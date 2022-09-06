U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.25
    +23.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,485.00
    +173.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,192.00
    +87.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.00
    +14.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.01
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    +0.32 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1599
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.6400
    +1.0650 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,932.17
    +144.42 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.62
    +3.95 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.83
    +16.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Digestive Health Products Market Size Worth USD 33.67 Billion by 2027 at 6.70% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Digestive Health Products Market Size and Trends by Product Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Multi-Vitamins, Lactase Nutritional Supplements, Digestive Nutritional Supplements And Others), Delivery Format (Capsules, Tablets, Chewable, Drops, Caplets, Sticks, Liquids, Soft Gels, Suppositories, Gels and Others), Specialty Diet (Natural, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegan, Organic, Lactose-Free, High-Fibre and others), Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Breakfast Cereals, Supplements, Pharmaceuticals and Others) - Forecast till 2027

New York, US, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Digestive Health Products Market Information by Product Type, Delivery Format, Specialty Diet, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 33.67 Bn by the end of 2027. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 6.70% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Today, using probiotics to treat infections has proven to be the most successful method available. Probiotics also work as a potent preventative measure against the bad bacteria that reside in the gut, providing beneficial health advantages. Because they have no adverse effects, digestive health products are utilized to treat gastrointestinal issues.

Natural supplements for the digestive system can help people's digestive health by enhancing gut function. Goods for digestive health include foods, functional foods, and supplements made from organically grown plants, animals, or microbes. These products aid in the prevention of digestive system issues.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2519

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2027 Market Size

USD 33.67 Billion

CAGR

6.70% (2020–2027)

Base Year

2019

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Historical Data

2018

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by Product-type, Delivery Format, Specialty Diet, Application

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising problems regarding gut health

Demand for digestive enzyme supplements

Competitive Dynamics:

Products for digestive health are sold worldwide, and the market is dominated by major companies with well-established distribution networks. Many of these players rely on different commercial tactics, like establishing long-term supply contracts with distributors. Due to the presence of a target consumer base in the region, key firms have turned their attention more and more toward the Southeast Asian market over time. The producers of digestive health products are always monitoring the shifting consumer preferences in the food and beverage business, which motivates them to raise their efforts in research and development as well as in the regular release of new goods. The major key players in the global digestive health products market are:

  • Danisco A/S (Denmark)

  • Danone S.A. (France)

  • Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Arla Foods Inc. (Denmark)

  • BioGaia AB (Sweden)

  • Lallemand (Canada)

  • Hansen Holding (Denmark)

  • Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Digestive health products are used to treat gastrointestinal problems because they don't have any negative side effects. As a result of these digestive products' expanding popularity and safety attributes, the global market will profit from them. The increasing use of these goods in medicine and in certain medical conditions will also be a major factor in driving the global market for digestive health products.

The growing global awareness of digestive health is one of the key factors driving the market for items related to it. As a result, digestive health products support overall health by maintaining gut health. Due to the growing issues with gut health, there has been an increase in the use of digestive health products, which is another market-driving factor.

Global demand for natural digestive supplements is rising as a result of rising population. It is anticipated that this will open up chances for the market for digestive health products. The market for digestive health products now has more opportunities because to advanced production technologies. Numerous food products contain digestive supplements, and rising consumer desire for nutritious foods will create opportunities for the global market for digestive health products.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Digestive Health Products: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digestive-health-products-market-2519

Market Restraints:

Regulations that manufacturers of vitamins and supplements must adhere to in order to introduce a product are one of the main obstacles.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Organizations in the public and private sectors are impacted by the covid-19 outbreak. It has a detrimental effect on the world economy. The manufacture of goods has been impacted by the adoption of lockdown and social distance regulations in numerous nations. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the market for digestive health goods experienced mixed results. Despite the limitations that the nations must adhere to, the market for natural digestive health supplements is quickly rising.

People are making an effort to keep up healthy routines and consume nutritive health items in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The health advantages of core health supplements for digestive health during this epidemic are now widely known. The 2020 report on beverages and supplements indicates a rise in the consumption of healthy beverages. However, the lack of production as a result of the labor shortage and shutdown decreased demand for digestive health goods. So the covid-19 pandemic's effects on the market were uneven. However, due to the demand for digestive health supplements, the market for digestive health products will experience tremendous increase during the forecast period.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2519

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

The sector for digestive health products worldwide is dominated by dairy products. The market is fueled by rising consumer interest in preventive healthcare along with the creation of effective probiotic strains for dairy products to reduce intestinal inflammation, boost immunity, and enhance gut health.

