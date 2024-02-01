Revenue: $106 million, a 3% decrease from the previous year.

Gross Profit Margin: Improved to 57.6%, up 130 basis points year over year.

Net Loss Per Share: Reported at $0.08, influenced by debt issuance cost write-offs.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share: Remained steady at $0.48 year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Maintained at $23 million, consistent with the prior year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Increased by 13% to a record $108 million.

Cash Flow: From operations significantly increased to $19 million.

Digi International Inc (DGII) Reports Mixed Fiscal Q1 2024 Results Amidst Strategic Growth Efforts

Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, released its 8-K filing on January 31, 2024, detailing the financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Minnesota-based corporation, which operates primarily in the IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions segments, saw a slight decline in revenue but achieved a significant milestone with its ARR surpassing quarterly revenue for the first time.

Financial Performance and Strategic Highlights

Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) reported a 3% decrease in revenue, totaling $106 million for the quarter. Despite this, the company's gross profit margin saw an improvement, rising to 57.6%, which indicates a more profitable product mix or improved efficiencies. The net loss per diluted share stood at $0.08, primarily due to a one-time expense related to the write-off of term B debt issuance costs. However, when adjusted for non-GAAP measures, the net income per diluted share remained flat at $0.48, suggesting underlying stability in the company's earnings capacity.

The company's ARR, a critical metric for recurring revenue business models, reached a record $108 million, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. This growth in ARR is a positive indicator of the company's strategic focus on building a sustainable and predictable revenue stream. Cash flow from operations was notably strong at $19 million, a substantial increase from $3 million in the previous year, driven by improvements in inventory management.

Story continues

Operational and Segment Analysis

In terms of segment performance, the IoT Products & Services segment experienced a 3% decrease in revenue, while the IoT Solutions segment saw a 4% decrease. Despite the revenue decline, the IoT Solutions segment improved its operating income, turning a previous year's loss into a gain, thanks to expanding margins in the SmartSense product line.

Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) also made significant strides in strengthening its balance sheet. The company retired its term loan and reduced gross outstanding debt to $196 million. The net inventory levels decreased, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage inventory efficiently.

Forward-Looking Strategies and Market Position

Looking ahead, Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) remains committed to its strategic goal of achieving $200 million in ARR and adjusted EBITDA within the next five years. The company's capital allocation strategy focuses on deleveraging and managing inventory while keeping an eye on potential acquisitions that align with its growth objectives.

For the second fiscal quarter of 2024, Digi anticipates revenues between $105 million and $109 million, with adjusted EBITDA estimated to be between $22.5 million and $24.5 million. The adjusted net income per share is expected to range from $0.45 to $0.49, assuming a weighted average diluted share count of 37.7 million shares.

Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) operates in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving IoT market. The company's ability to maintain a steady adjusted net income per share amidst a revenue decline demonstrates resilience and a focused execution of its long-term strategy. With a strong emphasis on ARR growth and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) is positioning itself for sustainable growth in the IoT space.

For more detailed information on Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII)'s financial results, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Digi International Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

