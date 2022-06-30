U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,795.75
    -25.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,829.00
    -170.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,598.50
    -92.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.00
    -11.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.89
    +0.11 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.16
    -0.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2136
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3700
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,999.42
    -211.76 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.83
    -9.83 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.88
    -407.72 (-1.52%)
     

DigiconAsia readers honor Asia Pacific's digital innovators

·2 min read

The inaugural DigiconAsia DX Solution Excellence Awards honors Asia Pacific's digital innovators for providing transformative solutions and services across various industry sectors.

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, we've witnessed organizations from various industry sectors across Asia Pacific taking the limelight for their impressive digital transformation (DX).

However, in the never-ending DX journey, the heroes working in the background to provide these transformative and innovative digital solutions to meet the needs and demands of specific industries are rarely honored.

This year's inaugural DigiconAsia DX Solution Excellence Awards aims to change this, by recognizing and honoring solution providers that have made a major impact in transforming organizations in various vertical industries.

DigiconAsia received 43 qualified nominations for 11 industry categories. 291 of our readers – largely decision makers in enterprise end-user organizations – cast their votes, based on the solution summary and references submitted by the nominees, using the following criteria:

  • Innovative features of the DX-related solution that meet specific industry sector needs and demands in Asia Pacific

  • Ability of the solution/service to:

  • Users' feedback on the deployment of the solution or service

And the winners are…

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Architecture, Engineering & Construction
    Fujifilm

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Business Services
    SolarWinds

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Education & Training
    Rocket Academy

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Energy, Utilities, Agriculture & Mining
    OutSystems

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Financial Services & Insurance
    OutSystems

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Government & Public Services
    Ivanti

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
    Stratus Technologies

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Logistics, Transport & Supply Chain
    Blue Yonder

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Manufacturing
    SAS Institute

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Marketing & Events
    Adzymic

  • Digital Innovator of the Year – Property & Real Estate
    HID Global

Check out https://www.digiconasia.net/winners-solution-excellence-awards-2022 to find out which innovative solutions from these providers won, and why…

Pillars of the digital economy – and the metaverse

Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief of DigiconAsia, observed: "The 2022 DigiconAsia DX Solution Excellence Awards program goes beyond an organization's or industry's digital transformation successes, to identify and recognize the solutions behind these successes."

"It's our privilege and honor to launch this prestigious annual Awards program, which showcases the innovations and technologies Asia Pacific's digital technology leaders have developed to enable and accelerate the continuous transformation journey in an increasingly hybrid world leading to a yet-to-be-established metaverse."

Thought leaders from among some of the Award winners will join Ng in a virtual fireside chat on 16th August 2022 to share their perspectives on strengthening the pillars of the digital economy as we look ahead to successfully traverse the uncharted pathways of the metaverse.

SOURCE ThinkLogic Media Group

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingMost of the roughly

  • Sell Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks before these headwinds hit prices once again

    Take advantage of a stock market that's now focused on short-term catalysts, not long-term problems.

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • Mercedes readies plants to produce electric vehicles

    Mercedes-Benz is adjusting its network of plants to manufacture a new range of luxury electric vehicles as it prepares to switch to electric by the end of the decade. Mercedes aims to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over the life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020. "We are ready for the rapid scaling of electric vehicle volumes," said Joerg Burzer, board member for production and supply chain, adding the new setup followed talks between management and worker representatives.

  • ‘I wouldn’t be successful at my job without her’: My friend cleans, cooks and cares for my child. I pay her $50 a day. Am I taking advantage of her?

    In order to actually get work done, I have pieced together childcare using the help of family and friends. Alternatively and preferably, hire another nanny for one or two days a week and pay that person a fair rate.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After Signing Lithium Supply Deal?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and increased investments in EV production. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Big food shakeup ‘already underway’ amid Kellogg's split — here's who could be next

    As investors digest Kellogg's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies, the next question on analysts' minds — who's next?

  • Kellogg’s business split could spark a trend in other companies

    Yahoo Finance culinary reporter Allie Canal details how Kellogg's decision to split itself may inspire other name brand grocery companies to do the same.

  • A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

    By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.

  • You're More Likely to Have Guaranteed Retirement Income If You Do This

    A new study by the financial services company Allianz says that a higher percentage of Americans working with financial advisors buy products that provide guaranteed sources of retirement income. That's compared to folks who've never used a financial professional. The … Continue reading → The post You're More Likely to Have Guaranteed Retirement Income If You Do This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • McDonald's Drive-Thru May Soon Go High-Tech

    When most think of robots and our food, many picture something out of a science-fiction movie. Automation in the fast-food industry often comes down to more self-ordering kiosks, more automation in the kitchen or drive-thru lanes that take your order without talking to a person. "People often hear automation and think of robots making their food," Restaurant Brands International Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui told TheStreet in a May interview about, among other things, changes like auto-lift fryers.

  • Apple celebrates 15-year anniversary of the iPhone

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley looks back at how the iPhone has evolved since its debut back in 2007 as it celebrates its 15-year anniversary.

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers