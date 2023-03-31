Digicel announces successful completion of its consent solicitation in respect of Digicel Limited Notes

KINGSTON, Jamaica, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digicel Limited (" DL ") has received the requisite consents from holders of its 6.750% Senior Notes due March 1, 2023 (the " Notes ") to effect a proposed amendment (the " Proposed Amendment ") to the indenture (the " Indenture ") governing the Notes. The Proposed Amendment provides for a 15-day extension (with an option for a further 15-day extension with the consent of the holders of the majority of the outstanding aggregate principal of the Notes) to the 30-day grace period previously consented to by an overwhelming majority of the holders of the Notes. The consent solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 30, 2023 (the " Expiration Date "). DL has been advised by Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, the information and tabulation agent for the consent solicitation, that as of the Expiration Date, consents were validly delivered and not validly revoked in respect of approximately 88% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

As a result, DL, the guarantors of the Notes and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, entered into a supplemental indenture dated as of March 30, 2023 implementing the Proposed Amendment.

