Dieting is NOT the Solution for 100 Million Americans Eating 18,000+ Extra Calories per Month Due to COVID-19

·3 min read

Nationwide survey reveals Americans may have gained up to 5 pounds per month due to the pandemic… but attempting to diet them off may only make things worse.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new, nationally representative survey executed by Google (supervised by Glenn Livingston, Ph.D., author "Never Binge Again", a national bestseller) 1,500 adults were asked about their COVID-19 eating habits. 39.7%representing 100 million Americanssaid they'd been overeating more since the pandemic began, averaging 1,500 extra calories per episode and 2.8 episodes per week," said Dr. Livingston.

"That's enough to put on five pounds per month," he says.

But Dr. Livingston says dieting is NOT the solution. "Many are planning to fix the problem by dieting their weight off when this is all over. Unfortunately, using food to soothe trauma during the pandemic creates a strong link between emotions and overeating that may last long after COVID ends. Dieting after this experience can stress the individual and trigger the link, thereby creating even more overeating episodes."

"To correct for COVID-19 overeating, don't diet right away, instead focus first on modifying the overeating behavior. Working with over 1,000 binge-eating clients has taught me even if you're bingeing every day, you can quickly retrain yourself to experience those negative emotions without the urge to overeat." To do this, he urged people to implement the following crucial strategies:

  • Create Clear Boundaries Around Trigger Foods

  • Keep Your Kitchen Overstocked with Healthy Food

  • Make Regular, Daily Socialization Appointments and Turn Your Zoom Camera On: "In my practice, people who don't Zoom with their video on are having much more trouble with food," said Dr. Livingston. "That's because it's easier to fantasize that you'll deal with the extra weight later if nobody ever sees you."

  • Recognize It's Critical to Stop COVID-Induced Overeating Before It Progresses

  • Eat and Snack by Design: To sever the link between emotions and overeating, shift from an "eat on a whim" to an "eat and snack by design" structure.

  • Wait until you've severed the connection between emotional turmoil and overeating before focusing on weight loss, which should become a lot easier and more natural at that time.

For more details on how to stop overeating a free guide from Dr. Glenn Livingston can be found here.

For more survey insights, details, consumer quotes, charts, and graphs please visit the survey support page

About Dr. Livingston
Glenn Livingston, Ph.D., is a veteran psychologist and was the longtime CEO of a multimillion-dollar consulting firm that served several Fortune 500 clients in the food industry. His work, research, and theories have been covered in such major periodicals as the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Sun-Times, Indiana Star-Ledger, New York Daily News, and American Demographics. He has been featured on ABC, CBS, WGN radio, and UPN-TV.

For more information, contact Dr. Livingston at 603-490-3844, 310576@email4pr.com. or www.NeverBingeAgain.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dieting-is-not-the-solution-for-100-million-americans-eating-18-000-extra-calories-per-month-due-to-covid-19--301297695.html

