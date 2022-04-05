U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,525.12
    -57.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,641.18
    -280.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.17
    -328.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    -49.40 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.38
    -1.90 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0069 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5400
    +0.7680 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,913.86
    -549.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.47
    -23.18 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Dieta's Stool Image AI is Validated as Superior to Gastroenterology's Industry Standard, Published Clinical Study

·5 min read

Peer-reviewed publication in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found Dieta's AI to be comparable in accuracy to expert gastroenterologists and superior to patients in classifying stool

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dieta Health, a gastroenterology digital health company, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of a clinical study that found its AI to be comparable in accuracy to expert gastroenterologists and superior to patients in classifying stool.

Dieta&#39;s mobile app for iOS and Android lets patients conveniently snap an image of each bowel movement, and instantly classifies objective and accurate digestive health results.
Dieta's mobile app for iOS and Android lets patients conveniently snap an image of each bowel movement, and instantly classifies objective and accurate digestive health results.

Peer-reviewed publication in the American Journal of Gastroenterology validated the superiority of Dieta's AI

Dieta is revolutionizing digestive healthcare with its personalized IBS care platform. The company has built the world's first mobile app with stool image recognition technology, making the measurement of digestive outcomes (poop) objective instead of subjective. The technology was validated in a published clinical trial at Cedars-Sinai, proving to be more accurate than the current industry standard of patient reported outcomes.

About the company and founder:
CEO and Founder, Asaf Kraus, is a Data Scientist and IBS patient, passionate about solving digestive health issues for millions of others who have suffered like him. In 2017, at the height of severity of his IBS, Kraus spent all his time outside of work consulting with gastroenterologists and other clinicians and experimenting with dozens of treatment options. Kraus learned a great deal about the painful and confusing journey of an IBS patient. Given his machine learning expertise as a Data Scientist at Uber, he formed a belief that data and AI can help solve some of these problems.

The most significant revelation came years ago when Kraus participated as a subject in a clinical trial, testing an experimental medication. During that experience, he learned how the scientific community was measuring results of interventions on stool – by asking patients to remember and subjectively classify their stool on the Bristol Scale.

As a result of this experience matched with data science expertise, Dieta built a mobile app for iOS and Android which lets patients conveniently snap an image of each bowel movement, and instantly classifies objective and accurate digestive health results. In addition to the Bristol Scale, the Dieta app also classifies multiple other stool characteristics including volume and fragmentation from a single image capture.

Today, the results of a groundbreaking human clinical trial validating Dieta's stool image recognition technology were published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

About the clinical trial:
The trial was run by the MAST Program (Medically Associated Science and Technology Program) team at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Principal investigator, Dr. Mark Pimentel M.D. is a world-renowned gastroenterologist and researcher, credited for the discovery of many innovative IBS treatments and diagnostics.

Patients recruited by Cedars-Sinai used Dieta's app to capture stool images before, during, and after taking an experimental medication throughout 2021. Two expert gastroenterology professors then manually classified over 200 images of stool to create a "gold standard" on which to compare Dieta's AI to the current standard of patient reported classifications.

The AI was shown to be comparable in accuracy to expert gastroenterologists and superior to patients in classifying stool.

The numbers:

  • Dieta's AI was more sensitive (83%) and specific (94%) when compared to patients (55% and 71% respectively).

  • Dieta's AI stool classifications were more correlated (0.71) to the patients' symptom severity scores as compared to even the patients' own classifications (0.46).

Dr. Pimentel found that "Dieta's stool image recognition objectified constipation, diarrhea and normal stools so there was less subjective patient influence on trial outcomes." The validation study proved that AI was far more accurate than patient self-reporting. "This could be a game-changer in terms of more clearly seeing true effects on patient stool outcomes and side effects of drugs in clinical trials for gastroenterology and beyond", Dr. Pimentel said.

Dieta is working with other GI pharmaceutical companies to adopt stool image recognition technology as a measurement tool to collect better data and truly understand the impact of their medications on stool outcomes.

In addition to the proprietary stool imaging AI, Dieta's platform for patients offers much more. Patients can also snap photos of meals, track medications and symptoms, and get guidance on choosing interventions (treatments) as they work towards improving their digestive health. Patients can also easily share their data with their clinicians to view on Dieta's Clinician Portal.

Dieta's applications have been used by over 7,000 patients. Next month, Dieta is planning on launching a patient care service, where patients who use the platform can also connect with a unified team of gastroenterologists, dietitians, and coaches to get guidance and care directly in the Dieta app.

Dieta Health raised $1.9 million in its pre-seed funding round, and is backed by Techstars, and investors/partners including Cedars-Sinai (an international leader in gastroenterology), and UnitedHealthcare (the world's largest healthcare payer).

