Digestive Health Market Predicted to Garner USD 90.2 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in the awareness among the customer regarding diet and health and growing awareness about the advantages of probiotics have boosted the growth of the global digestive health market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, the global digestive health market accounted for $38.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $90.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31908

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $38.8 Billion Market Size in 2030 $90.2 Billion CAGR 8.8% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the awareness among the customer regarding diet and health Growing awareness about the advantages of probiotics Opportunities Rise in R&D initiatives Restrains Strict regulatory standards Expensive development costs

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the nutrition patterns and other health-related behaviors of the population.

In addition, the market witnessed slow growth during the pandemic due to the impact of the pandemic on the logistics and supply chain.

The global digestive health market is segmented on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the digestive enzymes segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, the probiotics segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.

Story continues

Based on form, the capsule segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment dominated in 2021, contributing to around 90% of the market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the online providers segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. However, the drug store and retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31908

The global digestive health market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership position from 2022 to 2031.

The global digestive health market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Bayer AG, GalaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Nestle SA, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., BASF SE, NOW Health Group Inc., Amway Corporation, The Bountiful Company (Nature’s Bounty)

The report analyzes these key players in the global digestive health market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Multiplex Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