SOURCE Glenn Livingston PhD

  • Garuda Plans Major Restructuring That May Halve Its Fleet

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Garuda Indonesia needs to completely restructure its business, potentially reducing the number of planes it operates to less than half its main fleet as the airline seeks to survive the crisis wrought by the pandemic, its president told staff last week.“We have to go through a comprehensive restructuring, a total one,” President Director Irfan Setiaputra said in an address to staff on May 19, according to a recording heard by Bloomberg. “We have 142 aircraft and our preliminary calculation on how we see this recovery has been going, we will operate with a number of aircraft no more than 70.”The comments refer to the fleet of Garuda’s full-service airline, excluding its low-cost carrier Citilink. Garuda is already operating at a reduced capacity of just 41 aircraft, and is unable to fly its other planes because it hasn’t made payments to the lessors for months, Setiaputra said.Garuda’s shares slid as much as 7% -- the maximum allowed by the Indonesia Stock Exchange -- Monday morning, and were trading at their lowest since Feb. 1 at 10:03 a.m. local time. The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.3%.The Covid-19 crisis has forced dozens of carriers and other aviation businesses including Thai Airways International Pcl, Latam Airlines Group SA and lessor AeroCentury Corp. to restructure or seek bankruptcy protection. In recent days, people familiar with the matter said Philippine Airlines Inc. is in talks to raise about $500 million as part of a Chapter 11 restructuring plan that it’s considering to file in the U.S.In the remarks, Setiaputra also said that Garuda has around 70 trillion rupiah ($4.9 billion) of debt which increases by more than 1 trillion rupiah each month as it continues to delay payments to suppliers.The company has negative cashflow and its equity is minus 41 trillion rupiah, according to Setiaputra. Failure to execute the restructuring program “could result in an abrupt end of the company,” he said.Setiaputra declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg regarding the address. There was no immediate reply from Garuda’s corporate communications department to a request for comment.While air travel within some countries is recovering as vaccination rollouts gather pace, a return to pre-pandemic levels of traffic could take years as the virus mutates and governments take different approaches to opening borders. The International Air Transport Association has warned carriers globally will lose about $48 billion in 2021.Concerns that the effects of the pandemic may persist longer than initially expected have registered recently in trading of airline financial securities. The price of Garuda’s $500 million sukuk -- Islamic bonds -- has declined about 7 cents over the past month to 81, around the lowest since January. The airline won approval from investors last June to extend repayment of that debt by three years.In a separate statement sent Friday by text message, Setiaputra said Garuda is in the initial stages of offering an early retirement program for employees as part of cost-cutting measures. The group had 15,368 employees and operated 210 aircraft as of September, according to the latest available reports.Garuda’s group passenger volume plunged 66% last year on border curbs and limited domestic demand. In mid-2020, the carrier had furloughed around 825 staff after previously cutting salaries.The airline’s Altman Z-score, a method developed by Edward Altman in the 1960s to gauge credit strength, was -0.9 at the end of the third quarter, the company’s lowest reading in a decade of data recorded by Bloomberg.(Updates with market reaction in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency sank to about $30,000 intraday last Wednesday—a critical support area that must hold. Here’s what are the charts are projecting.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry

    The U.S. cannabis business has a very particular cashflow problem -- too much of it. Marijuana can be sold legally in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for medical use and in 15 of them and in D.C. for recreational purposes. With the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing legalisation driving a surge in cannabis use, the sector's producers, manufacturers and retailers are awash in cash, adding risk and costs to the most basic business transactions from paying employees and filing taxes to finding somewhere to store their income.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Bought Teladoc and Palantir Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Cathie Wood’s investment firm nearly doubled its stake in Teladoc, and drastically increased its stake in Palantir stock in the first quarter. ARK Investment also sold Apple stock.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla, Musk Face Loss on Bitcoin Investment

    The price of Bitcoin won’t stop falling, which means (TSLA)‘s Bitcoin holding is now very likely below where the company purchased its position. Bitcoin was down about 12% Sunday morning compared with Saturday prices, trading below $34,000. The leading cryptocurrency is down about 48% from its April 52-week high of more than $64,000.

  • What Is the Difference Between Blockchain ETFs and Bitcoin ETFs?

    Investors often confuse blockchain with bitcoin. This confusion carries over into ETFs. How do blockchain ETFs and bitcoin ETFs differ?

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Health insurance companies owe refunds to millions of consumers — maybe you?

    Givebacks expected later this year may return hundreds of dollars to your pocket.

