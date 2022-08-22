Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4%: Straits Research
The global diethylene glycol (DEG) market was worth USD 2,511 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3,778 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period
New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diethylene glycol (DEG) is an organic substance created when ethylene oxide partially hydrolyzes. It is a colorless, low volatile, viscosity liquid that tastes sweet. It is soluble in organic solvents such as acetone, water, alcohol, and others. DEG is a popular solvent for oils, resins, paint pigments, textile dyes, and printing. Additionally, it serves as a raw material for producing plasticizers, thermoplastic polyurethanes, and polyester resins.
The growth in demand for diethylene glycol in the plastic, cement, automotive, and paints & coatings sectors is the main factor driving the market globally. The production of plasticizers for paper, synthetic sponges, and flexible PVC commonly uses DEG as a raw ingredient. The primary industries where flexible PVC is used include pipe, flooring, wall coverings, napkins, adhesive films, pool liners, extruded wires, automotive, synthetic leather coated fabrics, and medical equipment.
Largescale Utilization of Diethylene Glycol in the Cement Industry Propels the Market Forward
In developing nations like China, India, and Brazil, urbanization and industrialization are happening quickly, which has increased the demand for new dwellings to accommodate the expanding population in both urban and rural areas. Due to this, the building and construction industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, which has increased both the demand for and the production of cement in these nations. DEG is frequently used in the cement industry as a grinding aid to raise cement fineness, ensure smooth mill operation, boost throughput, and lower energy consumption. The demand for DEG is anticipated to increase from cement producers throughout the forecast period due to the increase in cement demand and production.
Cement production reportedly reached 329 million tons (MT) in FY20 and is anticipated to reach 381 MT by FY22, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). However, consumption was 327 MT in FY20 and is projected to be 379 MT in FY22. By 2020, the ability to produce cement reached 550 MT. India has extensive limestone reserves of good quality and quantity, which presents a tremendous growth opportunity for the cement sector. Therefore, it is projected that the demand for diethylene glycol from the cement sector will increase significantly during the forecast period.
Increasing Patent Registrations Create Umpteen Opportunities for the Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market
According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), from 2016-2020, 96 patents were registered related to diethylene glycol as compared to 40 patents registered during 2011-2015, thereby registering a growth in patent registrations by nearly 1.4 times. The maximum number of patents related to diethylene glycol was reported in China during 2016-2020, with an 82.1% share of the overall patents. China led the patent registration, owing to the active involvement of market players and large-scale utilization of diethylene glycol in the plastic industry, paints and coatings, automotive, agrochemical, oil and gas, cement, textiles, and cosmetic and personal care. China, followed by Japan, occupied 4.0% of the total patents filed from 2016 to 2020. Rising patent registrations regarding the manufacturing of diethylene glycol, its derivatives, and their usage are projected to drive the market's growth in the near future.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 3.77 Billion by 2030
CAGR
4% (2020-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Application, End-Use Industry, Regions
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Reliance Industries, NAN YA Plastic Corporation, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, India Glycol Limited, LyondellBasell Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Key Market Opportunities
Rising Patent Registrations Regarding the Manufacturing of Diethylene Glycol, its Derivatives, and Usage
Key Market Drivers
Largescale Utilization of Diethylene Glycol in the Cement Industry
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growing manufacturing sector across the region is expected to surge the demand for plastic in the automotive and construction industries. Recently, India and China have witnessed a spike in automotive production, owing to technology transfer to the sector from the Western markets. In addition, raw materials and labor at low prices have made various automobile manufacturers set up their manufacturing plants across these countries. Attributed to the surge in automobile production, the demand and production of freezing point depressants, such as antifreeze coolant and heat transfer fluids, have increased significantly. This factor is expected to surge the demand for diethylene glycol from freezing point depressant manufacturers during the forecast period.
Europe is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 995 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. It is predicted that increased funding from the EU will promote the growth of the construction industry in the area together with supportive actions taken by various governments, such as subsidies, tax breaks, and incentives. During the projected period, an increase in the construction industry is anticipated in several nations, including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, and Ireland. DEG is utilized as a modifier to manufacture alkyd resins in formulating paints. Attributed to the surge in demand for paints & coatings from the construction industry, the production of the product has surged significantly, which is expected to surge the demand for diethylene glycol from paints & coatings manufacturers during the forecast period.
North America is the third largest region. The most significant energy expense for most homes is heating and cooling, which, according to the US Department of Energy, consumes around 55% of the energy consumed in a typical US home. Building contractors use rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams to maintain consistent temperatures and reduce noise levels in residential and commercial structures. These foams are effective insulation materials used in roof and wall insulation, insulated windows, doors, and air barrier sealants. The unique applications of foams in the construction industry are expected to surge the demand for polyurethane in North America, which eventually will drive the growth of the diethylene glycol market across North America during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
The global diethylene glycol (DEG) market was worth USD 2,511 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3,778 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
By application, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is segmented into Plasticizer, Solvent (paint pigments, printing inks, dye formation), Polyester Resin, Chemical Intermediate (unsaturated resin, thermoplastic polyurethanes, PEG, TriEG, TetraEG, polyester polyols, emulsifiers, morpholine), Freezing Point Depressant (antifreeze coolant, heat transfer fluids), Lubricant (polishes, glass cement grinding, mold release agents), Dehydrant, Brake Fluids, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others. The Plasticizer segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
By end-use industry, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is divided into Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Automotive, Agrochemical, Oil & Gas, Cement, Textiles, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others. The Plastic Industry is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
By region, the global diethylene glycol (DEG) market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. APAC surpasses other regions, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
Reliance Industries
NAN YA Plastic Corporation
BASF SE
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Huntsman International LLC
SABIC, India Glycol Limited
LyondellBasell Industries
Indian Oil Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market: Segmentation
By Application
Plasticizer
Solvent
Printing Inks
Paint Pigments
Dye Formation
Polyester Resin
Chemical Intermediate
Unsaturated Resin
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
Polyester Polyols
PEG, TriEG, TetraEG
Emulsifiers
Morpholine
Freezing Point Depressant
Antifreeze Coolant
Heat Transfer Fluids
Lubricant
Glass Cement Grinding
Polishes
Mold Release Agents
Dehydrant
Brake Fluids
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
By End-Use Industry
Plastic Industry
Paints & Coatings
Automotive
Agrochemical
Oil & Gas
Cement
Textiles
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Others
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Diethylene Glycol Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Applications Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Plasticizer
Market Size & Forecast
Solvent
Market Size & Forecast
End-Use Industry Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Plastic Industry
Market Size & Forecast
Paints & Coatings
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Canada
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Mexico
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Latin America
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
France
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
U.K.
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Italy
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Spain
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Rest of Europe
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
China
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Australia
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
India
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
South Korea
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
South Africa
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Kuwait
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Applications
By End-Use Industry
Company Profile
Reliance Industries
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
NAN YA Plastic Corporation
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
BASF SE
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Market News
In March 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Toyota Tsusho Corporation began a joint consideration to manufacture and sell ethylene, propylene, and their derivatives using bioethanol as raw material, to commence operation in 2025.
In February 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it had decided to transfer all MCC group's Lucite International Japan Co., Ltd. shares to Midorikawa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
News Media
Adoption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Thrive Towards Sustainability Goals
Chemical Processing Based Application in the Market Gain a Huge Momentum Growth During the Forecast Period
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
