What’s the Difference Between Being Prequalified and Preapproved for a Mortgage?

Buying a home is intimidating, to say the least. Being able to afford one is hard enough, and if you get past that hurdle, it’s on to dealing with a hot housing market, getting an offer accepted and going through the administrative nightmare of closing.

Before you can start shopping for your home, you need to know how much you can afford. Even if you’re in the early stages of looking, it’s important to have some idea of your budget. After all, you might run into your dream home and need to act fast, and if there are multiple offers and you get into a bidding situation, you’ll certainly want to know how high you can go.

If you’ve done a search for mortgage lenders, you’ve likely come across offers to get prequalified or preapproved. They sound the same — and are often used interchangeably — but while either option will provide you with an estimate for your homebuying budget, there are some important differences that you should know.

Prequalification

Getting prequalified is generally easier and faster than getting preapproved. To prequalify you, lenders will typically ask you for some financial information like your income and what other assets you have. They may also run a credit check. At this stage, the credit check is normally a soft inquiry that won’t impact your credit score. The whole process can almost always be done online or over the phone, and you can expect to hear back pretty quickly, usually within a day or two. Some lenders may even prequalify you in as little as an hour.

If your lender does prequalify you, you should then receive a prequalification letter that you can show to a real estate agent or seller as proof that you’re working with a lender. However, it’s important to understand that prequalification is not a guarantee that you will get a loan. If you’ve just started looking, or have no idea of what sort of home price you can afford, prequalification is an easy first step — but if you’re getting serious about buying, you probably want to get preapproved instead.

Preapproval

Getting preapproved is a much more formal and involved process. Your lender will ask you to submit documentation to prove your income and financial assets such as cash you intend to use for a down payment. That means things like pay stubs, tax returns and bank statements. They will also run a hard inquiry on your credit, which can potentially lower your credit score a few points temporarily. It will also take a lot longer than a prequalification — a few days at minimum, but a week or longer is not unusual.

A preapproval will also come with a letter, but this time there will be a lot more detail, like your specific loan amount and interest rate, which will allow you to get a firm estimate of your homebuying budget. It also signals to sellers that you are more committed to buying, which can be helpful when you do decide to make an offer.