  • First Warning Sign in Global Commodity Boom Flashes in China

    (Bloomberg) -- One pillar of this year’s blistering commodities rally -- Chinese demand -- may be teetering.Beijing aced its economic recovery from the pandemic largely via an expansion in credit and a state-aided construction boom that sucked in raw materials from across the planet. Already the world’s biggest consumer, China spent $150 billion on crude oil, iron ore and copper ore alone in the first four months of 2021. Resurgent demand and rising prices mean that’s $36 billion more than the same period last year.With global commodities rising to record highs, Chinese government officials are trying to temper prices and reduce some of the speculative froth that’s driven markets. Wary of inflating asset bubbles, the People’s Bank of China has also been restricting the flow of money to the economy since last year, albeit gradually to avoid derailing growth. At the same time, funding for infrastructure projects has shown signs of slowing.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have crested, putting the rally on a precarious footing. The most obvious impact of China’s deleveraging would fall on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.“Credit is a major driver for commodity prices, and we reckon prices peak when credit peaks,” said Alison Li, co-head of base metals research at Mysteel in Shanghai. “That refers to global credit, but Chinese credit accounts for a big part of it, especially when it comes to infrastructure and property investment.”But the impact of China’s credit pullback could ripple far and wide, threatening the rally in global oil prices and even China’s crop markets. And while tighter money supply hasn’t stopped many metals hitting eye-popping levels in recent weeks, some, like copper, are already seeing consumers shying away from higher prices.“The slowdown in credit will have a negative impact on China’s demand for commodities,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG. “So far, property and infrastructure investments haven’t shown an obvious deceleration. But they are likely to trend lower in the second half of this year.”A lag between the withdrawal of credit and stimulus from the economy and its impact on China’s raw material purchases may mean that markets haven’t yet peaked. However, its companies may eventually soften imports due to tighter credit conditions, which means the direction of the global commodity market will hinge on how much the recovery in economies including the U.S. and Europe can continue to drive prices higher.Some sectors have seen policy push an expansion in capacity, such as Beijing’s move to grow the country’s crude oil refining and copper smelting industries. Purchases of the materials needed for production in those sectors may continue to see gains although at a slower pace.One example of slowing purchases is likely to be in refined copper, said Mysteel’s Li. The premium paid for the metal at the port of Yangshan has already hit a four-year low in a sign of waning demand, and imports are likely to fall this year, she said.At the same time, the rally in copper prices probably still has a few months to run, according to a recent note from Citigroup Inc., citing the lag between peak credit and peak demand. From around $9,850 a ton now, the bank expects copper to reach $12,200 by September.It’s a dynamic that’s also playing out in ferrous metals markets.“We’re still at an early phase of tightening in terms of money reaching projects,” said Tomas Gutierrez, an analyst at Kallanish Commodities Ltd. “Iron ore demand reacts with a lag of several months to tightening. Steel demand is still around record highs on the back of the economic recovery and ongoing investments, but is likely to pull back slightly by the end of the year.”For agriculture, credit tightening may only affect China’s soaring crop imports around the margins, said Ma Wenfeng, an analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultant Co. Less cash in the system could soften domestic prices by curbing speculation, which may in turn reduce the small proportion of imports handled by private firms, he said.The wider trend is for China’s state-owned giants to keep importing grains to cover the nation’s domestic shortfall, to replenish state reserves and to meet trade deal obligations with the U.S.No DisasterMore broadly, Beijing’s policy tightening doesn’t spell disaster for commodities bulls. For one, the authorities are unlikely to accelerate deleveraging from this point, according the latest comments from the State Council, China’s cabinet.“Internal guidance from our macro department is that the country won’t tighten credit too much -- they just won’t loosen further,” said Harry Jiang, head of trading and research at Yonggang Resouces, a commodity trader in Shanghai. “We don’t have many concerns over credit tightening.”And in any case, raw materials markets are no longer almost entirely in thrall to Chinese demand.“In the past, the inflection point of industrial metal prices often coincides with that of China’s credit cycle,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group Ltd. “But that doesn’t mean it will be like that this time too, because the U.S. has unleashed much larger stimulus than China, and its demand is very strong.”Hu also pointed to caution among China’s leaders, who probably don’t want to risk choking off their much-admired recovery by sharp swings in policy.“I expect China’s property investment will slow down, but not by too much,” he said. “Infrastructure investment hasn’t changed too much in the past few years, and won’t this year either.”Additionally, China has been pumping up consumer spending as a lever for growth, and isn’t as reliant on infrastructure and property investment as it used to be, said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong. The disruption to global commodities supply because of the pandemic is also a new factor that can support prices, he said.Other policy priorities, such as cutting steel production to make inroads on China’s climate pledges, or boosting the supply of energy products, whether domestically or via purchases from overseas, are other complicating factors when it comes to assessing import demand and prices for specific commodities, according to analysts.(Updates copper price in 11th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its Stake

