U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.90
    -67.58 (-1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,268.08
    -438.66 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,445.24
    -259.97 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.06
    -31.29 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.70
    -2.07 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    -0.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9943
    -0.0101 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0150
    +0.0260 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0063 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5550
    +0.6250 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,288.69
    -123.41 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.23
    -3.71 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.57
    -17.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·10 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global diethylene glycol (DEG) market was worth USD 2,511 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3,778 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diethylene glycol (DEG) is an organic substance created when ethylene oxide partially hydrolyzes. It is a colorless, low volatile, viscosity liquid that tastes sweet. It is soluble in organic solvents such as acetone, water, alcohol, and others. DEG is a popular solvent for oils, resins, paint pigments, textile dyes, and printing. Additionally, it serves as a raw material for producing plasticizers, thermoplastic polyurethanes, and polyester resins.

The growth in demand for diethylene glycol in the plastic, cement, automotive, and paints & coatings sectors is the main factor driving the market globally. The production of plasticizers for paper, synthetic sponges, and flexible PVC commonly uses DEG as a raw ingredient. The primary industries where flexible PVC is used include pipe, flooring, wall coverings, napkins, adhesive films, pool liners, extruded wires, automotive, synthetic leather coated fabrics, and medical equipment.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/diethylene-glycol-market/request-sample


Largescale Utilization of Diethylene Glycol in the Cement Industry Propels the Market Forward

In developing nations like China, India, and Brazil, urbanization and industrialization are happening quickly, which has increased the demand for new dwellings to accommodate the expanding population in both urban and rural areas. Due to this, the building and construction industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, which has increased both the demand for and the production of cement in these nations. DEG is frequently used in the cement industry as a grinding aid to raise cement fineness, ensure smooth mill operation, boost throughput, and lower energy consumption. The demand for DEG is anticipated to increase from cement producers throughout the forecast period due to the increase in cement demand and production.

Cement production reportedly reached 329 million tons (MT) in FY20 and is anticipated to reach 381 MT by FY22, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). However, consumption was 327 MT in FY20 and is projected to be 379 MT in FY22. By 2020, the ability to produce cement reached 550 MT. India has extensive limestone reserves of good quality and quantity, which presents a tremendous growth opportunity for the cement sector. Therefore, it is projected that the demand for diethylene glycol from the cement sector will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Increasing Patent Registrations Create Umpteen Opportunities for the Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), from 2016-2020, 96 patents were registered related to diethylene glycol as compared to 40 patents registered during 2011-2015, thereby registering a growth in patent registrations by nearly 1.4 times. The maximum number of patents related to diethylene glycol was reported in China during 2016-2020, with an 82.1% share of the overall patents. China led the patent registration, owing to the active involvement of market players and large-scale utilization of diethylene glycol in the plastic industry, paints and coatings, automotive, agrochemical, oil and gas, cement, textiles, and cosmetic and personal care. China, followed by Japan, occupied 4.0% of the total patents filed from 2016 to 2020. Rising patent registrations regarding the manufacturing of diethylene glycol, its derivatives, and their usage are projected to drive the market's growth in the near future.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 3.77 Billion by 2030

CAGR

4% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Application, End-Use Industry, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Reliance Industries, NAN YA Plastic Corporation, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, India Glycol Limited, LyondellBasell Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Key Market Opportunities

Rising Patent Registrations Regarding the Manufacturing of Diethylene Glycol, its Derivatives, and Usage

Key Market Drivers

Largescale Utilization of Diethylene Glycol in the Cement Industry
Growing Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/diethylene-glycol-market


Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growing manufacturing sector across the region is expected to surge the demand for plastic in the automotive and construction industries. Recently, India and China have witnessed a spike in automotive production, owing to technology transfer to the sector from the Western markets. In addition, raw materials and labor at low prices have made various automobile manufacturers set up their manufacturing plants across these countries. Attributed to the surge in automobile production, the demand and production of freezing point depressants, such as antifreeze coolant and heat transfer fluids, have increased significantly. This factor is expected to surge the demand for diethylene glycol from freezing point depressant manufacturers during the forecast period.

Europe is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 995 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. It is predicted that increased funding from the EU will promote the growth of the construction industry in the area together with supportive actions taken by various governments, such as subsidies, tax breaks, and incentives. During the projected period, an increase in the construction industry is anticipated in several nations, including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, and Ireland. DEG is utilized as a modifier to manufacture alkyd resins in formulating paints. Attributed to the surge in demand for paints & coatings from the construction industry, the production of the product has surged significantly, which is expected to surge the demand for diethylene glycol from paints & coatings manufacturers during the forecast period.

