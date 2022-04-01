U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,530.80
    +0.39 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,669.86
    -8.49 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,226.59
    +6.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.22
    +19.09 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.58
    +0.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    -21.10 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.29 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4260
    +0.0990 (+4.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8300
    +1.1420 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,667.53
    -855.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.32
    +29.05 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.27
    +30.59 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Digi-Key Electronics' Teri Ivaniszyn Receives 2022 Pros to Know Award

·3 min read

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Teri Ivaniszyn, vice president of operational excellence & trade compliance for Digi-Key, was named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Pros to Know. The award honors outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

Digi-Key is proud to announce Teri Ivaniszyn, vice president of operational excellence &amp; trade compliance, as a 2022 Pros to Know award recipient from Supply &amp; Demand Chain Executive.
Digi-Key is proud to announce Teri Ivaniszyn, vice president of operational excellence & trade compliance, as a 2022 Pros to Know award recipient from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Ivaniszyn was selected for the Pros to Know award from a field of more than 360 nominated individuals in the supply chain profession across all industries.

Ivaniszyn has overcome significant challenges in the supply chain by embracing and learning from each issue, and bringing her team together to pioneer innovations at Digi-Key and the industry that haven't been attempted before. Her expertise and leadership have been essential to driving enhancements to many of Digi-Key's operational processes, including establishing the largest Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) in the United States and the first and only small-package FTZ with major carriers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and government entities.

"This award honoring Teri couldn't be more deserved after she has embraced and worked to overcome countless challenges for Digi-Key over the past two years," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. "She brings innovative thinking to collaborating with customers and suppliers, and always blazes the trail on how we can do business better to provide better service. She truly is a 'Pro to Know!'"

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

Visit www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., is recognized worldwide as the leader, innovator and pioneer of electronic components and automation products distribution. They offer more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key is a $4.5 billion company and employs more than 4,800 people. More information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-teri-ivaniszyn-receives-2022-pros-to-know-award-301515768.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • A cash-strapped Venezuela leans on scrap exports to raise hard currency

    On the outskirts of the eastern Venezuelan port town of Guanta, hundreds of trucks line up everyday to unload tons of scrap metal, part of the government's attempt to turn waste into a source of foreign currency. The gathering and sale of scrap has been booming due to the financial needs of President Nicolas Maduro's administration, crippled by low oil production as a result of years of under-investment in the industry and obstacles to selling its most lucrative export due to U.S. sanctions. "Venezuela is going to get lighter, because they're removing all the scrap," said Douglas Lugo, a truck driver on the outskirts of Guanta who used to work in the oil industry before he started to transport scrap material.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • Russia's Gazprom exits German business amid row over pricing

    It was not immediately clear how the move would affect the supply of Russian gas, on which Germany depends for about 40% of its needs. The company said it had terminated its participation in Gazprom Germania GMBH and all of its assets, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd. It provided no further details or explanation. German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday that the German economy ministry was considering expropriating the Gazprom and Rosneft units in the country amid concerns about the security of energy supplies.

  • Europe pursues payment response as Russian gas supply threat eases

    LONDON (Reuters) -European governments and companies were working on Friday on a common approach to Russia's demand that they pay for its gas in roubles as the threat of an imminent supply halt eased. European capitals have been on alert for a disruption to gas imports for weeks as President Vladimir Putin seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A crunch point appeared to be in the offing when Moscow issued a decree on Thursday requiring foreign buyers of Russian gas to open rouble accounts in state-run Gazprombank from Friday or else risk being cut-off.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • GameStop jump 15% premarket and pulls AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond and Hycroft Mining higher with it

    Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. jumped 15% premarket Friday and pulled other meme stocks higher with them, after the company announced that executives are looking to conduct a stock split for the first time in 15 years. The videogame retailer announced that it planned to ask shareholders for authorization to increase its share count to 1 billion from 300 million so that it can carry out a stock split in the form of a dividend. The company also expects that the move to increase its sh

  • Biden’s Battery-Metal Push Does Nothing to Ease Mining Permit Bottleneck

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is set to give the mining industry a key tool to boost domestic production of metals behind the energy transition -- but nothing that speeds up efforts to dig ore out of the ground.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Friday, Kyiv SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsBiden Team Weighs a Mass

  • Wartime Steel Spike Threatens to Hobble Global Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A failed tender to build a bridge in Rome highlights another consequence of Moscow’s war: soaring steel prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeThere were no takers earlier this month for the 146 m

  • Traders Caught in Shanghai Lockdown Skip Showers, Lose Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager, is currently sharing a single bathroom in his office in Shanghai’s financial district with more than 20 people, none of whom have access to a shower. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have to do this for.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • Streaming wars: The biggest factors driving subscriptions, according to Deloitte

    Deloitte U.S. Technology, Media, Telecom, & Entertainment Leaders Kevin Westcott and Jana Arbanas sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about trends in streaming platforms, rising subscription costs, and broadening and personalizing types of content for consumers.

  • Top Stocks for April 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The company makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • 7 Dos and Don'ts for Becoming a Billionaire

    Becoming a billionaire seems like a great goal, but unfortunately, it's only a dream for most of us. If you can follow in the footsteps of billionaire investors like Buffett, then this might be the route for you.

  • How an IRA Works After Retirement

    You've read a lot about saving for your future retirement with IRAs. But what happens to the IRA when the future is here and you actually retire?

  • How to make your money last in retirement

    Lots of research has been done on the best way to generate retirement income. It isn’t hard to pick a future retirement date, or at least a range of years during which we’ll likely retire, and then figure out how much we ought to be saving. Last November, Morningstar released a report analyzing a variety of methods to determine a retiree’s safe portfolio withdrawal rate.

  • Chinese Buyers Given Flexibility to Pay in Yuan for Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- A seller of Russian crude gave Chinese buyers the flexibility to pay in yuan, as the energy giant attempts to keep its few remaining export channels flowing smoothlyMost Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border Strik