By Ingredient

The segment for food enzymes is expanding more quickly. Food enzymes are appealing to food and beverage firms because of their versatility. Additionally, food enzymes are frequently employed in dairy products to give consumers greater gut health and immunity, supporting the segment's expansion.

By Delivery Type

Over the course of the review period, the capsules segment is anticipated to lead the market.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the rising need for digestive supplements to maintain a healthy gut in this region, North America now maintains the largest market share.

Due to aggressive expansion methods used by international competitors and rising consumer awareness of health-beneficial products, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. The regional market is anticipated to expand as a result of the expanding population, rising disposable income, and rising standard of living, particularly in China and India. The demand for digestive supplements in nations like China, India, and Japan is accelerating market expansion in this area.

The market in the European region is expected to grow significantly due to the rising patient population and preference for natural supplements for better digestive health over pharmaceutical therapies. The increased prevalence of gastrointestinal issues among people and the rising number of producers will fuel global demand for digestive health goods.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2519

Discover more research reports on Food Industry, by Market Research Future:

Juice Extractor Market Global Information-by type (Masticating, Centrifugal, Cold-press, Citrus Juicer and others), Function (Non-Drip Spout, Automatic Pulp Ejection, Reverse and others), Blade Material (Stainless Steel, Alloy, Iron and others) and Region - Forecast to 2027

APAC Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Information- by Type (fruits, vegetables) by form (whole, puree, topping bar, other processed forms), by packaging(<10 kgs, >10-15 kgs,15-30 kgs, and >30 kgs), by application (Fruit- Whole Fruits, Fruit juices & Smoothies, Breakfast Cereals, Salads & Desserts, Bakery Foods, Yoghurt and Others), (Vegetable-Whole Vegetables, Pizza Toppings, Salads, RTE (Ready to Eat Foods), Noodles & Pastas, Soups, and Others) and by Country  - Forecast to 2027

Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Information-by type (Sugar confectionery, Gum Confectionery and Others), by form (Candies, Gummy Candies, Lollipops, Candy Bars and others), and by Region - Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Jab Gets Approval in Switzerland

    Novavax (NVAX) receives expanded temporary authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine, in Switzerland for adolescents aged 12 to 17 and as a booster in adults aged 18 years and above.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans f

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector

  • Vertex (VRTX) CF Drug Gets FDA Expanded Label for Toddlers

    Following FDA approval for label expansion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) Orkambi is now approved for treating cystic fibrosis in children aged one year and older.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US Meas

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Germany Agrees on Gas Relief Package for Businesses, Consumers

    Berlin’s new package of measures, worth $64.7 billion, represents its latest attempt to shield the country from the fallout of Russia’s economic war on the West and from rising inflation.

  • Saudis Say OPEC+ to Stay Proactive After Agreeing Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US MeasuresThe first OPEC+ oil supply cut in more than a year shows the group is serious about managing global crude markets and willing to take preemptive action,

  • Brent crude surges as OPEC+ agrees to cut supply to prop up oil prices

    The producer cartel will slash 100,000 barrels a day from global supply from October.

  • India's fintech majors may feel the heat of the biggest ever takeover

    A mega acquisition is underway in India’s digital payments sector. And it may be giving the industry’s existing players sleepless nights.

  • Citi: Ether Extends Rally Ahead of the Merge Despite Bitcoin Weakness

    Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in recent months, likely in anticipation of the planned Merge upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge, the switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, is the first of five enhancements planned for the blockchain, and is expected to happen later this month. Ether has gained 43% since the “post-Luna crunch” in mid-June, while its main competitors have lagged, with BTC declining 1.4% over the same period, the report said.

  • Platinum Buyers May Shun Russian Metal When Contracts Renewed

    (Bloomberg) -- Platinum supply concerns could re-emerge as buyers seek to avoid Russian metal, according to the World Platinum Investment Council.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54While companies have continued to source platin

  • Asia’s Richest Man Adani Is Searching for New Group M&A Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani is scouting for a new leader for his mergers and acquisitions strategy as the incumbent will soon take a new role within the group, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis R

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • A New Depression Treatment Is Changing People's Lives—Doctors Say It's Dangerous

    Things have changed a lot since the days when getting a prescription filled meant handing a slip of paper to your local pharmacist after a trip the doctor. Now there are virtual visits, and medical information is available everywhere, from symptom checkers on WebMD to advertisements for medication on TikTok.While many of these new approaches prioritize convenience, they can be risky. In an article published by the National Library of Medicine, researchers found that some of the potential hazards

  • European steelmaker forced to close plants due to Russian invasion

    ArcelorMittal SA, one of the world's biggest steelmakers, said it plans to close two of its plants in Germany because of a sharp rise in electricity prices, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sept.