North America is the third largest region. The most significant energy expense for most homes is heating and cooling, which, according to the US Department of Energy, consumes around 55% of the energy consumed in a typical US home. Building contractors use rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams to maintain consistent temperatures and reduce noise levels in residential and commercial structures. These foams are effective insulation materials used in roof and wall insulation, insulated windows, doors, and air barrier sealants. The unique applications of foams in the construction industry are expected to surge the demand for polyurethane in North America, which eventually will drive the growth of the diethylene glycol market across North America during the forecast period.


Key Highlights

  • The global diethylene glycol (DEG) market was worth USD 2,511 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3,778 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • By application, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is segmented into Plasticizer, Solvent (paint pigments, printing inks, dye formation), Polyester Resin, Chemical Intermediate (unsaturated resin, thermoplastic polyurethanes, PEG, TriEG, TetraEG, polyester polyols, emulsifiers, morpholine), Freezing Point Depressant (antifreeze coolant, heat transfer fluids), Lubricant (polishes, glass cement grinding, mold release agents), Dehydrant, Brake Fluids, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others. The Plasticizer segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

  • By end-use industry, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is divided into Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Automotive, Agrochemical, Oil & Gas, Cement, Textiles, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others. The Plastic Industry is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

  • By region, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. APAC surpasses other regions, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/diethylene-glycol-market/request-sample


Competitive Players

  • Reliance Industries

  • NAN YA Plastic Corporation

  • BASF SE

  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • SABIC, India Glycol Limited

  • LyondellBasell Industries

  • Indian Oil Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market: Segmentation

By Application

  • Plasticizer

  • Solvent

  • Printing Inks

  • Paint Pigments

  • Dye Formation

  • Polyester Resin

  • Chemical Intermediate

  • Unsaturated Resin

  • Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

  • Polyester Polyols

  • PEG, TriEG, TetraEG

  • Emulsifiers

  • Morpholine

  • Freezing Point Depressant

  • Antifreeze Coolant

  • Heat Transfer Fluids

  • Lubricant

  • Glass Cement Grinding

  • Polishes

  • Mold Release Agents

  • Dehydrant

  • Brake Fluids

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Others

By End-Use Industry

  • Plastic Industry

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Automotive

  • Agrochemical

  • Oil & Gas

  • Cement

  • Textiles

  • Cosmetic & Personal Care

  • Others

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Diethylene Glycol Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Applications Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Plasticizer

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Solvent

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. End-Use Industry Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Plastic Industry

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Paints & Coatings

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      3. Canada

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      4. Mexico

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      5. Latin America

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      3. France

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      4. U.K.

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      5. Italy

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      6. Spain

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      3. China

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      4. Australia

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      5. India

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      6. South Korea

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      3. South Africa

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Applications

        2. By End-Use Industry

  7. Company Profile

    1. Reliance Industries

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. NAN YA Plastic Corporation

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. BASF SE

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/diethylene-glycol-market/toc


Market News

  • In March 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Toyota Tsusho Corporation began a joint consideration to manufacture and sell ethylene, propylene, and their derivatives using bioethanol as raw material, to commence operation in 2025.

  • In February 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it had decided to transfer all MCC group's Lucite International Japan Co., Ltd. shares to Midorikawa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.


News Media

Adoption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Thrive Towards Sustainability Goals

Chemical Processing Based Application in the Market Gain a Huge Momentum Growth During the Forecast Period


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market: Information by Physical Form (Flakes, Molten), Production Method (Hydrogenation of HPA), End Users (Paints & Coatings) and Regional Outlook—Forecast Till 2026

Thioglycolate Market: Information by Grade (Low Purity Grade), Type (Calcium Thioglycolate, Magnesium Thioglycolate), End-Use (Leather, Mining), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Heat Transfer Fluids (HTFs) Market: Information by Type (Mineral Oil, Glycols), End-Use (Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy) and Regional Outlook—Forecast Till 2026

Thiochemical Market: Information by Product Type (Mercaptans, Dimethyl Disulfide (DMDS), Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), Thioglycolic Acid) End-User (Oil & Gas, Agrochemicals) —Forecast Till 2026

Plastic Pallet Market: Information by Materials (High-Density Polyethylene), Type (Nestable, Stackable), End-User (Food and Beverages, Chemicals), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • Natural-gas prices surge to their highest level since 2008; oil slides

    U.S.-traded crude-oil futures retreat on Monday, while natural-gas prices climb to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impact the U.S. market.

  • APE Stock Halted, AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Occidental and 3 Other Energy Stocks That Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Prices Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.

  • 10 Inverse Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 inverse Jim Cramer stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more inverse Jim Cramer stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Inverse Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Today. Jim Cramer is a former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on CNBC […]

  • How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

    The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, oil-and-gas producer Occidental Petroleum is a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

  • Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks

    In this article we look at why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 5 Sinking Stocks. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are among the worst performing stocks of 2022. They’re also […]

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarTech Gets Crushed With Treasury Yields on the Rise: Markets WrapThe

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.