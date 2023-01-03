U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,799.11
    -40.39 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.88
    -247.37 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,317.40
    -149.08 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.81
    -15.43 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.76
    -2.50 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +17.80 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0118 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7670
    -0.1120 (-2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1971
    -0.0079 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7200
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,638.35
    -81.58 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.52
    -1.74 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.09
    +102.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Digi-Key Announces Platinum Level Sponsorship of Women in Electronics

·3 min read

Renews and Increases Annual Support

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today it has renewed its annual sponsorship with a Platinum Level investment for Women in Electronics (WE), a 501(c)3 public charity which provides leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events and resources that advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry.

Digi-Key renews and increases its Platinum Level sponsorship of Women in Electronics (WE).
Digi-Key renews and increases its Platinum Level sponsorship of Women in Electronics (WE).

"I've always shared with Jackie and the senior team at Women in Electronics that our support is somewhat self-serving," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key Electronics. "Like too many large organizations, particularly those in high tech, we are underrepresented with women in leadership positions. With the ongoing 'war for talent,' addressing this untapped reservoir of talent is critical for our ongoing sustainability. Women in Electronics has been instrumental in supporting Digi-Key through membership benefits such as establishing mentoring relationships, to providing us speakers and resources that we can utilize on-site at our facility."

"As one of the earliest supporters of Women in Electronics, Digi-Key has demonstrated time and time again its commitment to developing female talent across not only its own organization but the industry as a whole," said WE founder, president & CEO, Jackie Mattox. "This new level of dedication and investment reinforces the why behind WE while furthering the programming and resources the community is able to offer our members. We are beyond thankful for Digi-Key's increased support."

Digi-Key launched a local chapter of Women in Electronics in 2018, which is not only open to all Digi-Key employees, but anyone in the local community that desires access to experts, tools, resources and support to empower and develop women leaders in the workplace.

For more information about Digi-Key, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of industry professionals to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the Electronics Industry and related End User Markets. WE is focused on four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop and celebrate, providing leadership training and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events, and resources. Women in Electronics is supported by leading industry organizations and reaches the industry community through events and local chapters throughout the US, Mexico, and Europe, with plans to reach a broader global community. To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit www.womeninelectronics.com.

WE is a 501c3 non-profit, social impact organization that ensures inclusivity for anyone who would like to be a part of their mission.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., is recognized worldwide as the leader, innovator and pioneer of electronic components and automation products distribution. They offer more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key is a $4.5 billion company and employs more than 5,000 people. More information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact
Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-announces-platinum-level-sponsorship-of-women-in-electronics-301712553.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify launches new subscription product to lure big retail clients

    The company said it had signed up toymaker Mattel Inc for the product, and was looking to bring other enterprise clients it works with, such as Glossier, Coty, Steve Madden and Staples, onboard. Shopify, which helps businesses set up their online store and website for a subscription fee, will allow retailers to pick and choose components, such as checkout and other back-office services, for their existing online businesses. The pricing for the service, called Commerce Components, will depend on the retailer's customization and components they choose to use.

  • 4 New Year's Resolutions for Financial Advisors to Improve Their Business

    For financial advisors, the new year is a great time to take stock and reset. The investment year is over. The tax harvest is in. Contribution limits have reset. And plenty of clients will be looking for a new approach. … Continue reading → The post 4 New Year's Resolutions for Financial Advisors to Improve Their Business appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks edge higher as darker forecasts loom

    (Reuters) -World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. Inflation data from Europe, minutes from the December U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. labour market numbers were some of the highlights that Danske Bank chief analyst Piet Haines Christiansen said would be worth watching. "I would be cautious over interpreting any moves this morning," said Christiansen.

  • Nvidia Teams With Apple Partner Foxconn On Self-Driving Cars

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia announced a strategic partnership with Foxconn to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms.

  • Oatly Jumps on Production Deal to Fix Persistent Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB surged after announcing it will transfer leases and production capacity at two US facilities to Canadian manufacturer Ya YA Foods Corp. — a bid to fix product shortages that have plagued the Swedish oat milk maker. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansStock Losses Steepen on Tech Woes; Dollar Gains: Markets WrapBodies Pile Up in China as Covid Surge Overwhelms C

  • Yen Extends Gains to Strongest Since June After BOJ Policy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen advanced to a six-month high versus the dollar as Japan’s decision to raise its bond-yield cap last month stoked bets the nation may tighten policy even more.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansStock Losses Steepen on Tech Woes; Dollar Gains: Markets WrapBodies Pile Up in China as Covid Surge Overwhelms CrematoriumsThe currency appreciated as much as 0.8% to 129.79 pe

  • 3M Tries to Contain Legal Battles Over ‘Forever Chemicals,’ Earplugs

    Some analysts project the company’s liability costs will reach tens of billions of dollars, though 3M lawyers and executives have said they expect the ultimate costs will be much less.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Suzano, Veritiv and Clearwater Paper

    Suzano, Veritiv and Clearwater Paper have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Stocks Slip as Investors’ Worries Carry Into 2023

    U.S. stock benchmarks edged lower to start the new year after investors closed out 2022 with punishing losses.

  • AMC adds to board as CEO calls for executive pay freeze

    The appointments bring the number of women on the nine-member AMC board to three. Here's how they will help the theater chain recover.

  • Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales

    Capital gains taxes on real estate and property can be reduced when you sell your home, up to certain tax limits, if you meet the requirements.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • [video]VIDEO: What Last Year's Market Can Tell Us About 2023

    Bob Lang explains what 2022's trading tells him about the market in 2023, and takes a look at volatility ahead of a busy week of economic releases.

  • Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group and former employees over $1B business ends

    A case involving two former high-level executives of United HealthCare Services, who sued the company over allegations they were not paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start, has been closed, according to court records.

  • Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas says it is holding these assets pending transfer to clients and creditors.

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss accuses crypto exec Barry Silbert of ‘bad faith’ stalling over frozen funds

    Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co., lashed out at Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert on Monday, accusing him of "bad faith stall tactics" over nearly a billion dollars' worth of customers' crypto assets that have been frozen for more than a month.

  • 2022 Wasn't All Bad for Crypto (Just Mostly)

    Crypto ended the year on an abysmal streak of bankruptcies and price declines. But 2022 still had some silver linings and reasons for bullishness.

  • Blackstone’s BREIT Gets $4 Billion California Injection

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is getting a $4 billion cash infusion from the University of California for its massive real estate fund Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, which is facing heightened pressure from investors pulling cash. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansStock Losses Steepen on Tech Woes; Dollar Gains: Markets WrapBodies Pile Up in China as Covid Surge Overwhelms Cremator

  • Oil Dips Amidst Strong Dollar and Mixed China Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as broader market sentiment soured, with traders moving away from risky assets such as equities and crude futures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansStock Losses Steepen on Tech Woes; Dollar Gains: Markets WrapBodies Pile Up in China as Covid Surge Overwhelms CrematoriumsWest Texas Intermediate fell as much as 3.7% to trade near $77 a barrel, swinging in a $4 ra

  • My wife and I live ‘an average life’ in the Bay Area making $320K. Last year, we bought a house for $200K over asking — now we don’t want to live in it. Should we get professional help?

    Question: I was a victim of FOMO during the housing market craziness and bought a house for $200,000 over the asking price. Since it’s a rental property, if you sell at a loss, you may be able to write off some of the loss on the property sale for tax purposes.