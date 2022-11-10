U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,924.94
    +176.37 (+4.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,554.82
    +1,040.88 (+3.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,999.46
    +646.29 (+6.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.18
    +97.78 (+5.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.77
    +0.94 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.40
    +40.70 (+2.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.40 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0172
    +0.0158 (+1.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8560
    -0.2950 (-7.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1672
    +0.0311 (+2.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9690
    -4.4410 (-3.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,303.68
    +375.72 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.65
    +24.37 (+6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Digi-Key Electronics Recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes Magazine for 2nd Year in a Row

·2 min read

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been named to the 2022 list of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes. This is the second year in a row that the company has received this recognition.

Digi-Key was named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Veterans List 2022.
Digi-Key was named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Veterans List 2022.

Digi-Key was named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for Veterans List 2022.

The list was based on independent surveys of roughly 7,000 U.S. veterans working part-time or full-time for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The evaluation included direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, along with feedback on atmosphere, development, image, working conditions, compensation, workplace, diversity and a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace. Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, just 200 are recognized by Forbes.

Digi-Key is one of just 11 companies included in the list in the Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment industry. The full list of best employers for veterans can be viewed on the Forbes site.

"Digi-Key is proud to receive this recognition for the second year in a row as we continue to prioritize supporting veterans both inside and outside the workplace," said Becky Kofoed, senior manager of employee relations for Digi-Key and veteran of the U.S. Navy. "We honor the sacrifice and efforts veterans have made on behalf of our country and we deeply appreciate the skills and teamwork they share with Digi-Key each day."

Digi-Key employees enjoy a generous benefits package, an abundance of on-site amenities, and robust educational and professional development opportunities. For more information on careers with Digi-Key, please visit their careers page.

For more information, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact
Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-recognized-as-one-of-americas-best-employers-for-veterans-by-forbes-magazine-for-2nd-year-in-a-row-301674825.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Microsoft co-founder's art fetches $1.5 billion, Apple and Amazon face lawsuit, Redfin cuts staff

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith discusses top business headlines as Paul Allen's art collection brings in a record $1.5 billion, a lawsuit alleges that Apple and Amazon colluded to raise prices, and Redfin trims its workforce by 13%,

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

    The underwhelming share price performance of Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ) in the past three years would...

  • Disney stock tumbles to worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helped send shares of the media giant to their worst daily performance in more than two decades.

  • Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Infringed Teva's Patents, Ordered To Pay $176M

    A federal jury has asked Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE: LLY) to pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Lilly

  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

    The underwhelming share price performance of Lumentum Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:LITE ) in the past three years would have...

  • Salesforce Cuts ‘Hundreds’ Of Sales Jobs

    Cloud-based software provider Salesforce reduced staff by less than 1%. The move was less drastic than those implemented by tech peers.

  • Driverless car startup Argo AI to lay off 79 Miami employees

    Autonomous vehicle startup Argo AI will lay off 79 Miami employees after announcing the company will shut down and be absorbed by investors Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen. The affected jobs include more than 30 AVS test specialists, nine AVS test managers, eight mapping specialists and more. Argo reports the affected employees will be let go in four stages, with the first group terminated on Nov. 1.

  • Himax Registers 31.7% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q3

    Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 49.2% year-on-year to $213.6 million. Net revenues declined 31.7% Q/Q. Revenue from large display drivers declined by 39.8% Q/Q to $41.3 million. TV, monitor, and notebook IC revenues were down double-digit Q/Q. Small and medium-sized display drivers' revenue was $141.4 million, down 29.9% Q/Q. Due to China city lockdowns, automotive IC sales in Q3 decreased by double-digit Q/Q. Smartphone and tablet driver,

  • The Power of McKinsey

    Author Michael Forsythe talks about his new book, "When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm."

  • Occidental brings drilling rig back to Colorado after oil well permitting picks up

    The oil giant had moved a Denver-Julesburg Basin rig to Texas's Permian Basin but now finds work enough to keep another crew busy.

  • 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023

    Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden … Continue reading → The post 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kroger, Albertsons notch win in legal battle over special dividend

    Kroger's planned $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons has won one part of a legal battle when a federal court in Washington, D.C., rejected a request by the California, Illinois and District of Columbia attorneys general for a temporary restraining order against Albertsons’ planned $4 billion special dividend payment to its shareholders.

  • Legendary CEO Bill George Now Helps Others Find Their True North

    In the late 1980s, Bill George was a successful executive at Honeywell International (HON). He was on the shortlist to be the next CEO. But he was miserable. George disliked the focus on turnarounds. Squeezing out expected quarterly numbers wore on him, too. "I really wanted to be working closely with customers and employees, but had prioritized impressing my bosses...

  • Is Fortinet Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Take Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), for example. Fortinet's third-quarter revenue increased nearly 33% year over year to $1.15 billion -- driven by a 39% increase in product sales ($469 million) and a 28% increase in services ($681 million). Earnings per share jumped 65% to $0.33, and free cash flow was up 20% to $395 million (for a very healthy free-cash-flow margin of 34%).

  • Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial

    Eli Lilly & Co must pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents, a Boston federal court jury decided on Wednesday. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its own migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid.

  • Copper Is Down on Falling Demand. But a Shortage Looms.

    That’s a big problem. Copper mines take 15 years to begin producing the metal necessary for renewable energy initiatives.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, BMW and XPeng

    BYD, BMW and XPeng have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.