Digetech Set to Launch Their New Insurance Readiness Service

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Digetech , a Manage Security Service Provider (MSSP) company specializing in Cybersecurity Services has announced the launch of their latest Insurance Readiness Service. This service will include all of the necessary assessments needed to help its users and their organization understand if their cybersecurity programs can meet the ever-changing insurance coverage requirements.

Digetech, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture

The requirements needed to obtain cyber insurance coverage are becoming more stringent. Digetech Cyber Insurance Readiness Service is working to help set organizations up for success when obtaining cyber insurance coverage, or to reduce the cost of cyber insurance premiums.

Their readiness service is a two-week engagement that combines a general risk level assessment based on the organization's industry, size and geography with cyber risk scoring domains to determine the risk posture for each domain and the company.

Digetech operates with the mission of developing and managing cybersecurity programs for small and mid-sized businesses, making budget security affordable to any organizations. The company's founder and CEO, Dr. Aury M. Curbelo has over 18 years of Information Technology and Cybersecurity leadership experience working with industries across the board and uses this knowledge to educate organizations about the importance of cybersecurity.

While maintaining Digetech, the founder is also passionate about promoting education and awareness by teaching cybersecurity in high schools. With that goal Dr. Curbelo founded the Hippocampus Academy , which is a free program and eLearning management platform that incorporates micro learning and gamification to teach cybersecurity to teens and to promote the interest in studying cybersecurity.

Digetech is constantly working to design, implement, and maintain systems and procedures that allow for business to utilize technology productively while maintaining confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Story continues

"Our vision is to become the most advanced, most comprehensive, and most trusted partner for cyber security and risk management solutions," Dr. Curbelo says. "We are proud to serve our customers with consulting services solutions that meet their most challenging business, technical and system performance requirements while offering 100% availability and performance guarantee. It is our goal to raise and promote security awareness and implement effective solutions before misuse and loss of confidential information happens. We strive to build a long-term client relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and loyalty."

Today, Digetech has been shown to be one of the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity practices, offering Virtual Information Security Offices (vCISO), Pentesting, Security Operations Services (SOC), Cybersecurity Consulting, Cyber Compliance Services, Incident Response, Ransomware Readiness Assessments, Managed Security Services, and an array of other services.

Digetech, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture

Digetech is a Manage Security Service Provider (MSSP) company specializing in Cybersecurity Services and has been operating within the industry for several years. As a quickly growing company, Digetech is always looking for new ways to improve cybersecurity for businesses and organizations.

CONTACT:

Dr. Aury Curbelo

acurbelo@digetech.net

SOURCE: Digetech





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744540/Digetech-Set-to-Launch-Their-New-Insurance-Readiness-Service



