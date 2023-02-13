Diga-Talk+ Announces Launch of DTP-8051

Diga-Talk+ Offers Unmatched, Competitive Two-Way Digital Communication Services

JOLIET, Ill., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diga-Talk+ announced today the launch of its DTP-8051 mobile radio. The DTP-8051 is a dedicated Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) device that is available to both commercial users and for use on FirstNet® for FirstNet extended primary users.

The new DTP-8051 mobile represents the next step in the evolution of the Diga-Talk+ product line. Placing the power of the Diga-Talk+ software console into a mobile form factor, the DTP-8051 takes all the features its users have come to know and augments them with a louder speaker, Wi-Fi connectivity, noise cancellation, a 5" touch screen, and of course, a FirstNet certification for Extended Primary Users.

"As our dealer network, end users, and back-end systems evolve it became obvious that a new type of user was emerging," said Michael Ippolito, General Manager of Diga-Talk+. "These enhanced users needed a more rugged device with audio quality that could rival traditional LMR systems. Other needs ranged from seeing live GPS mapping on the go to being able to tether the device to a Wi-Fi connection when needed. All of this needed to be accomplished in a way that continued our mission to deliver an economical product with the best possible support and quality that has become a hallmark of our operation. The DTP-8051 proudly hits that mark."

As with a large majority of the Diga-Talk+ product line, the DTP-8051 allows for one-to-one or one-to-all call, call audio playback, an emergency SOS button, and over the air software and programming updates.

Available Options Include:

GPS tracking which allows you to track where your employees are located

PC Dispatch Software provides complete control of your mobile workforce that lets you communicate and monitor individual or team activities as well as receive SOS notifications.

IOS and Android applications allow users to communicate with Diga-Talk+ PoC radios by using their smart devices.

To learn more about the Diga-Talk+ 8051 Mobile Push-To-Talk Radio DTP-8051, go to https://www.digatalkplus.com/devices-and-software/diga-talk-8051/. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

Diga-Talk+ is the largest privately-owned PTT provider in the US and offers comptetive two-way digital communications devices with nationwide coverage. All of this is accomplished using the same 2-way radio form factor all are familiar with. By leveraging direct relationships with major carriers Diga-Talk+ offers the flexibility and coverage that is demanded by today's workforce.

Diga-Talk+ and the Diga-Talk+ logo are registered trademarks of A Beep LLC.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