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has announced that Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. has sold off nearly all its shares in the U.S.-based theater company. What Happened: Wanda, which had been AMC's largest shareholder, sold off most of its shares on the open market. AMC now has some 3 million individual shareholders, and no single entity has an ownership stake above 10%, AMC said in its statement on Friday. AMC CEO Adam Aron credited Wanda with helping to make AMC the largest movie theater operator in the world. The sale is part of a broader set of moves by Wanda. The conglomerate has been pulling back its sizable overseas investments after having paid high prices for many assets and now is struggling with a heavy load of debt. But the sales though did come at a favorable time for Wanda. According to Deadline, the sales took place between May 13 and May 18 when they were trading for about $14 a share. Though AMC's share price dropped 11% in the past week, it still is up 501% year-to-date. Wanda still holds 10,000 shares for a stake of just 0.002%. Wanda reported a 6.8% stake in April and a stake of more than a third of the company in October, according to Bloomberg. GameStop Saga Beneficiary: AMC was among the top other stocks targeted in the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze drama that began unfolding in January. The moves led by the WallStreetBets Reddit group pushed up the price of targeted stocks and caused huge losses among short sellers that had bet against the stocks. Wanda bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, and then took the company public in 2013, retaining a majority of the total outstanding shares. Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKKR Reportedly In Talks To Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM At B ValuationCoca-Cola Drops Its Coke Energy Drinks In North America© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will Biden cancel massive student loan debt? Suddenly, that's looking doubtful

    New signs indicate the president may be shying from forgiving even $10,000 per person.

  • AT&T Was Punished for Its Dividend Cut. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    The telecom spent billions on acquisitions while increasing its dividend. Something had to give. The company has a new plan that just might work.

  • Bitcoin Is Off About 43% From Its Recent Peak

    The Bitcoin rollercoaster continues this week as cryptocurrencies recover Monday from a sharp drop Sunday that took the price as low as the $31,000 range. Bitcoin prices stabilized on Monday, after investors endured another weekend tumble for cryptocurrencies.

  • Tricks for Lowering Your Property Tax Bill

    Property taxes can be a huge burden for the homeowner. Learn more about some of the tricks you can use to lower your property tax.

  • The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: AT&T, Bitcoin, Cisco Systems, Kohl's And More

    The cover story in this weekend's Barron's explains why betrayed investors may want to stay with a top telecom. Other featured articles discuss bio oil's transition to renewable energy, what value hunters see today and the sustainable-investing landscape. Also, see the prospects for the most popular cryptocurrency, restaurant stocks, a networking giant, a retailer and more. "AT&T Was Punished for Its Dividend Cut. It's Time to Buy the Stock" by Nicholas Jasinski suggests that leading telecom AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has spent billions on acquisitions while increasing its dividend, but something had to give. See why Barron's believes that the company has a new plan that just might work and why the stock is still worth consideration. Andrew Bary's "Why John Malone Was Key to the Discovery-AT&T Deal" makes a case that the major media merger highlights why investors may want to consider other stocks in this mogul's Liberty Media empire. See if that includes Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) or Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA). In "Big Oil's Transition to Renewable Energy Won't Be Easy," Leslie P. Norton discusses how European oil companies, such as Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A), have made more progress than their U.S. peers in moving to renewables and other low-carbon technologies. However, shareholders seem skeptical, for now. See what Barron's thinks needs to change. As value stocks emerge from their 15-year slump, it has become increasingly hard to be a true, deep-value manager, according to "The New Value Hunters, and the Stocks They Love" by Reshma Kapadia. The article reveals how seven managers to watch view value in today's environment. See if they like Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and more. In Avi Salzman's "Bitcoin Had Another Crazy Week. What's Next?," discover how increased use of derivatives helped fuel the crash in cryptocurrencies. Check out the article to see what Barron's believes investors need to know about market-driving forces and about the crazy week Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has just had. "12 Investment Picks From Our ESG Roundtable Experts" by Leslie P. Norton presents the results of a survey of experts about the sustainable-investing landscape and some of their bold predictions. Find out why they believe that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and others fit the bill. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Home Depot, Nio, ViacomCBS And More For some top restaurant chains, finding workers could prove more difficult than luring back customers. So says Jack Hough's "Restaurants Are Back. Which Stocks to Dine Out On." Should investors consider the likes of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) or McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) now? In "Cisco Can Overcome the Global Chip Shortage," Eric J. Savitz points out that a supply squeeze that tech companies have been warning about for weeks now should not overshadow the fact that networking giant Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) is enjoying its strongest growth in years. What does Barron's think comes next? Ben Levisohn's "Kohl's Stock Got Slammed After a Strong Earnings Report. It Looks Like a Bargain" explains why the post-earnings sell-off appears to have created a buying opportunity in this department store operator. After all, the earnings estimates continue to rise, while Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) sales in March and April have topped 2019 levels. Also in this week's Barron's: What business schools are teaching tomorrow's value investors What SoftBank's chief executive is excited about investing in Five of the best books on ESG and impact investing What the Federal Reserve may do to head off housing boom and bust What's next for bond yields, gold prices and cryptocurrency regulation How to bet on a cryptocurrency comeback while hedging risks A young worker's guide to saving for emergencies and investing for retirement How the hedge funds that now dominate the Treasury market failed their first test Whether to bet on a rental resurgence as the housing boom ages Two wine stocks going public at an opportune time The utilities giant that is facing an activist investor Gasoline prices at their highest since 2014 At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo credit: Johannes Weber, Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNotable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: AT&T, GoodRx, Opendoor Technologies And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Home Depot, Nio, ViacomCBS And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Crypto Hedge Funds Show Growing Appetite for DeFi: PwC

