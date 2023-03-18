U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,725.95
    +2,741.71 (+10.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Digetech Set to Launch Their New Insurance Readiness Service

Digetech
·2 min read

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Digetech, a Manage Security Service Provider (MSSP) company specializing in Cybersecurity Services has announced the launch of their latest Insurance Readiness Service. This service will include all of the necessary assessments needed to help its users and their organization understand if their cybersecurity programs can meet the ever-changing insurance coverage requirements.

Digetech, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture
Digetech, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture

The requirements needed to obtain cyber insurance coverage are becoming more stringent. Digetech Cyber Insurance Readiness Service is working to help set organizations up for success when obtaining cyber insurance coverage, or to reduce the cost of cyber insurance premiums.

Their readiness service is a two-week engagement that combines a general risk level assessment based on the organization's industry, size and geography with cyber risk scoring domains to determine the risk posture for each domain and the company.

Digetech operates with the mission of developing and managing cybersecurity programs for small and mid-sized businesses, making budget security affordable to any organizations. The company's founder and CEO, Dr. Aury M. Curbelo has over 18 years of Information Technology and Cybersecurity leadership experience working with industries across the board and uses this knowledge to educate organizations about the importance of cybersecurity.

While maintaining Digetech, the founder is also passionate about promoting education and awareness by teaching cybersecurity in high schools. With that goal Dr. Curbelo founded the Hippocampus Academy, which is a free program and eLearning management platform that incorporates micro learning and gamification to teach cybersecurity to teens and to promote the interest in studying cybersecurity.

Digetech is constantly working to design, implement, and maintain systems and procedures that allow for business to utilize technology productively while maintaining confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

"Our vision is to become the most advanced, most comprehensive, and most trusted partner for cyber security and risk management solutions," Dr. Curbelo says. "We are proud to serve our customers with consulting services solutions that meet their most challenging business, technical and system performance requirements while offering 100% availability and performance guarantee. It is our goal to raise and promote security awareness and implement effective solutions before misuse and loss of confidential information happens. We strive to build a long-term client relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and loyalty."

Today, Digetech has been shown to be one of the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity practices, offering Virtual Information Security Offices (vCISO), Pentesting, Security Operations Services (SOC), Cybersecurity Consulting, Cyber Compliance Services, Incident Response, Ransomware Readiness Assessments, Managed Security Services, and an array of other services.

Digetech, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture
Digetech, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture

Digetech is a Manage Security Service Provider (MSSP) company specializing in Cybersecurity Services and has been operating within the industry for several years. As a quickly growing company, Digetech is always looking for new ways to improve cybersecurity for businesses and organizations.

CONTACT:
Dr. Aury Curbelo
acurbelo@digetech.net

SOURCE: Digetech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744540/Digetech-Set-to-Launch-Their-New-Insurance-Readiness-Service

Recommended Stories

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Before Chipmaker's March-Quarter Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Costco Promises One Change People Will Hate (And Another Some Will Love)

    The membership-based warehouse club has said that two major moves are coming that stockholders will love (members won't).

  • Elon Musk Sends Cryptic Message About the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in the banking system continues to intensify, despite rescue plans for banks that are showing signs of weakness. Silicon Valley Bank, a major player in financing tech and biotech startups as well as small businesses, collapsed on March 10 after a run by depositors who were worried about losing all their funds in the event of a bankruptcy. Regulators also had to close Signature Bank in New York on March 12, after another bank run.

  • ‘I would never put my money into a bank stock ever again’: Kevin O’Leary says the US government has ‘nationalized’ the American banking system. Here’s what he likes instead

    Is the government doing more harm than good?

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’

  • UPDATE 1-Bank of America said to buy Signature Bank, tweets Ackman

    Bill Ackman in a tweet on Friday said Bank of America is going to acquire Signature Bank on Monday, without citing the source of information. Unless and until we can protect uninsured deposits, the cost of capital is going to rise for smaller banks pushing them to merge or be acquired by the SIBs. However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Bank of America is not interested in buying Signature Bank.

  • Market Rally Divided: First Republic Bank Dives After Hours In Latest Twist; Fed Meeting On Tap

    The Nasdaq leads a divided market rally, with the Fed meeting on tap. It's already going to be a busy weekend for First Republic and Credit Suisse

  • El-Erian Says US Banks Need a ‘Circuit Breaker’ After Upheaval

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian says the latest upheaval surrounding First Republic Bank will make banks rethink their standards and prepare for tougher regulation.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineUBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-Up“You have had an

  • UBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis Combination

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is exploring an acquisition of all or parts of Credit Suisse Group AG at the urging of Swiss regulators after its smaller rival was pummeled by a crisis of confidence, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $3

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rejects call for silence on hot-button issues

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Friday urged shareholders to reject proposals that it avoid discussing hot-button social and political issues, and competing proposals that it disclose more about its climate change and diversity efforts. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also urged the rejection for a second straight year of a shareholder proposal that Buffett, 92, let someone else be chairman, while remaining chief executive. Berkshire's recommendations were disclosed in its annual proxy filing, ahead of its May 6 annual meeting.

  • Look Out Below: First Republic Stock Seen Headed to $5

    Under a $30 billion rescue package, major banks such as JPMorgan Chase will place deposits in First Republic.

  • How Much Is First Republic Worth?

    After the bank’s $30 billion deposit rescue, investors are still struggling to figure out how to value the lender.

  • Here's why the banking crisis is over, says top long-term sector analyst

    Bold words from an OG banking analyst.

  • Why First Republic’s $30 Billion Rescue Hasn’t Ended the Turmoil in Banking

    The stock was slammed again despite news that 11 big banks will deposit $30 billion in the lender. Shares of some other regional banks had double-digit losses.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feel

  • U.S. regulators willing to share losses for sale of SVB, Signature Bank - FT

    Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that regulators at the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) have asked banks interested in acquiring failed lenders SVB and Signature Bank to submit bids by March 17. However, the FDIC has not given bidders any indication of the size of losses it would be willing to backstop or any sense of how the arrangement would be structured, the people told the Financial Times.

  • Can AMD Stock Break Out Over Major Resistance?

    AMD stock has been roaring back to life, up about 17% this week. Can the bulls keep the party going with a major breakout?

  • Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs) FDIC-Insured?

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) offer a great, more structured way to save. CDs have specific time terms that typically vary from a few months to a decade. After you make your initial deposit, you can't access your funds until the … Continue reading → The post Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs) FDIC-Insured? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Yellen Trashes GOP Plan to Prioritize Debt Payments

    Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in no uncertain terms that she does not think a Republican proposal for the U.S. to prioritize its debt payments in the event of a default is viable. The U.S. bumped up against the federal debt limit in January, forcing the Treasury to start taking “extraordinary measures” to make its payments. Absent an increase or suspension in the federal debt limit, the Treasury could be unable to meet its obligation

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide Friday to cap hectic week of trading

    Stocks finished lowe on Friday — though the Nasdaq and S&P 500 capped the week with gains — after markets staged a huge rally Thursday on news some of the country's biggest banks would band together to help stabilize struggling lender First Republic.