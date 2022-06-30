DigiconAsia readers honor Asia Pacific's digital innovators

The inaugural DigiconAsia DX Solution Excellence Awards honors Asia Pacific's digital innovators for providing transformative solutions and services across various industry sectors.

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, we've witnessed organizations from various industry sectors across Asia Pacific taking the limelight for their impressive digital transformation (DX).

However, in the never-ending DX journey, the heroes working in the background to provide these transformative and innovative digital solutions to meet the needs and demands of specific industries are rarely honored.

This year's inaugural DigiconAsia DX Solution Excellence Awards aims to change this, by recognizing and honoring solution providers that have made a major impact in transforming organizations in various vertical industries.

DigiconAsia received 43 qualified nominations for 11 industry categories. 291 of our readers – largely decision makers in enterprise end-user organizations – cast their votes, based on the solution summary and references submitted by the nominees, using the following criteria:

Innovative features of the DX-related solution that meet specific industry sector needs and demands in Asia Pacific

Ability of the solution/service to:

Users' feedback on the deployment of the solution or service

And the winners are…

Digital Innovator of the Year – Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Fujifilm





Digital Innovator of the Year – Business Services

SolarWinds





Digital Innovator of the Year – Education & Training

Rocket Academy





Digital Innovator of the Year – Energy, Utilities, Agriculture & Mining

OutSystems





Digital Innovator of the Year – Financial Services & Insurance

OutSystems





Digital Innovator of the Year – Government & Public Services

Ivanti





Digital Innovator of the Year – Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Stratus Technologies





Digital Innovator of the Year – Logistics, Transport & Supply Chain

Blue Yonder





Digital Innovator of the Year – Manufacturing

SAS Institute





Digital Innovator of the Year – Marketing & Events

Adzymic





Digital Innovator of the Year – Property & Real Estate

HID Global

Check out https://www.digiconasia.net/winners-solution-excellence-awards-2022 to find out which innovative solutions from these providers won, and why…

Pillars of the digital economy – and the metaverse

Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief of DigiconAsia, observed: "The 2022 DigiconAsia DX Solution Excellence Awards program goes beyond an organization's or industry's digital transformation successes, to identify and recognize the solutions behind these successes."

"It's our privilege and honor to launch this prestigious annual Awards program, which showcases the innovations and technologies Asia Pacific's digital technology leaders have developed to enable and accelerate the continuous transformation journey in an increasingly hybrid world leading to a yet-to-be-established metaverse."

Thought leaders from among some of the Award winners will join Ng in a virtual fireside chat on 16th August 2022 to share their perspectives on strengthening the pillars of the digital economy as we look ahead to successfully traverse the uncharted pathways of the metaverse.

SOURCE ThinkLogic Media Group