehicle-common-rail-injection-system-market-in-auto-parts--equipment-sector-features-and-global-outlook-301353068.html

SOURCE Technavio

