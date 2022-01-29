U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,569.98
    +771.57 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Digatrade: Notice of Change of Auditors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DIGAF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, announced today that is has changed its auditors from WDM CPA LLP ("Former Auditor") to Harborside CPA LLP ("successor Auditor").

The Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective January 27, 2021 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company auditor effective today, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company is grateful to WDM for its services during the past fifteen years.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditors reports on any if the Company's audited financial statements and no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters form the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on Sedar.

ABOUT DIGATRADE

DIGATRADE is a Financial Technology "fintech" services company. Digatrade is developing various payment industry process improvements that are proprietary. They represent a next generation platform for security and convenience in a variety of modalities, including online credit card payment system in South America. Digatrade is targeting numerous fintech service licensing vehicles, also including blockchain derived applications. Digatrade Financial Corp. is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, and publicly listed on the OTC.PK under the trading symbol DIGAF. DIGAF is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia, Canada with the British Columbia Securities Commission "BCSC" and in the United States with the Securities Exchange Commission "SEC".

CORPORATE CONTACT INFORMATION:

Digatrade Financial Corp
1500 West Georgia Street, 1300
Vancouver, BC V6G 2Z6 Canada
Tel: +1(604) 200-0071
Fax: +1(604) 200-0072
www.DigatradeFinancialInvestor.com
www.DigatradeFinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or development that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitute forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the possibility of unanticipated costs and expenses. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: Digatrade Financial Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686207/Digatrade-Notice-of-Change-of-Auditors

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Rivian has huge potential upside despite the stock's recent plunge: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Rivian and where analysts see the stock going from here.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Why Shopify Stock Jumped on Friday

    While a rebound in technology stocks certainly added fuel to its ascent, the e-commerce platform provider was also on the receiving end of positive commentary from not one, but two Wall Street analysts. SMBC Nikko analyst Andrew Bauch initiated coverage of Shopify, assigning an outperform (buy) rating, while simultaneously issuing a $1,200 price target.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock gains accelerate into the close: S&P 500 adds 2.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies and another hot print on inflation at the end of another volatile week.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • AMD is about to wander into a minefield

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings will serve as an important indicator on whether the semiconductor outlook is truly weak for the March-ending quarter or whether it's just weak for certain companies.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Dropped Before Climbing on Friday

    The e-commerce platform was on the receiving end of some negative commentary from Wall Street, but the news wasn't all bad.

  • Security robot maker Knightscope's stock posted a 176% gain after its disappointing debut

    Announcing a new Fortune 500 customer was all it took for Knightscope to boost its shares well past their public offering price.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steps Up As Apple Leads, But Be Wary; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • Why Visa Stock Vaulted Today

    Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) surged 10.6% on Friday after the digital payments giant delivered impressive fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results. Visa's revenue jumped 24% year over year to $7.1 billion. Notably, Visa's lucrative cross-border volume -- which is comprised of transactions between purchasers and merchants that reside in different countries -- soared 40%.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.