Digi-Key Launches Factory Tomorrow Season 2 Video Series

·5 min read

Second season explores Industry 4.0 technologies including AI, edge computing, connectivity and more

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has released the first episode in Season 2 of its "Factory Tomorrow" video series focused on advancements in automation and control within factories and manufacturing facilities.

Digi-Key introduced Season 2 of its Factory Tomorrow video series with Siemens, Schneider Electric and Phoenix Contact
Sponsored by Siemens, Schneider Electric and Phoenix Contact, the three-episode series will take a closer look at the driving forces behind Industry 4.0, interviewing experts in the field about how artificial intelligence (AI), connectivity and edge computing technologies are shaping the next major leap forward for manufacturing.

"Over the years, the manufacturing industry has continued to grow and become even smarter and more automated," said Eric Halvorson, partnership marketing manager – strategic programs at Digi-Key. "We're looking forward to bringing more of these Industry 4.0 technologies to light and showcasing how the industrial automation space is evolving. At Digi-Key, we're dedicated to ensuring that engineers have access to the automation and control products they need to keep innovating the future of advanced factories."

"Siemens Digital Twin is addressing supply chain and manufacturing challenges by providing a virtual representation of a physical process or product to simulate, predict, and optimize the product or production system," said Kurt Covine, director of partner sales at Siemens Digital Industries. "The digital twin helps manufacturers innovate more efficiently and prepare for the future."

"Our goal at Schneider Electric is to be your digital partner for sustainability and efficiency," said Poonam Narang, director of motor management application and strategy at Schneider Electric. "By leveraging innovative technologies, our customers can gain access to machine performance and energy use data to better understand the health of their operation and make informed maintenance decisions to significantly reduce unplanned downtime. Further, our digital solutions simplify machine design, installation and maintenance, helping to address the real challenges around supply chain constraints and skilled labor shortages facing end user customers today."

"At Phoenix Contact, our mission is to provide solutions for electrification, networking and automation so that renewable energy is available to everyone around the world," said Jack Nehlig, president, Phoenix Contact USA, Inc. "What makes us unique? We think and act for the long term, and through our passion for innovation, we provide technologies that empower our customers to offer trusted solutions."

The first of three videos in the series, "Seeing Double," is now live on Digi-Key's website, and delves into the topic of digital twins, which allow for detailed hardware simulations of incredibly complex operations such as manufacturing processes and entire layouts of future factory floors.

The second video, entitled "The Show Must Go On," will feature visibility through the use of complex sensors and hardware; and the third video, "Thinking Outside the Box," will showcase the cutting-edge manufacturing solutions of tomorrow.

To learn more about the video series, factories of the future and how Digi-Key is supporting the rapidly growing automation and control sector, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Siemens
Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society.

About Schneider Electric
Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About Phoenix Contact
Phoenix Contact is a global market leader based in Germany. We are known for our future-oriented components, systems, and solutions in the fields of electrical engineering, electronics, and automation. With a global network reaching across more than 100 countries with over 18,000 employees, we stay in close contact with our customers, something we believe is essential for success. Our wide variety of innovative products makes it easy for our customers to find future-oriented solutions for multiple applications and industries. We focus predominantly on the fields of energy, infrastructure, process, and factory automation. www.phoenixcontact.com

Editorial Contact
Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

 

Digi-Key Electronics
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-launches-factory-tomorrow-season-2-video-series-301663508.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