Dieta's AI is superior to current standards, and its vision for solving IBS using data, alongside medical guidance and personal coaching is a win-win, improving the patient experience and saving time, money and stress.

About Dieta Health: A better way to manage and treat IBS, Dieta uses AI to personalize digestive healthcare for the 11% of the global population that suffers from digestive disorders. The first company to validate stool image recognition in a human clinical trial which makes the measurement of digestive outcomes (poop) objective instead of subjective. Dieta is based in Los Angeles and backed by Techstars, UnitedHealthcare (the world's largest healthcare payer), and Cedars-Sinai (a top medical center for gastroenterology). Download the app with Android or iOS.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dietas-stool-image-ai-is-validated-as-superior-to-gastroenterologys-industry-standard-published-clinical-study-301518414.html

SOURCE Dieta Health

Recommended Stories

  • CLSN: DSMB Recommends Continuing to Dose Patients in OVATION 2 Study…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CLSN READ THE FULL CLSN RESEARCH REPORT Business Update DSMB Recommends to Continue Dosing Patients in OVATION 2 Study On February 17, 2022, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) announced that following a pre-planned interim safety review of 81 as-treated patients in the Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study of GEN-1 (the company’s lead immunotherapy development product) in advanced

  • U.S. rolls back use of Vir's drug against new Covid variant

    The U.S. government is distributing fewer doses of an experimental Covid-fighting drug from Vir Biotechnology Inc. after raising doubts about its effectiveness against the latest variant of the deadly viral disease. Vir and GSK have said they are assembling data to show that a higher dose of sotrovimab would work against BA.2. Until then, however, the FDA is excluding sotrovimab's use in states and territories where BA.2 represents more than 50% of new SARS-CoV-2 infections, including California.

  • PLX: Topline Results from BALANCE

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:PLX READ THE FULL PLX RESEARCH REPORT Topline Results from BALANCE Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) began the second quarter with good news from its BALANCE trial evaluating PRX-102 against Fabrazyme. In an April 4 th press release , Protalix and partner Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced topline data from the study. The BALANCE trial met its primary

  • New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

    Two jets signed under a $3.9bn Trump administration deal expected to be delivered by 2026

  • Health care: Obamacare 'family glitch' is finally getting an overhaul

    A flaw in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare — is being addressed by the Biden administration.

  • 10 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most profitable biotech companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the biotech industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, and go directly to 5 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World. The biotechnology sector is estimated to grow from approximately $500 billion […]

  • BCLI: Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Deciding on Next Steps for NurOwn®…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BCLI READ THE FULL BCLI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Moving Forward with NurOwn® in ALS BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is developing NurOwn as a treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company recently published results from the Phase 3 trial of NurOwn in Muscle and Nerve

  • Teva Canada Charts a New Prescription for Care

    What if there was a better way to support Canadian patients and caregivers and change the way we deliver healthcare? Since 2019, Teva Canada has been committed to supporting the important work of Canada's 8.1M unpaid caregivers through the Caregiver-Friendly Pharmacy (CFP) program. Recognizing the significant challenges experienced by caregivers into the third year of the pandemic, Teva Canada is expanding its focus to uncover new ideas, turning to healthcare professionals, patients, and caregiv

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • What This Regulatory Approval Could Mean for Merck

    Japan has approved cancer drug Keytruda's pairing with another drug to treat certain kidney cancer patients.

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • Wave Life Sciences Jump As Low Doses of WVE-004 Lowers Disease Biomarker In Neurological Indications

    Wave Life Sciences Ltd's (NASDAQ: WVE) FOCUS-C9 study of WVE-004 shows reductions of poly(GP) dipeptide repeat proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with low, single doses of WVE-004. The Phase 1b/2a trial is assessing WVE-004 in C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (C9-FTD). Poly(GP) is a key C9-ALS/C9-FTD disease biomarker that, when reduced in CSF, indicates WVE-004's engagement of target in the brain and spinal cord. Reductions in poly(GP) wer

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • As Truth Social is branded ‘massive failure’ and ‘disaster’, what went wrong for Trump’s new platform?

    Nearly 1.5 million people are reportedly unable to use the platform

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Now That A Fourth Covid Shot Is In Play?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA mulls a possible fourth Covid shot from Pfizer and BioNTech? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

    Kyleen Waltman may also lose a leg

  • Nvidia’s Auto Software Opportunity Is Underappreciated, Says Wells Fargo

    Not shirking from its ambitious plans to dominate the chip space, at its recent annual GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it is putting together the NVIDIA Eos, or as it is more impressively known - the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. The next-gen, AI-optimized machine’s specs and size are mightily impressive as they are, says Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers, who highlights the fact it will probably be used for a plethora of different “AI-optimized workloads.” One use, though, probably mo