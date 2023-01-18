Digbee founder expects mining sector to "really embrace ESG" in 2023
London, UK --News Direct-- Digbee Limited
Digbee Limited founder and CEO Jamie Strauss talks Proactive's Thomas Warner through his predictions for ESG investing during 2023. He says he expects the mining sector to "really embrace" ESG this year and outlines the form this renewed commitment will take, before revealing his longer-term objectives for Digbee itself.
