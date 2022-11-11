U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.25
    +22.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,885.00
    +173.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,707.75
    +75.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.20
    +10.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.32
    +2.85 (+3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0317
    +0.0120 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    23.60
    -2.49 (-9.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1794
    +0.0092 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2100
    -2.5100 (-1.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,378.92
    +61.32 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.99
    +27.70 (+7.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.88
    -33.46 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Digestive Health Market Size to Hit US$ 83.69 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Digestive Health Market is expected to clock US$ 83.69 billion by 2030, owing to rising awareness regarding the early detection of genetic diseases and the adoption of advanced technologies. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Digestive Health Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Digestive Health Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at@

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/digestive-health-market/7806

Growth Drivers

Worldwide rising awareness to take proper care of digestive health, rising population, and evolving diseases are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global digestive health market. The rising investments in R&D activities in digestive health products by major industry players are also resulting in the global digestive health market expansion.

The global digestive health market has been analyzed from four different perspectives

  • Ingredient Type

  • Product Type

  • Distribution Channel

  • Region

Excerpts from ‘By Ingredient Type Segmentation’

The global digestive health market is segmented into,

  • Probiotics

  • Digestive Enzymes

  • Prebiotics

  • Others

based on the ingredient type. The probiotics segment dominates the global market for digestive health. This is because more people are becoming aware of probiotics' health benefits, which include the improvement of the immune system, the decrease of allergens and inflammation, the treatment and prevention of diarrhea, and the prevention of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). In the upcoming years, the market for food enzymes is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. Food enzymes are appealing to food and beverage firms because of their versatility. Additionally, food enzymes are frequently employed in dairy products to give consumers greater gut health and immunity, supporting the segment's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

The global digestive health market is divided into

  • Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

  • Dairy Products

  • Non-Alcoholic Beverages

based on the product type. The dairy products sector dominated the global digestive health market. The growing consumer inclination for preventive healthcare as well as the development of successful probiotic dairy product strains to lower intestinal inflammation and enhance gut health and immunity are driving the market. Consumer demand for digestive enzyme supplements is rising since they are widely available in the market for digestive health goods in a variety of forms, including pills, capsules, powders, and liquids to respond to pH variations. The aging of the population, the rise in gastrointestinal problems, and the rising use of dietary supplements for preventative healthcare are further factors influencing the market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global digestive health market has been segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest of The World

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate In the forecast period. This is attributed to the strategies taken by key industry players to enter the market. This has elevated consumer buying behavior for healthcare products. The rising population and changes in lifestyle with newly evolved diseases are contributing to the expansion of the digestive health market. The increase in disposable income and the ability to buy expensive products like supplements is also a driver of this regional market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global digestive health market are

  • Nestle SA

  • Danone

  • Bayer AG

  • International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

  • DuPont

  • Arla Foods Inc.

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • BioGaia AB

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. And among others.

Make an inquiry before buying:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/digestive-health-market/7806

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

  2. Currency Used in the Report

  3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  4. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  5. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  6. GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INGREDIENT TYPE

    1. Probiotics

    2. Digestive Enzymes

    3. Prebiotics

    4. Others

  7. GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

    1. Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

    2. Dairy Products

    3. Non-alcoholic Beverages

  8. GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

    1. Hospital Pharmacies

    2. Online Pharmacies

    3. Supermarkets

TOC Continue…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Click on the following link to buy the Digestive Health Market:

https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=7eLKUBBwancfSMrYjc5guAbj8X08KJtqzmraSHdP&report_id=7806&license=Single

About Us        

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)

    There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer

    Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will pit the world's richest person against one of the electric carmaker's smallest investors, Richard Tornetta, who held just nine shares when he sued in 2018.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The entire $16 billion fortune of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has now been wiped out, one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysThe downfall o

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': A year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Why TG Therapeutics' Shares Rose 63.37% on Thursday

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 63.37% on Thursday. TG Therapeutics focuses on therapies to treat B-cell diseases. The company said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ublituximab and had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Dec. 28.

  • Investors Lose $5 Trillion On 12 Stocks They Bet The Farm On

    If you're like most S&P 500 ETF investors, you made a huge bet on 12 megacap stocks. And that's really costing you now.

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Filing ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

    A federal judge in Florida has imposed monetary sanctions on a team of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, castigating them for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats earlier this year. In a scathing 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said a group of lawyers for Mr. Trump, led by Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin, showed a “cavalier attitude towards facts” throughout the brief history of the case. The judge, who dismissed the case in September, ordered the Trump lawyers to pay a combined $50,000 monetary penalty to the court and to reimburse a public-relations executive, Charles Dolan, for approximately $16,200 he spent defending himself in the litigation.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1808 (C$0.2438), and Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Preferred Share Dividends

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that its board of directors has approved and declared the following common and preferred share dividends:

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • A Never-Before-Seen Opportunity: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Bear Market

    These growth stocks just hit all-time lows, but both companies have a shot at disrupting massive industries.

  • Most Admired CEOs: Michael Morrissey of Exelixis

    In 2014, he was forced to lead a now-or-never meeting with the whole company. Here's what's happened since.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Carnival Is Down 70% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Since then, Carnival has lost about 70% from the high it reached last June -- even as most of its fleet returned to the seas and future bookings have climbed. Carnival's situation is a mixed bag of positive and negative points at the moment. Carnival's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive for the first time since sailing resumed.

  • Why Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and Other Semiconductor Stocks Jumped on Thursday

    Today's video focuses on the semiconductor industry and the bullish news in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) recently shared October 2022 revenue growth, which is up 56% year over year.

  • Why Canoo Shares Rose and Then Fell Today

    Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) joined the big jump in many technology and electric vehicle stocks this morning after it reported its third-quarter update last night. In addition to its quarterly update, the maker of electric lifestyle and work vehicles announced it had entered into an agreement to purchase a vehicle manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Since the start of the third quarter, Canoo has announced several agreements for its commercial vehicles.

  • Veru Stock Plummets 54% After FDA Advisors Vote Down Cancer-Turned-Covid Drug

    Veru stock collapsed Thursday after the FDA's advisors voted against the company's cancer drug turned Covid treatment.