Diet Pills Market Value to Reach US$ 3.01 Billion by 2030: Growth Plus Reports Study

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global Diet Pills Market to be worth US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. From 2022 to 2030, it is expected that market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9.8%, reaching US$ 3.01 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, significant drivers and opportunities, the competitive environment, market size, statistical data, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing adoption of healthy body weight is raising the demand for the diet pills market.

Rising cases of chronic diseases like obesity and hypertension likely to boost market revenue.

Increased drug discoveries and R&D activities will create a strong product pipeline.

Diet Pills Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.3 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.01 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers:

The rise in diseases like obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension is raising the revenue share of the global market for diet pills. These pills, furthermore, are consumed to maintain healthy body weight as a rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle, fueling the market revenue expansion. However, the strict regulatory framework by the government related to the high risk and side effects of the chemical used is expected to restrict the revenue growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation:

The Growth Plus Reports have analyzed the global diet pills market from perspectives such as product type, application, distribution channels, and regions.

Product Type Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global diet pills market is segmented into over-the-counter drugs and prescriptions.

The prescription segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the market as most diet pills are prescribed by healthcare professionals as an additional supportive weight loss option with exercise and a balanced diet.

Application Segmentation:

Based on application, the global diet pills market is segmented into fat blocking, appetite suppression, and others.

The appetite suppression segment dominates the market revenue share. This significant market revenue share is attributed to the absence of caffeine content or other stimulants and still being able to provide energy and focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Distribution Channels Segmentation:

Based on distribution channels, the global diet pills market is segmented into drug stores & retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The retail pharmacies segment accounts for the highest market revenue share. This rise in the revenue share is because of the accessibility of weight loss supplements in departmental stores, health & beauty shops, and retail pharmacies. Furthermore, the rising rate of e-commerce, convenience of purchasing, and product discounts will drive the online pharmacy segment’s revenue growth during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global diet pills market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Based on regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest revenue share due to the high prevalence of obesity, rising disposable incomes, and growing health consciousness among consumers to support an ideal physique and general well-being.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the diet pills market are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Chong's Health Care

Herbalife Limited

Novo Nordisk A/S

Gelesis

Zoller Laboratories

Nutrisystem Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Due to new product introductions, mergers, and acquisitions, the global market for diet pills is very competitive. Also, the market identified alliances, purchases, and numerous other forms of cooperation as effective development methods, raising the prospect of future revenue growth.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, The FDA-approved weight-loss drug Tirzepatide was launched by Eli Lilly to treat individuals with type-2 diabetes.

In December 2021, To restructure its portfolio of anti-inflammatory medications, Pfizer Inc. paid US$ 6.7 billion to purchase Arena Pharmaceuticals. Pfizer was also in a prime position to buy other assets.

