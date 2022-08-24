U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Digi-Key Named by Forbes to America's Best-in-State Employers List

·2 min read

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, was named to the fourth-annual prestigious list of America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 by Forbes.

Digi-Key was named to Forbes’ America’s Best-in-State Employers List 2022, ranking 7th out of 50 Minnesota companies.
Digi-Key was named to Forbes’ America’s Best-in-State Employers List 2022, ranking 7th out of 50 Minnesota companies.

The list is based on an independent survey of 70,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors and considered every aspect of an employee's experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity. Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a select few were awarded in each state.

Digi-Key and a select few other Minnesota-based companies with more than 500 employees were recognized, with Digi-Key ranking #7 on the list of 50 companies. The full list of best employers in Minnesota can be viewed on the Forbes site.

"This honor is a testament to our entire team's dedication to Digi-Key's purpose of enabling the world's ideas," said Shane Zutz, vice president, human resources at Digi-Key. "When an entire team can rally around a goal they are passionate about, they can do anything, and that's how I feel about our 5,000+ member global team. We're so proud to be recognized among Forbes' list of outstanding Minnesota companies."

Digi-Key employees enjoy one of the leading benefits packages in the state, an abundance of on-site amenities, and robust educational and professional development opportunities. For more information on careers with Digi-Key, please visit their careers site.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., is recognized worldwide as the leader, innovator and pioneer of electronic components and automation products distribution. They offer more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key is a $4.5 billion company and employs more than 5,000 people. More information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-named-by-forbes-to-americas-best-in-state-employers-list-301611897.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