    Crypto hedge funds had $3.8 billion in assets under management in 2020. Chainlink, Polkadot and Aave tokens proved popular.

  • World’s Supply of Chips Is in Danger Unless Taiwan Gets Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in February, as the world was beating a path to Taiwan’s door for help to tackle a shortage of semiconductors, the health minister got into a scrap with China over Covid-19 vaccines.Beijing, he suggested, had used political pressure to derail Taiwan’s plan to purchase five million doses directly from Germany’s BioNTech SE, rather than via a Chinese company which held the rights to develop and market the BioNTech-Pfizer Inc. vaccine across China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying retorted that Taipei “should stop hyping up political issues under the pretext of vaccine issues.”Three months later, Taiwan is paying the price for a lack of vaccines, with a surge in virus cases that threatens to trigger a lockdown. Having successfully sidestepped the first Covid wave, the government now faces a health emergency — only about 1% of its population is vaccinated so far — with the potential to disrupt the chip industry that dominates the local economy, and which is critical to an already-squeezed global supply.That’s a link made by the head of Taiwan’s office in New York, who warned of “logistical problems” without access to more shots. Yet by shunning vaccines from China and warning of more chip shortages if it can’t source enough doses elsewhere, the government is giving even greater incentive to the world’s biggest economies to make investments that may erode Taiwan’s competitive edge in semiconductors over the long term.Taiwan’s predicament illustrates its strategic yet vulnerable position at the confluence of U.S.-China tensions. Separated by a 110 mile (177 kilometer)-wide strait, Taiwan is regarded as a province by Beijing and its conquest is President Xi Jinping’s key goal for historical and ideological reasons. The U.S. is an ally of Taipei’s democratic government and a big buyer of its exports, dominated by chips produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.The onset late last year of chip shortages that have hobbled industries from autos to computer gaming had looked to give Taipei global leverage. TSMC is the world’s leading provider of cutting-edge semiconductors and holds 56% of the so-called foundry business of manufacturing chips designed by customers including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.But Taiwan has suffered a sudden reversal of fortunes. The pandemic comes just as a drought triggers power outages, stoking economic uncertainty and a slump in what was the world’s best performing stock index in the four years to January.Read More: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsWhat’s more, the very source of Taiwan’s recent geopolitical clout — its dominance of the market for cutting-edge chips — is under attack as governments from the U.S. to Europe and Japan, alerted to the strategic nature of the semiconductor supply chain, seek to spur production at home. China is pumping billions into catching up after Washington imposed export controls on U.S. chip technology.“I think we’ve become too dependent on Taiwan and Korea, that’s the point, we need a more balanced global supply chain,” Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer of Silicon Valley’s Intel Corp., the world’s biggest chipmaker, said in an interview. The U.S. and Europe should act “more aggressively” to counter the “imbalance” of Asia’s lead in manufacturing semiconductors that are mostly consumed in the west, he said.Intel is a rival and plans to challenge TSMC at the cutting edge, but Gelsinger isn’t the only voice making for uncomfortable listening in Taiwan. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said this month that while the Biden administration is working with Taipei and TSMC to address the chip shortage, it’s also looking to reduce U.S. dependence on Taiwan. TSMC is in the process of building a new fabrication facility in the U.S.Some in Washington have suggested that Taiwan is a backdoor to China by enabling tech transfers. Republicans Michael McCaul and Tom Cotton have called on the administration to engage with Taipei to do more to “mitigate the risk of Taiwanese companies providing services and technologies to entities of concern,” a reference to Chinese state-backed companies with links to the military.With the prospect of some $50 billion in government funding to build out chip making in the U.S. and the promise of still more in Europe and South Korea, there are signs that Taiwan is starting to feel the heat.The government is working to draft a new export control list targeting technologies with military use, to tighten curbs on exports to China and raise the penalty for