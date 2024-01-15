Dighton colonial in Richmond Hill Estates sells for over $800K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Dighton is an exquisite colonial that sold for $790,000.
Nestled on a beautifully landscaped one-acre lot, 544 Estherbrook Ave., is in the desirable Richmond Hill Estates.
Built in 2003, the 3,492-square-foot home was built for entertaining. It features an open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, and lots of natural light.
The four-bedroom colonial offers a gorgeous kitchen with a breakfast bar, a sunken living room with a fireplace, a convenient office, and a spacious master suite.
The woodland property is close to Muddy Cove Pond and last sold in 2004 for $495,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dighton
544 Estherbrook Ave, $790,000
Hackett, Tammy J Hackett, William M to Ricard, Stephen Ricard, Sonia
Raynham
89 Elizabeth Dr, $550,000
Pires, Antonio A to Castor, Ruth Pompee, Jean
Taunton
42 Landing Dr, $460,000
Ferguson, Irene to Botelho, Austin E Milho, Kiara L
26 Rama St, $535,000
Wilson, Teddiann S Wilson, Matthew J to Burokas, Gary F
162 Hodges St, $431,000
Madlog Management LLC to Cardinale, Richard Lessard, Lianne
523 Tremont St, $540,000
Mclaughlin, Thomas E Mclaughlin, Linda J to Dejesus, Jeremie Garry, Amanda
111 Fremont St, $400,000
Dennehy, Ashley Dennehy, Michael P to Dominique, Pierre Dominique, Chantal
172 Broadway, $440,000
Broadway Rt Messina, Loretta to Higgins, Colby H Spagnuolo, Stephanie M
24 Cottage St, $280,000
Patenaude, Michael F Patenaude Jr, Edward H to Osa General Contractor In
41 Malcolm Cir, $435,000
Lacerda, Michelle Lacerda, Ruben A to Resendes, Isabelle
36 County St, $465,000
Ferreira Dev Group LLC to Riberiro, Jason Neves, Tiffany
600 County St, $314,900
Moniz, Katherine J to Wall, Susan E
