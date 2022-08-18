Diet Pills Market Size to Hit US$ 3.01 Billion By 2030| Grow at a CAGR of 9.8%, Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Diet Pills market is expected to clock US$ 3.01 billion by 2030 owing to the rising prevalence of obesity and increased health awareness states Growth Plus Reports. This information is published in the latest report titled "Diet Pills Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

Increasing cases of obesity and related health conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and high blood pressure are expected to drive the demand for diet pills. Increasing reliance on weight loss supplements to maintain normal body weight is expected to drive the growth of the market. Also, growing disposable income and rising concerns regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle are expected to drive diet pills market growth. Government and private health organizations design and implement global programs and events to raise awareness of the obesity epidemic to promote the need to maintain nutritional health and normal body weight often by developing healthier eating habits and pursuing an active physical lifestyle.

The global diet pills market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Type Segmentation'

The global diet pills market is segmented into two types:

Over-The-Counter

Prescription

The prescription drugs segment holds the largest market share. Weight loss pills are prescribed by medical professionals as a supplement to a weight loss regimen combined with exercise and a balanced diet. These prescribed diet pills are approved for long-term use and produce significant results. As a result, many obese people prefer to take medication as prescribed due to its authenticity and suitable recommended dosage. However, it has also been analyzed that the over-the-counter segment would be growing steadily in the forecast period because of the increased penetration of e-commerce and consumer knowledge.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Excerpts from 'By Application'

The global diet pills market is segmented into:

Fat Blocking

Appetite Suppression

Others

The appetite suppression segment holds a large share of the diet pills market, owing to their effectiveness. They do not contain caffeine and other contents which increases their preference among the consumers. However, it has also been analyzed that the fat blockers segment is moderately rising among youngsters and women seeking quick aesthetic results and is mostly preferred by self-directed consumers.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global diet pills market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

It has been analyzed that North America dominated the diet pills market, owing to the high incidence of obesity, unhealthy food choices, sedentary lifestyle especially in the working class, and the presence of many key players marketing diet pills in this region. On the other hand, Europe is the second largest segment dominating the diet pills market. The presence of key regulatory approvals is one of the key factors responsible for this dominance. However, it has been observed that Asia Pacific is expected to experience a high growth rate in the forecast years owing to the rise in disposable incomes, and government initiatives to curb the incidence of obesity in order to reduce the disease burden on the economy. Key market players launching products in this region is also one of the reasons for the growth of the regional diet pills market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the diet pills market are:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Gelesis

Zoller Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Chong's Health Care

Herbalife Limited

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Nutrisystem Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Among others