violations, according to a person familiar with the issue who asked not to be named discussing policy deliberations. That’s after Alchip Technologies Ltd’s stock took a beating in April when the Washington Post reported that it supplied chips to Phytium, a People’s Liberation Army-affiliated entity. Alchip said it has always been in compliance with government regulations and that Phytium projects were on hold.Taipei has become more alert to the possibility of Chinese companies ramping up efforts to recruit Taiwanese engineers. Last month the Cabinet met to discuss how to prevent the outflow of local talent, with the Ministry of Labor instructing local job-search websites to remove ads recruiting Taiwanese citizens to work for China, particularly in the semiconductor industry.Companies and headhunters can be fined as much as NT$500,000 ($17,900) for advertising such jobs and NT$5 million for facilitating local engineers’ employment with Chinese companies on the mainland, ministry official Huang Chiao-ting said. Job search site 1111 said it has removed close to 3,000 job listings. Investigators have visited the local offices of four Chinese companies, including Bitmain Technologies Ltd, within the last two months to look into allegations they recruited engineers illegally.“By more aggressively investigating Chinese companies’ efforts to poach Taiwanese engineers, we hope we can help prevent potential trade secrets leaking to China should local talent get hired away,” said Judy Chen, a spokeswoman for the Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office. She declined to name the other companies probed.Members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party are considering amending the law to boost penalties for intellectual property theft. Lawmaker Chao Tien-lin is proposing life sentences for those found guilty of economic espionage, a crime not currently on the statute books in Taiwan.“Taiwan needs to win trust from its partners and help prevent China from building a supply chain from stolen technology,” Chao said in comments provided by his assistant.Whether it’s enough to allay concerns in Washington may become clearer with the publication of President Joe Biden’s review of the semiconductor supply chain. The 100 day review is due to conclude on June 4. What’s already known is that there is bipartisan support to build U.S. chip making, and Taiwan is in the cross hairs.“Taiwan dominates semiconductor manufacturing, and one company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, virtually controls the market,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who introduced the CHIPS for America Act to boost U.S. production, said on the Senate floor this month.The sustainability of Taiwan’s industry has also come into question after it suffered power outages this month, focusing attention on environmental factors including water shortages and uncertainty over future electricity supply for power-hungry chip plants.On Monday, shares in tech companies such as smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. and computer giant Lenovo Group Ltd. slid over concerns that Taiwan’s Covid outbreak could further jeopardize semiconductor supplies. Read more: The Chip Industry Has a Problem With Its Giant Carbon FootprintTaiwan can potentially overcome the virus outbreak as well as the power and water shortages, showing its companies “can still satisfy global demand by manufacturing mostly in Taiwan without any issue,” said Arisa Liu, a researcher at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.In the short term that will require vaccines. On Saturday, the chairman of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., the Greater China distributor of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, told China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency that the company was willing “to use the vaccine to serve Taiwan compatriots.” But it’s unclear if Taiwan would now accept a vaccine deal that goes through Fosun, making it more likely any shots will come from Europe or the U.S. According to Chunhuei Chi, a former health-policy adviser in Taiwan who is now director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University, “many politicians in Taiwan urged the Taiwanese government to use microchips as leverage” for vaccines.While the government is reluctant to use that leverage explicitly, he said, “if the U.S. is concerned about the supply of chips from TSMC, the U.S. would have incentives to provide Taiwan with vaccines to make sure production will not be disrupted by this outbreak.”(Updates with share moves in 23rd paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As mortgage rates hit 3% again, expert predicts we'll see 4% rates this year

    Though rates have inched up, it’s not too late to get a low rate to buy or refinance.