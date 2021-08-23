U.S. markets closed

Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption of Healthy Eating Habits to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the dietary supplements market and it is poised to grow by $ 27.67 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Dietary Supplements Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The Carlyle Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit dietary supplements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dietary Supplements Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Cognition Supplements Market - Global cognition supplements market is segmented by application (memory enhancement, mood and depression alleviation, attention and focus improvement, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market - Global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by application (nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, food and beverages, and Infant formula) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dietary supplements market report covers the following areas:

  • Dietary Supplements Market size

  • Dietary Supplements Market trends

  • Dietary Supplements Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for sports supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the dietary supplements market growth during the next few years.

Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dietary Supplements Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dietary Supplements Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dietary supplements market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dietary supplements market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dietary supplements market vendors

Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Combination - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Amway Corp.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Bayer AG

  • Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • The Carlyle Group Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

