Digestive Health Market Size to Hit US$ 83.69 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030)
Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Digestive Health Market is expected to clock US$ 83.69 billion by 2030, owing to rising awareness regarding the early detection of genetic diseases and the adoption of advanced technologies. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Digestive Health Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Digestive Health Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Growth Drivers
Worldwide rising awareness to take proper care of digestive health, rising population, and evolving diseases are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global digestive health market. The rising investments in R&D activities in digestive health products by major industry players are also resulting in the global digestive health market expansion.
The global digestive health market has been analyzed from four different perspectives
Ingredient Type
Product Type
Distribution Channel
Region
Excerpts from ‘By Ingredient Type Segmentation’
The global digestive health market is segmented into,
Probiotics
Digestive Enzymes
Prebiotics
Others
based on the ingredient type. The probiotics segment dominates the global market for digestive health. This is because more people are becoming aware of probiotics' health benefits, which include the improvement of the immune system, the decrease of allergens and inflammation, the treatment and prevention of diarrhea, and the prevention of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). In the upcoming years, the market for food enzymes is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. Food enzymes are appealing to food and beverage firms because of their versatility. Additionally, food enzymes are frequently employed in dairy products to give consumers greater gut health and immunity, supporting the segment's expansion.
Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’
The global digestive health market is divided into
Vitamins & Dietary Supplements
Dairy Products
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
based on the product type. The dairy products sector dominated the global digestive health market. The growing consumer inclination for preventive healthcare as well as the development of successful probiotic dairy product strains to lower intestinal inflammation and enhance gut health and immunity are driving the market. Consumer demand for digestive enzyme supplements is rising since they are widely available in the market for digestive health goods in a variety of forms, including pills, capsules, powders, and liquids to respond to pH variations. The aging of the population, the rise in gastrointestinal problems, and the rising use of dietary supplements for preventative healthcare are further factors influencing the market growth.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global digestive health market has been segmented into
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Rest of The World
Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate In the forecast period. This is attributed to the strategies taken by key industry players to enter the market. This has elevated consumer buying behavior for healthcare products. The rising population and changes in lifestyle with newly evolved diseases are contributing to the expansion of the digestive health market. The increase in disposable income and the ability to buy expensive products like supplements is also a driver of this regional market growth.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global digestive health market are
Nestle SA
Danone
Bayer AG
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
DuPont
Arla Foods Inc.
Cargill Incorporated
BioGaia AB
Abbott Laboratories
Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. And among others.
