U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,108.00
    -63.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,069.75
    -64.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.80
    -8.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +1.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -2.34 (-12.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3390
    +0.6620 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,278.17
    +1,591.17 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.24
    +83.02 (+6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

dievini Explains Reasons for Changes in Shareholdings In CureVac Due To Legal Restructuring and Obligations Under a Share Program

·2 min read

WALLDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG ("dievini"), a holding company of SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp with an investment focus on innovative biotechnology companies, announced today that it and certain related parties filed on October 15, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission an amendment to its Schedule 13D with respect to the common shares of CureVac.

The amendment was required due to the implementation of holding entities on the shareholder level of dievini as well as the fulfillment of dievini's obligations to transferring shares to CureVac within the virtual shares program for its management board and selected key members. Due to these changes and reduction in the beneficial ownership, the amendment was required by law without undue delay.

In addition, the amendment reported that dievini and/or the other reporting persons in the Schedule 13D contemplate to sell some of their CureVac shares in connection with the planned distribution by dievini of CureVac common shares to reporting persons. There are currently no plans to sell larger blocks of shares on the market. Moreover, dievini and Dietmar Hopp intend to remain the main shareholders.

The amendment does not reflect any intent of dievini to exit its investment in CureVac nor does it change dievini's confidence in and commitment to CureVac.

As of today, dievini has no registered shares for a sale.

The amendment was filed by dievini to comply with its beneficial ownership reporting requirements under the United States securities laws and was done so without the involvement of CureVac's management.

About dievini
dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG is a holding company of SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp with an investment focus on innovative biotechnology companies. dievini holds investments in nine companies - seven in Germany, one in Switzerland, one in Italy - almost all of which are developing diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines against serious diseases such as cancer, bacterial and viral infections, and neurodegenerative disorders based on deep clinical-molecular expertise and novel therapeutic approaches. So far, approximately 1.4 billion euros have been invested in biotechnology companies.

Media contact
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold
T: +49 (0)89 210228840
dievini@mc-services.eu

SOURCE: dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668498/dievini-Explains-Reasons-for-Changes-in-Shareholdings-In-CureVac-Due-To-Legal-Restructuring-and-Obligations-Under-a-Share-Program

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks and U.S. futures slid Monday as surging energy prices cemented worries about inflation and Chinese growth slowed. Bond yields rose. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • UK crypto deals surge to $170bn as it steals a march on Europe

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, made up 27% of the UK’s transaction value, while ethereum and wrapped ethereum made up 40%.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • The Threat of Stagflation Is Haunting Investors. Here’s How Scared You Should Be.

    Despite recent slowing, U.S. economy is posting solid growth. And the nation has had trouble sustaining even 4% annual inflation over the past 40 years.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Netflix, Chipotle, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season ramps with results from companies including AT&T, Tesla, Netflix, Verizon, American Express, J, P, Chipotle, IBM, and many others.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.