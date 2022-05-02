U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Dietary Supplements Market Is Set To Attain $288.5 Billion Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dietary supplements market is expected to reach $288.5 billion by 2030 from $123.1 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030. There are many market drivers, such as the rising demand for sports nutritional supplements, growing prevalence of chronic disorders, changes in customer preference, and growing awareness about health and fitness.

PandS Intelligence Logo
PandS Intelligence Logo

As a result, vitamin supplements held the greatest share of the market in 2021, of roughly 31%. This was also due to a lack of vital vitamins in the population, for instance, vitamins A, B, C, and E. As a result, people are increasingly turning to supplements to meet their daily vitamin requirements.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dietary-supplements-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Dietary Supplements Market Report

  • In 2021, APAC dominated the market, accounting for 45.8% of the total revenue. The dietary supplements market is growing in the region as a consequence of the expanding consumer health awareness, increasing understanding of supplements, and rising expenditure on health-enhancing goods, as a result of the rising per capita income.

  • The U.S. has also emerged as a prominent consumer of such products owing to the increasing consumer buying power, growing interest in preventative healthcare, aging population, and widening knowledge of achieving wellness via nutrition.

  • Thus, Persona Nutrition, a tailored vitamin program, debuted a chewable gummy vitamin packet for the entire family in April 2021. This vitamin pack is intended to help with relaxation, attention improvement, immunological health, and general wellness.

  • Furthermore, in February 2022, Amway India launched Nutrilite, a nutrition supplement with tasty candies and mouth-dissolving jelly strips.

  • Based on form, the tablet category accounted for the greatest revenue share in the dietary supplements market in 2021. This was owing to an increase in the use of vitamins in the tablet form due to the optimum dose form, lower cost, ease of availability, longer shelf life, and convenience of such products.

  • Moreover, the liquid category is predicted to advance at the highest CAGR over the projection period, of 11.3%. This would be because nutrients from liquids are easier to absorb by the body and have higher bioavailability, and it is easier to promote the relationship between nutrition and liquid supplements.

Browse detailed report on Dietary Supplements Market Size, Trends, Emerging Opportunities, And Top Key Players By 2030

Consumers in all regions are becoming health-conscious, which is fueling the market growth. Elderly individuals are focused on nutritional supplements particularly matched to their needs, to retain excellent health and quality of life. Aging produces physiological, psychological, and social changes in a person, all of which affect their nutritional and dietary choices.

Major companies are actively participating in product launches to obtain a larger dietary supplements market share and make their product portfolios stronger. These companies are Plantafood Medical GmBH, Danisco, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nu Skin Enterprises, Nutraceutics, Amway Corp, Nestle, and Carlyle Group.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

  • Vitamin

  • Mineral

  • Botanical

  • Enzyme

  • Fatty Acid

  • Protein

By Form

  • Tablets

  • Capsules

  • Soft gels

  • Powders

  • Gummies

  • Liquids

By Distribution Channel

  • Pharmacies and Drug Stores

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Online Retail

By End User

  • Adult

  • Children

  • Pregnant Women

  • Elderly

  • Infant

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Related Reports

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Revenue, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Global Omega-3 Market Revenue, Trends and Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dietary-supplements-market-is-set-to-attain-288-5-billion-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301536988.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

