U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.50
    +5.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,238.00
    +35.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.25
    +29.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.60
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9601
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6470
    -0.1440 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,157.44
    -105.83 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.44
    -18.69 (-4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Difenda Launches Eight New Services in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

·2 min read

Difenda's managed and professional services work with customers end-to-end to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the latest addition of Difenda Microsoft Information Protection & Governance, Difenda now offers eight managed and professional security services on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Over the past year, Difenda's technical team worked relentlessly to create these outcome-driven services for their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Difenda)
(PRNewsfoto/Difenda)

"Security is constantly advancing to meet the needs of our customers," says Derek Nugent, VP Revenue at Difenda. "It is important to understand where customers are specifically so we can help them with their needs at that point and then get them to where they want to go. For us, that means moving beyond managed detection and response services to transforming security operations with End-to-End Microsoft Security solutions."

Difenda's current offerings include:

Managed Services

Professional Services

These eight service offers cover all Microsoft Security Solutions and enable customers to do more with their Microsoft license capabilities and drive ROI by maximizing their investment at any stage of their cybersecurity journey.

"In today's environment of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, companies like Difenda add tremendous value by working with customers end-to-end," said Kevin Magee, Chief Security Officer, Microsoft Canada. "Difenda's expertise will continue to improve the security of our mutual customers' systems."

Difenda is also an engaged Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) partner further enabling them to participate in Microsoft's technical and service innovation activities.

Difenda has also earned:

Discover how you can maximize your security investment here.

About Difenda
Difenda is a privately held SecOps-as-a-Service company founded in 2008. We deliver 24/7/365 security operations backed by modernized PCI, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certified Cyber Command Centers (C3) powered solely by Microsoft Security. For more information, visit www.difenda.com and follow Difenda on LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/difenda-launches-eight-new-services-in-the-microsoft-azure-marketplace-301634896.html

SOURCE Difenda

Recommended Stories

  • Intel CEO takes on Nvidia with new launch

    Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Up Earlier This Morning

    Worries over higher interest rates and the economy have sent Apple shares down 14% year to date. There were reports out of China that demand for iPhone 14 Pro was strong and that there was lower demand for lower-priced models. Here's what that might mean for Apple's business.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Stocks Drop for Six

  • 3 New Products That Have Me Excited for Nvidia's Future

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent products announced during its 2022 GTC event. Unfortunately, Nvidia's stock price continues to be highly volatile. So I explain why I still plan on holding all my shares.

  • Apple iPhone 14 demand trending ‘ahead of iPhone 13’: Wedbush’s Dan Ives

    Apple still looks to be winning big with its new iPhones despite yawning fears of a global recession, says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Several tech giants are betting that the metaverse could turn out to be the next hot trend in technology. The metaverse is widely believed to be the next evolution of the internet, allowing people to experience the internet in 3D. Not surprisingly, the metaverse is expected to touch several sectors ranging from online education to gaming to social interactions to commerce.

  • Apple Turns to the Pros

    If Apple proves anything with its latest product cycle, it might be that iPhone buyers actually care about what is inside. The iPhone 14 Pro models in particular seem to be experiencing strong demand, with customers now having to wait a month or longer for their deliveries. UBS analyst David Vogt also estimates that wait time in the U.S. for the large-screen iPhone 14 Pro Max is about 9 days longer than for the comparable model in last year’s iPhone 13 family at the same point in its cycle.

  • 11 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The global cloud computing market is anticipated to reach $1,554.94 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.7%. Cloud computing offers […]

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • iPhone 14 Demand in China Weaker Than Expected, Jefferies Says

    The iPhone 14 was available in stores Sept. 16, and data on how the product has been selling has been rolling in. China is an important market for Apple.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 1 Move That Could Supercharge Apple's iPhone Revenue

    The smartphone giant missed a trick this time, but it could eventually win big from this emerging niche.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Photos With Recent Upgrades

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google is gearing up to roll out new features in Google Photos to provide an enhanced experience to users.

  • Intel's mid-range Arc A770 GPU arrives October 12th for $329

    Intel's Arc A770 graphics card arrives in mid-October, and might offer value for gamers on a budget.

  • Intel and Samsung show off a fun but impractical 'slidable' PC

    In between announcements it was expected to make, Intel found time to share a surprise at its Innovation 2022 conference.

  • GIGABYTE Launches Z790 Series Motherboards Supporting Dual-Generation Intel Processors

    The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, announces Intel ® Z790 series gaming motherboards, which support the latest 13th and 12th generation Intel ® Core™ processors. GIGABYTE features the gaming-focused AORUS flagship and high-end models, including Z790 AORUS XTREME, Z790 AORUS MASTER, Z790 AORUS ELITE, and Z790 AORUS TACHYON. The Z790 AORUS lineup reign supreme with the most robust digital power and dominant metallic thermal designs to unleash the performance of the K-SKUs within the nex