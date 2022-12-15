Dietary Fibers Market to reach US$ 20 Billion by 2032; F&B to be Key Revenue Hotspot, yielding US$ 3 Billion: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR

The North American dietary fibers market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 9.0%. North America has been the largest market for the immunity-boosting and health-enhancing products in 2021.

Rockville, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2022, the global dietary fibers market is valued at US$ 7.7 Billion and is projected to exhibit expansion at a stellar CAGR of 10% over the next ten years. The market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 20 Billion by the end of 2032. Demand for the dietary fibers is anticipated to be driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding health, wellness & nutrition, a shift from the pharmaceutical to nutraceuticals products, and rising demand for the food products, enriched with the fibers, among consumers.



Rise in customer preference for natural products is a major factor that influences the market growth. Awareness and rising concerns regarding preventive healthcare and the effectiveness of the dietary fibers on overall health are the factors driving the market growth. Demand for the foods with dietary fibers has risen owing to an increase in the consumption of functional foods, which has the potential to enhance health as well as provide basic nutrition which will positively impact the market growth in coming years.

Recent developments in manufacturing technologies has led to the emergence of microwave, ultrasound, and high-pressure processing to derive a higher yield of dietary fibers while maintaining their functionality. These processes significantly reduce the time and required temperature, which concurrently leads to reducing the energy consumption during processing. The advent of green technologies is expected to boost the market growth.

Consumers are gradually becoming interested in consuming probiotics to improve gut health, which is boosting focus on the consumption of probiotic-induced functional beverages. This is expected to increase demand for dietary fibers. Beverage manufacturers, on the other hand, are increasingly focusing on new product development and the use of probiotics in dairy, grain-based products, dairy alternatives, fermented beverages, fruit and vegetable-based products, and ready-to-eat snacks and drinks. This is also expected to drive the dietary fibers market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global dietary fibers market value to more than double from 2022 to 2032

North America to emerge as an opportunistic market, registering a value CAGR worth 9%

Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing dietary fibers market, expected to surge at a 9.9% CAGR

By raw material, dietary fibers derived from cereals and grains to hold a 48% market share

Insoluble dietary fibers to experience maximum sales, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2032

By application, food & beverage to yield a revenue share worth US$ 3 Billion for dietary fibers

“Focus on health and diet has increased in recent years and this trend has led to a substantial increase in healthcare research and development activity across the world. Dietary fibers play a vital role in combating diseases and treating them, which is what primarily drives the demand for dietary fibers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments in Dietary Fibers Industry Research

By Product Type :

Insoluble

Cellulose

Hemicelluloses

Chitin & Chitosan

Lignin

Oat Bran

Wheat Fiber

Others

Soluble

Inulin

Pectin

Beta-Glucan

Corn Fibers

Others

By Application :

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Raw Material :

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Nuts & Seeds

Legumes

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Market Competition

Top companies in the Dietary Fibers market are focusing on advancing their research and fast-tracking the development of new Dietary Fibers to launch new products and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

In September 2020, Batory Foods entered into an agreement with BioHarvest Sciences Inc., a developer of patent-protected and proprietary Biofarming technology. The agreement was signed exclusively to enter the US Edible CBD Market and US Nutraceuticals Market so as to strategically diversify Batory Foods’ product portfolio.



Cargill, Inc. invested about USD 35 million in Europe in October 2019 to expand its current product line of sweeteners, starches, and texturizers to include soluble dietary fibres. This strategic project is the company's first foray into soluble dietary fibres in Europe, and it was launched to give on-trend solutions to makers of high-quality products such as bakery & confectionery goods, cereals, and dairy products.

Key Companies Profiled-

BENEO

Lonza

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Batory Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

PURIS

Tate & Lyle

Emsland Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Inc.

The Green Labs LLC



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Dietary Fibers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of Raw Material (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), By Type (Soluble, Insoluble), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) & Region.

