Dietary Fibers Market worth $12.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dietary Fibers Market is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.6% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing geriatric population, demand for fiber-rich food products among consumers across the globe and increasing importance towards health and wellness are some of the driving factors responsible for increasing dietary fibers market growth in the upcoming years.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=858

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dietary Fibers Market" 
367 – Tables 
48 – Figures 
333 – Pages

Dietary fibers to witness an increased demand from cosmetic and personal care products manufacturers.

Nowadays, the majority of cosmetic products contain fruits and plant extracts. These extracts are used as raw materials including dietary fibers that are biodegradable, cost-effective, and bio sustainable. Most of the fibers utilized in the cosmetic industry are a secondary product of the food processing industry. Citrus fruit-based and plant-based fibers are incorporated to manufacture anti-aging and whitening creams mainly because of their detoxification and antioxidant properties. Furthermore, these fibers are helpful to provide desired texture to the finished product. Consuming dietary fibers enhances the dietary system and helps to cure skin problems, which in turn driving its demand from the personal care and cosmetics industries.

Increasing vegan population across European region to support dietary fibers market growth.

Fiber-based dietary supplements are popular in Europe. With the rise in veganism trend, demand for fortified food products has increased across the region. Growing awareness among European consumers about the quality of food products and the ingredients included in their diets. Additionally, an increase in the consumption of plant-based, fortified, vegan, low-salt, low-fat food with more health advantages is one of the key factors driving the demand for functional food products in the region that is expected to upscale the demand for dietary fibers in the upcoming years.

Increasing usage of chitin & chitosan in biomedical applications to support dietary fibers market growth.

Chitin is an insoluble fiber source that can hold to lipid cholesterol and therefore lower blood cholesterol levels. Chitin's fiber has prebiotic characteristics for the gut flora. This means it helps the growth of good bacteria in the body. Therefore, chitin is incorporated in various gut-related dietary supplements. Chitin is used in different commercial applications, including food and pharmaceuticals. This insoluble dietary fiber is utilized in the food industry as a thickener and stabilizer.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=858

The key players in this market include Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), Tereos (France), Cargill (US), Dupont (US), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), The Green Labs LLC (US), Nexira (France), Tate & Lyle (UK), Nutri Pea Ltd (Canada), Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Scoular (US), and Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd. (China). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=858

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Dietary Supplements Market by type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function (Additional Supplements, Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition), Mode of Application, Target Consumer and Region - (2022 - 2027)

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Proteins, Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/novel-dietary-fibers-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dietary-fibers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dietary-fibers-market-worth-12-3-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301599839.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

