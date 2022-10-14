U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,158.20
    -238.57 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Digihost Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Digihost Technology Inc.
·2 min read

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated March 4, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2022.

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining company, today announced that on October 10, 2022 it received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, for the last thirty consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s Subordinate Voting Shares (the “Shares”) had closed below the minimum US$1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until April 10, 2023, to regain compliance. The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) if at any time before April 10, 2023, the bid price of the Company’s Shares closes at US$1.00 per share or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. The Nasdaq letter is only a notification of deficiency and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s Shares and the Shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “DGHI.” The Company’s Shares are also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Notification Letter does not affect the Company’s compliance status with such listing.

The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its Shares between now and April 10, 2023, and to evaluate its available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule within the compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) by April 10, 2023, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period.

The Company’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter and the Company fully intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on BTC mining. Through its self-mining operations and joint venture agreements, the Company is currently hashing at a rate of approximately 650 PH/s.

For further information, please contact:

Digihost Technology Inc.
www.digihost.ca
Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer
T: 1-818-280-9758
Email: michel@digihost.ca

Cautionary Statement
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are covered by safe harbors under Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements relating to Digihost Technology Inc. receiving Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency, information about potential further improvements to profitability and efficiency across mining operations including, as a result of the Company’s expansion efforts, potential for the Company’s long-term growth, and the business goals and objectives of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, including the Company’s ability to utilize the Company’s at-the-market offering program (the “ATM Program”) and the prices at which the Company may sell securities in the ATM Program, as well as capital market conditions in general; share dilution resulting from the ATM Program and from other equity issuances; risks relating to the strategy of maintaining and increasing Bitcoin holdings and the impact of depreciating Bitcoin prices on working capital; regulatory and other unanticipated issues that prohibit us from declaring or paying dividends to our shareholders that are payable in Bitcoin; continued effects of the COVID19 pandemic may have a material adverse effect on the Company’s performance as supply chains are disrupted and prevent the Company from operating its assets; development of additional facilities to expand operations in Alabama may not be completed on the timelines anticipated by the Company, or at all; the acquisition of North Tonawanda, New York facilities closing on timely basis, or at all; ability to access additional power from the local power grid; a decrease in cryptocurrency pricing, volume of transaction activity or generally, the profitability of cryptocurrency mining; further improvements to profitability and efficiency may not be realized; the digital currency market; the Company’s ability to successfully mine digital currency on the cloud; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements; and other related risks as more fully set out in the Annual Information Form of the Company and other documents disclosed under the Company’s filings at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about: the current profitability in mining cryptocurrency (including pricing and volume of current transaction activity); profitable use of the Company’s assets going forward; the Company’s ability to profitably liquidate its digital currency inventory as required; historical prices of digital currencies and the ability of the Company to mine digital currencies on the cloud will be consistent with historical prices; the ability to maintain reliable and economical sources of power to run its cryptocurrency mining assets; the negative impact of regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the ability to adhere to Digihost’s dividend policy and the timing and quantum of dividends based on, among other things, the Company’s operating results, cash flow and financial condition, Digihost’s current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions; and there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainties therein.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were initially trading higher at the market open on Friday before market traders turned their attention back to the economy, which sent most stocks down today. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, the stock was trading down 5.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.3%. The sell-off comes after another analyst issued a positive note on Tesla ahead of next week's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank in Friday morning trading. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%. A number of factors were working against Rivian's shares.

  • Kroger, Albertsons stocks down amid news of $24.6 billion merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s David Briggs discusses stock performance for Kroger and Albertsons amid news that Kroger has acquired the U.S. grocer in a $24.6 billion merger.

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Is Nvidia Stock Cheap Enough to Buy?

    In this video, I will be talking about the state of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and whether investors should jump in now that the stock is down 60% year to date. Recently, semiconductor stocks took a hit because of the new U.

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The telecommunications company has invested billions in 5G technology, becoming one of only three companies providing the service in the U.S. Still, there is more to consider to determine if Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is a buy right now.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • ‘This is not QE or QT. This is none of those.’ Why the U.S. Treasury is exploring debt buybacks

    The U.S. Treasury Department put an item on its agenda Friday to start talking with primary dealers about the potential for it to buy back some of its older debt to help keep markets functioning smoothly.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold US$175m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    The fact that multiple The Charles Schwab Corporation ( NYSE:SCHW ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares...

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) skyrocketed Friday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported that the cloud-computing company is exploring a sale after receiving some takeover interest. Investors were excited about the potential for the company to make a deal, and had pushed Nutanix's share price up by 23.5% as of 11:23 a.m. ET. The WSJ article offered no specific details about the possible sale, but referenced "people familiar with the matter" as saying that Nutanix will likely target private equity and industry players.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market. Liquidity in the world's largest bond market has deteriorated this year partly because of rising volatility as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to bring down inflation. The central bank, which had bought government bonds during the COVID-19 pandemic to stimulate the economy, is now also reducing the size of its balance sheet by letting its bonds reach maturity without buying more, a move which investors fear could exacerbate price swings.

  • Top 25 QQQ Stocks By Index Weight

    In this article, we will take a look at 25 top QQQ stocks by index weight. If you want to see some more of the stocks that the QQQ ETF owns, go directly to Top 5 QQQ Stocks By Index Weight. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is one of the largest exchange traded funds in […]