Dighton colonial in Richmond Hill Estates sells for over $800K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Dighton is an exquisite colonial that sold for $790,000.

Nestled on a beautifully landscaped one-acre lot, 544 Estherbrook Ave., is in the desirable Richmond Hill Estates.

Built in 2003, the 3,492-square-foot home was built for entertaining. It features an open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, and lots of natural light.

The four-bedroom colonial offers a gorgeous kitchen with a breakfast bar, a sunken living room with a fireplace, a convenient office, and a spacious master suite.

The woodland property is close to Muddy Cove Pond and last sold in 2004 for $495,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dighton

544 Estherbrook Ave, $790,000

Hackett, Tammy J Hackett, William M to Ricard, Stephen Ricard, Sonia

Raynham

89 Elizabeth Dr, $550,000

Pires, Antonio A to Castor, Ruth Pompee, Jean

Taunton

42 Landing Dr, $460,000

Ferguson, Irene to Botelho, Austin E Milho, Kiara L

26 Rama St, $535,000

Wilson, Teddiann S Wilson, Matthew J to Burokas, Gary F

162 Hodges St, $431,000

Madlog Management LLC to Cardinale, Richard Lessard, Lianne

523 Tremont St, $540,000

Mclaughlin, Thomas E Mclaughlin, Linda J to Dejesus, Jeremie Garry, Amanda

111 Fremont St, $400,000

Dennehy, Ashley Dennehy, Michael P to Dominique, Pierre Dominique, Chantal

172 Broadway, $440,000

Broadway Rt Messina, Loretta to Higgins, Colby H Spagnuolo, Stephanie M

24 Cottage St, $280,000

Patenaude, Michael F Patenaude Jr, Edward H to Osa General Contractor In

41 Malcolm Cir, $435,000

Lacerda, Michelle Lacerda, Ruben A to Resendes, Isabelle

36 County St, $465,000

Ferreira Dev Group LLC to Riberiro, Jason Neves, Tiffany

600 County St, $314,900

Moniz, Katherine J to Wall, Susan E

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate in Greater Taunton area for January