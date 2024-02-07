Digging for treasures: The Muddy Pig Pen opens in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY ― The recently opened Muddy Pig Pen at 523 Lawrence Ave. has no mud and the pigs are artificial, but there are a lot of interesting items to find in bins customers can root through like they are looking for truffles.

The items are not organized, so the customer can rummage about and find anything from cleaning supplies to candles and feminine products to makeup, vitamins, and just about everything in between. It is a treasure hunt and the treasure is in the eye of the beholder.

Owner Aaron Wiemelt of Ellwood City is enjoying his new venture.

"We are here to make your life better. The community has the opportunity to get things they need at well below Amazon prices," Wiemelt said. "It's not just about making money. Of course, I have to make money to stay in business, but it's also about helping people and being a part of the community."

He tells his customers if you don't know what it is, open the box and find out.

"I have regular customers and some who spend up to three hours going through the bins and they say they enjoy it," Wiemelt said.

He also sells freeze-dried candy that children love.

The name of the store came from Wiemelt's girlfriend, Patience Hamilton, who likes pigs, and they added the muddy "just to give it flavor."

The Muddy Pig Pen is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. On Thursdays, Wiemelt restocks the bins so Friday is the highest price day at $8 an item, Saturdays are $7, Sundays are $6, Mondays are $5, Tuesdays are $4, Wednesdays are $3 and Thursdays are $2.

Every two weeks will be $1 day. Every fifth week in a month, the whole week will be 50 cents an item per day.

From a vendor in Ohio, Wiemelt buys Amazon liquidation pallets. These liquidation pallets can contain various products, like electronics, clothes, books, furniture and more. Most of the time, these products can be used, damaged, defective or unwanted by the customer. Amazon organizes these products into different pallets and sells them to large liquidation companies or individual customers at discounted prices.

When Wiemelt goes to buy the pallets he can only look on top and has no idea what is underneath so he chooses pallets that have a variety of items showing.

For more than two years, Wiemelt had the idea of opening a store and selling items in bins. He had seen this type of store in Springfield, Missouri, where it is in a huge warehouse, and one in Steubenville, Ohio, that is almost double the size of his store.

"I want to keep going with this business and expand," Wiemelt said.

He has traveled extensively and lived in Louisiana and then Butler for 12 years before moving to Ellwood City to be close to his business.

For more information on The Muddy Pig Pen look on Facebook, email themuddypigpen@gmail.com or phone (724) 496-3147.

